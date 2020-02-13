How the DNC elects a presidential candidate since 2016 Sanders, Clinton rule change | Just The FAQs

The primaries are here! How does one get elected in the first place and what is in store for the National Democratic Convention in 2020? We explain.
MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee will host the 2020 Democratic National Convention, edging out two large and deep-pocketed rivals over a months-long campaign waged behind the scenes through phone calls, contract negotiations and quiet lobbying by some of the most powerful political figures in the country.
The official announcement came Monday during a news conference at Fiserv Forum, which will serve as the centerpiece for the event that will be held July 13-16, 2020.
"Don't forget folks, 490 days and this place will be hopping," Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said. "Four hundred ninety days and we will have a discussion about how to retake our democracy in the city of Milwaukee. That discussion will not only ripple across Lake Michigan, it will ripple across the world."
Perez, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Alex Lasry, the Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president who leads the local bid committee, signed the contract that was accidentally — and perhaps appropriately — sealed with a splash of Wisconsin beer during a ceremonial toast.
Relying on Midwestern grit to overcome glitzier rivals, Milwaukee snagged the event over Houston and Miami.
In other words, if you’re in the unfortunate circumstance of being a Democrat, your vote in the primary has absolutely no meaning whatsoever.
This is so unfair! Why should I even bother voting at all??
Democrats sure like over-riding the voters that make ‘wrong’ choices….
Signs of public fatigue with the Democrats could be seen in Iowa and New Hampshire.
Besides incompetence, the big story out of Iowa was low turnout. In New Hampshire the story was voter indecision. Once past Bernie’s 25% cement-block base, many voters were flipping a coin in the voting booth to pick from the other candidates.
What does it mean that Elizabeth Warren, by now a household name, got dropped to fourth place? Joe Biden’s humiliating fifth is a personal disaster, but what does that say about the party itself?
Circling overhead is Mike Bloomberg, supposedly the party’s savior. The truth is Barack Obama was the party’s final savior, and a second coming isn’t likely. Recall the talk after the 2016 election about how the Democrats had “no bench.” They just rolled benchless into 2020.
The Democrats’ floundering to find a candidate is deeper than the split between moderates and the left. It looks to me like the accumulated costs of its long history as the self-declared party of government are finally coming due.
The party’s problem is that it doesn’t look competent anymore. The Iowa caucus debacle came on top of the Trump impeachment, another low-turnout event with the public. People began telling reporters that the three-year death struggle between Democrats and President Trump wasn’t their idea of Washington’s purpose.
So what, other than hunting Donald Trump, does the Democratic Party stand for?
