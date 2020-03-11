How Joe Biden’s wins differ from Hillary Clinton’s in 2016

CNN's John King compares the Democratic primary results for 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden with Hillary Clinton's performance in 2016. #CNN #News
CNN's John King compares the Democratic primary results for 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden with Hillary Clinton's performance in 2016. #CNN #News
Rational arguments? Man, I miss those.
Sometimes the proof is in the pudding, not that Bernie Bros were capable of much more than insults and poor grammar, much less anything resembling an argument.
I’d be honored if some fellow concerned citizens who appreciate 80s/90s classics would take a quick listen to my acoustic piano & vocal performances of PURPLE RAIN by Prince and PRAYING FOR TIME by George Michael on my YT channel in tribute to 2 of the greatest vocalist-songwriters in music history. Live acoustic with no autotune. BIDEN ‘020, YANG ‘024.
I want the graphics that CNN has that John King gets to use. That is so accurate and so detailed and shows every single county with different colors. I have to go by google results.
wooooohooooo….. Bumbling Blathering Biden……woooooohooooooo….. go Quid Pro Quo Joe!!!!!
THIS IS THE BEST THE DEMOCRATS GOT?
HE IS NO WAY NO HOW FIT TO LEAD THIS COUNTRY-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jyFQYWCLC5E
Obummers votes in primary Michigan ,174,000 . Trump’s 637,000 . 😜🤣😵. Breaking records again . Start packing libtards .
@vince kelly he and Bolshevik Bernie are the heart and soul of the gun grabbing democrate party . Go anti fa !
Damn all those debates were pointless
@ashitaka Of the amishi #walkawy from the ghetto, rats, and Demoncrats….wooooohooooo….. Bumbling Blathering Biden……woooooohooooooo….. go Quid Pro Quo Joe!!!!!
@David DeVito
Maybe if you bring back the poll tax your guy will win.
A colossal waste of time.
I’m so glad we had this time together,
Just to have a laugh, or sing a song,
Seems we just get started and before you know it,
Comes the time we have to say…so long.
It sounds like the coronavirus goodbye song
You must be drunk
And thanks for all the fish
Thank you Caroll.
I’m waiting for CNN to blame Trump for this
@Mo A ☭☭☭☭
@pie worm Worm pie see, ya’ll crazy.. just spewing out garbage
@Huey Leadbetter just because you man baby trump sues cnn doesn’t mean he’ll win, how ignorant are you
Peaches Williams even more reason to support trump
The Biden vs Trump debates are gonna be hilarious…
Truth Ninja Yeah two C students going at it.
Two men who don’t know where they are or what they are doing yelling at eachother.
@Christopher Harvey and the exact second he lost the second term. Helzinky saying he believed Putin over Americans.
@Mark Halver right and then there is trump with Epstein over and over and over for decades. Then 13 yr old accused him of rape where that go bye bye like stormy. Plus I heard him on radio Howard Stern say he would go walking in on the miss teen America peeping and bringing his friends along. Wasn’t he found guilty of the stormy gate till Barr came along. What was he called co conspirator #1. So I guess they figured out how to go around barr. Or is this about some of his other crimes.
Will tape it for my grandkids to watch the most laughable rigged primary and election in the country’s history…
Lying Dogface Pony Soliders!!!💁♂️🤦♂️
Jesus Christ loves you it’s going to be okay. May God help you to see in life there will be troubles. In life there are fears. Jesus Christ taught that you can have victory over fear you can have victory no matter how big the storms of life are. You can have peace in the midst of troubles. You can have supernatural go wrong with blessings and prosperity. You can experience a beautiful way of life
Patriotic Asian Populist I told you Bernie won’t win . You were just too stupid to get it
ritemoelaw_books83 😂🤣🤣 you actually think he will beat trump 🇺🇸😂😂😂
wooooohooooo….. Bumbling Blathering Biden……woooooohooooooo….. go Quid Pro Quo Joe!!!!!
