#FacialRecognition How your social media pictures are used without consent in a race towards the surveillance state

#LuandaLeaks Isabel do Santos, Africa's richest woman, battles allegations that she got wealthy through corruption and nepotism

#UpThePoleInDullstroom The story of a man who lives in a barrel 25 metres above the ground

Subscribe:

Livestream:

Facebook:

Twitter:

Instagram:

Visit our website: