The way to beat Trump isn't by lamenting the way things are. It's by doing the hard work to change how they are. Chris Hayes talks to three organizers who are doing just that. Aired on 02/14/20.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
How Organizers Plan To Do Something About Trump In 2020 | All In | MSNBC
Now we will
B L U E W A V E
@scott spears your mom’s toilet to be honest.
@Christine B. You would do better using it on your own toilet and clean up California.
@Jonathan Hiatt Fear not John, we will clean up your mess.
@scott spears what, why? I was just trying to help you. Man, so triggered.
Josh Little Blue Tsunami!
I look forward to more videos.Keep it up! Would you like to be YouTube friends? 🙂
Great content. Keep it up! Would you like to be YouTube friends? 🙂
In a sane and reasonable USA Trump would have a zero percent approval rating as he’s the worst president that ever lived or ever will.
Nixon still had a 28% approval rating when he left office.
@Shawn Greenaway True, but there are always those that are easily mislead.
That’s the problem, you’re not sane or reasonable..
I’M from Wisconsin. We all agree trump is a criminal. Unelectable. JAIL TIME FAT BOY ! Where are your TAXES ????
Yeeeees
On Rachel Maddows desk a year and a half ago , Dont get out much do ya?
We all don’t agree, in fact 129,000 people showed up in New Hampshire to vote for Trump, which is an all-time record that shatters the previous mark..The most obumfk received was 42,000 in 2012..Also, 20% of rally attendees are democrats..I’ll bet the marxist media muppetts didn’t tell you that..
PAUL MORON, YOU’RE A MORON!
I like your awesome attitude Paul!! You are so Right!!!
Turn Texas and Arizona, into BLUE states. Let’s do this.🥳
Terri Freeman …. Yes. This is over due.
We need new blood in every official position.
Let’s keep talking to Beto
Isn’t that why the Treasonous Socialist Rat Party wants open borders?
Won’t never happen too many people with guns in Texas
Terri Freeman already asked all my co workers out to vote..!
Send Trump back to 725 President Barack Hussein Obama Avenue😎
Send obumfk to GITMO
Darrell Smith: beauty!!!
In other news – t’rump wants to cut $1 trillion from Medicare and Medicaid.
I guess “iron-clad promises” just aren’t what they used to be! 🤔😄😆
My money is on Trump going DOWN. Place your bets now folksies !
I’m from Wisconsin too….we got to get wisconsin for the Democrats.
I am retired and can help if you tell me what I can do.
Vote Red🔴Remove Every Democrat
That would help MAGAKAG
“Organizers”…..🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Wisconsin has a new Democratic Governor. Canned the public trust breaker. Tossed out Paul Ryan. Buh bye donnie!!
I’m in Illinois. While transiting the Cheddar Curtain is always fraught I will be heading north to help, I do think I might wait till temps are above freezing or June which ever comes first.
GOOOOOO Bernie GOOOOO Bernie 2020
AZ for #Bernie2020 🏜💙
Want to remove Corrupt Trump ? Go out to vote him out of office in November 03, 2020 ..period
Well, hey, just give Dump and the Russians a road map.
Since the impeachment, I found out my mom is in love with trump, ugh! It’s crazy how the trump base see him. He can do no wrong. Extremely scary.
Ps I’m Democrat from Pennsylvania.
I want this nightmare to end.
Trump’s toxic presidency is choking America to the point where all of it turns *blue*
Vote Blue 2020.
Marc Emson yeah.. yesh! BLUE!