#walkawy from the ghetto, rats, and Demoncrats….wooooohooooo….. Bumbling Blathering Biden……woooooohooooooo….. go Quid Pro Quo Joe!!!!!
Oh well, looks like we’ll have 4 more years of Trump. Biden is Hillary 2.0
David L and trump is a con who hates you yet you support him
NOT unless all of Bernie’s Supporters stoop to actually going out and Voting for Trump in November we won’t.. Bernie’s Supporters need to realize this big upswing for Mr Biden as well as the Media’s Support for him..is in a large part to do with who is MOST able to defeat Trump.. We have known all along that it would come down to who would be BEST able to Beat Trump…and while Bernie has some awesome Vision.. the bottom line is..he is NOT a Democrat and he will not Unite the Country.. I did Vote for Bernie in 2016 and I really like him..For me it had to come down to “Timing” We have had almost Four Years of turmoil, we have lost the Respect of Long Standing Allies …and our Credibility on the Global Stage under Herr Trump… No Mr Biden may not be the most Progressive Candidate , nor the one most willing to take risks..BUT he will bring back Stability.. Millions upon Millions of us are disappointed our First Choice Candidate did not get the Nomination.. but we need to coalesce around Mr Biden..and Vote Trump and Pals the hell out of Our White House.. The time for more radical change is just not right now.. MR Biden will restore some Decency that we desperately need at this point in time.
@Kathleen Martin Biden was in favor of the TPP, NAFTA and the Iraq War. To make matters worse, there is video of him specifically saying that he would like to cut medicare, medicaid and social security. Do I even have to mention the fact that he struggles to give speeches? Yes, Trump lies all of the time, but Republicans are completely unified behind him. When swing voters learn about Biden and his record (Fox News will make sure of it) and see him fumble in the debates against Trump, it’s going to be a slaughter.
@Mo A Biden is man handling little girls
Being Biden’s VP has to be a coveted spot at this point. Doubt Biden will make it to end of term should he win.
Joe Biden’s brother has been arrested for using this brother office to make money.
@Joeneyrd Call it what you want it still a disaster. Cnn should cover that.
@WTF Again?
Kamala Mattress.. Spartacus..? Why not Pocahontas?
Or even better yet – The Cackling Murder Lady !!!
@ritemoelaw_books83 You’re brain is deteriorating as your last two brain cells rub together..
All it took for Biden to win was to have all the other candidates drop out and endorse him at the same time
Will be a easy piecy for Trump against an old senile wrack…
@Maximus Washington what is it going to take for people to wise up? calls from the state to bring out the dead after the virus kills 100s or 1000s of people here as it is in Italy and everywhere? Why is the rest of the world functioning in this crisis and GOP leadership is still where they where the last month beyond ‘finally stupid’ denying and risking OUR innocent lives name-calling and negatively posturing all along not effective or functioning.
@Cynthia Kōhler Whose all for a good beet then? A global pandemic? This multiple bankrupt, self-confessed sexual abuser, 5-time draft-dodging coward, compulsive lying, denying, ineffectual reality TV show host, Is now, THE ELECTED who is handing the American people a global pandemic. Congratulations! A public health crisis happening right now more significant than anything in over 100 years! And your concerned more with making a profit with communist China, who now are global dealers in a man-made lethal virus. Why is South Korea testing 15,000 a day! Why isn’t America? Why is America managing a dozen at a time? Is it the fact that THE ELECTED leadership of the Nation simply FEARS BAD PRESS at the EXPANSE of American LIVES? Right now, can you deny that American goods and product shipments from China millions of drugs, vitamins, canned foods, toys, clothes, shoes, etc don’t have this lethal virus? Don’t answer, I’ll deny your ability to critically think is even there. go ahead carry, on.
Elections and Democracy are about coalition building. You not knowing that is appalling. All of you.
