How Organizers Plan To Do Something About Trump In 2020 | All In | MSNBC

TOPICS:

February 14, 2020

 

The way to beat Trump isn't by lamenting the way things are. It's by doing the hard work to change how they are. Chris Hayes talks to three organizers who are doing just that. Aired on 02/14/20.
41 Comments on "How Organizers Plan To Do Something About Trump In 2020 | All In | MSNBC"

  1. Josh Little | February 14, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    Now we will
    B L U E W A V E

  2. Trap Town NCS | February 14, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    I look forward to more videos.Keep it up! Would you like to be YouTube friends? 🙂

  3. Trap Town NCS | February 14, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    Great content. Keep it up! Would you like to be YouTube friends? 🙂

  4. James Dunn | February 14, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    In a sane and reasonable USA Trump would have a zero percent approval rating as he’s the worst president that ever lived or ever will.

  5. Paul Marohn | February 14, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    I’M from Wisconsin. We all agree trump is a criminal. Unelectable. JAIL TIME FAT BOY ! Where are your TAXES ????

  6. Terri Freeman | February 14, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    Turn Texas and Arizona, into BLUE states. Let’s do this.🥳

  7. Darrell Smith | February 14, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    Send Trump back to 725 President Barack Hussein Obama Avenue😎

  8. Ro G | February 14, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    In other news – t’rump wants to cut $1 trillion from Medicare and Medicaid.
    I guess “iron-clad promises” just aren’t what they used to be! 🤔😄😆

  9. tintinesk5 | February 14, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

    My money is on Trump going DOWN. Place your bets now folksies !

  10. june bug | February 14, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    I’m from Wisconsin too….we got to get wisconsin for the Democrats.
    I am retired and can help if you tell me what I can do.

  11. sal been | February 14, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    “Organizers”…..🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  12. Joseph Inman | February 14, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    Wisconsin has a new Democratic Governor. Canned the public trust breaker. Tossed out Paul Ryan. Buh bye donnie!!

  13. Ken Shaw | February 14, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    I’m in Illinois. While transiting the Cheddar Curtain is always fraught I will be heading north to help, I do think I might wait till temps are above freezing or June which ever comes first.

  14. Stan F | February 14, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    GOOOOOO Bernie GOOOOO Bernie 2020

  15. Susan | February 14, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

    AZ for #Bernie2020 🏜💙

  16. hung nguyen | February 14, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

    Want to remove Corrupt Trump ? Go out to vote him out of office in November 03, 2020 ..period

  17. Gabriel Moline | February 14, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

    Well, hey, just give Dump and the Russians a road map.

  18. Lori Stancombe | February 14, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

    Since the impeachment, I found out my mom is in love with trump, ugh! It’s crazy how the trump base see him. He can do no wrong. Extremely scary.
    Ps I’m Democrat from Pennsylvania.

  19. Linda Tate | February 14, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    I want this nightmare to end.

  20. Marc Emson | February 14, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    Trump’s toxic presidency is choking America to the point where all of it turns *blue*

    Vote Blue 2020.

