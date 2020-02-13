How the DNC elects a presidential candidate since 2016 Sanders, Clinton rule change | Just The FAQs

The primaries are here! How does one get elected in the first place and what is in store for the National Democratic Convention in 2020? We explain.

RELATED:

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee will host the 2020 Democratic National Convention, edging out two large and deep-pocketed rivals over a months-long campaign waged behind the scenes through phone calls, contract negotiations and quiet lobbying by some of the most powerful political figures in the country.

The official announcement came Monday during a news conference at Fiserv Forum, which will serve as the centerpiece for the event that will be held July 13-16, 2020.

"Don't forget folks, 490 days and this place will be hopping," Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said. "Four hundred ninety days and we will have a discussion about how to retake our democracy in the city of Milwaukee. That discussion will not only ripple across Lake Michigan, it will ripple across the world."

Perez, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Alex Lasry, the Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president who leads the local bid committee, signed the contract that was accidentally — and perhaps appropriately — sealed with a splash of Wisconsin beer during a ceremonial toast.

Relying on Midwestern grit to overcome glitzier rivals, Milwaukee snagged the event over Houston and Miami.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#DNC #DemocraticNationalConvention #BernieSanders #DonaldTrump