“Let’s assume he will be the democratic nominee” CNN you’ve been misleadingly assuming and fervently hoping for that all along. BTW, simply bc Biden is up about 100 delegates? With 26 states, more than half the nation yet to vote? Shows again why you have zero credibility
“Biden’s campaign could make the case” they don’t have to. You just made it for them, repeatedly, for the first third of the video.
Exactly.
Yep. $100K in slightly misleading, badly spelled Facebook ads from Russia for Trump against Hillary compared to billions of dollars in highly misleading free infomercials from MSNBC/CNN for Biden against Sanders. We know who’s the one that’s really guilty of election interference.
This is the best candidate? When everyone else was in Biden was my last choice looks like Trump wins again, thanks DNC.
@ritemoelaw_books83 the MSM and most importantly Obama
@ritemoelaw_books83 and when I say Obama I mean black voters like Biden because he was obamas VP
@ritemoelaw_books83 Biden was dead. Even the MSM had counted him out until SC and were pushing mostly major Pete and klobuchar. But now they are pushing Biden eventhough they had questioned his state of mind and debate performances
@juan hernandez please stop pretending to be serious when you’re clearly joking or trolling.
@ritemoelaw_books83 what statement did I make that is wrong or a lie
“I’m Joe Biden and I’m confused by this message.”
@Ala Gladden Quid Pro Quo Joe….the Bumbling Blathering Bore
@Chet Desmond you mad because he is winning?
Alex Esteros History shows America clings long to tradition before change. That is just the way the cookie crumbles.
@FuckILoveYouTubby Yes Joe Biden is a loser.
The Dem establishment will help Biden win but he will lose to TRump
Wrong!
Only if you let it.
Biden doesn`t stand a chamce against Trump unfortunately .
as the old song goes: *”the elephant’s trunk and democrat donkey will be down the drain and sunk the day the people’s victory is won”* . this country will rot under the heels of the corrupt parties it so desperately clings to. freedom doesn’t exist in either. neither are for the benefit of the American people, and they never will be. “free country” is dead.
jippun a song from fucking 1876 or something ?
@Earnest Lee Saddened Ha Ha Ha you got owned by Jippun.
jippun 😂🤣😂🤣 another loser Bernie bro 😂🤣🤣🤣😂
@Earnest Lee Saddened just the democratic national committee
What? I thought I was going for the Senate says Joe. And a minute later….. Where am I?
It’s so sad, soon you’ll be no longer be able to broadcast more then a minute of Biden’s speech because all of the gaffs he makes….sooo sad..
Yeah, because it’s not like Trump isn’t already the same way.
You must not watch Trumps speak like a baby at all times lmao
Mister G they must not have twitter or they would be highly embarrassed about his gaffes daily he literally asked a CDC expert in front of everybody if they could use the flu shot for corona virus what a genius 😂😂😂😂😂
Trump – Biden debates are going to be comedy gold 😀
btw. the guy on the left of Dana Bash has a valid point!
BIDEN 2020♿ FOR THE DEMENTIA CARE FACILITY ONLY👌😤
WE HAD A DEMENTIA CASE RUNNING THIS COUNTRY FOR OVER 3 YEARS WHAT YOU TALKING ABOUT?????????????????????? AND HIS KIDS MAKING MONEY LIKE NO TOMORROW, PLUS THE FATHER WHICH NO OTHER PRESIDENT HAS BEEN ABLE TO DO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@Mary Lou Lee I AM BLACK AND I AM VOTING FOR TRUMP FIRST TIME 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 No QPQ JOE FOR ME AND….YOU ARE CRAZY👌💃💃💃😂
Please don’t accuse people ( with no medical evidence) of having dementia. Obviously because of their medical records, Donald Trump and Joe Biden don’t have dementia. My grandmother actually has dementia, and it’s a horrible disease. It is not something to accuse others of having just because you don’t like them.