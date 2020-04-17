How Facebook is combating spread of Covid-19 misinformation

TOPICS:

April 17, 2020

 

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg shares what the social media platform is doing to provide accurate knowledge about coronavirus and combat the spread of misinformation. #CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

91 Comments on "How Facebook is combating spread of Covid-19 misinformation"

  1. Donald Mack | April 16, 2020 at 11:47 PM | Reply

    Dont trust these people at all.

  2. TheM0joDoj0 | April 16, 2020 at 11:48 PM | Reply

    Facebook is biggest offender of spreading fake news. It’s basically their brand at this point.

    • Đeath Vader | April 17, 2020 at 7:41 PM | Reply

      @P- Squash Dam! Guess I struck a nerve, lol! Little bich

    • P- Squash | April 17, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

      @Đeath Vader <--- small town loser who want to be progressive leftist because he's brainwashed by MSM

    • P- Squash | April 17, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

      @Đeath Vader funny thing is how much my satire got thumbs up from your leftist comrades. Go and read the ridiculous things I wrote, that are outrageous and self contradictory. The fact that they received support from you and your moronic tribe show how dumb and illogical you are .. “freedom loving fascist Trumpsters”? “Authoritarian Nazi Trumpanzees rebelling against AUTHORITY”? LOL you people are so dumb it’s unbelievable. That’s why President Trump got elected, and why he will get re-elected.
      Go back to your astrology, homeopathy, global warming, crystal hula hoops, Deepak Chopra, and all the other irrational nonsense you science denying leftist loons believe in.
      MAGA 2020 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    • Rix Amoris | April 17, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

      @P- Squash what about this https://youtu.be/uy7pbJ2jvMo

    • P- Squash | April 17, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

      @Rix Amoris what about it? Are you dumb? Do you not understand it? Do you have a low level of intelligence? Are you capable of putting into words any insight you received from watching that? Be ORGANIZED in your thoughts and go point by point.
      Tell me what argument is laid out in that video. Give me a clear synopsis.
      You are too stupid to even comprehend what you’re watching.
      Let me guess, you are a Bathhouse Barry supporter…
      MAGA 2020 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  3. Pam Ronning | April 16, 2020 at 11:48 PM | Reply

    Can’t even listen to him.

  4. James G | April 16, 2020 at 11:48 PM | Reply

    Quit venerating these self-serving blatherskites. THEY. DO. NOT. CARE. ABOUT. ANYONE. ELSE. Sociopaths.

  5. Brian Smart | April 16, 2020 at 11:59 PM | Reply

    Is this the same guy who had no problem with people posting fake voter info on Facebook smh!

  6. Powerful | April 17, 2020 at 12:24 AM | Reply

    This fool is virtue signaling. How can he make these predictions over a year out. What a joke

    • Powerful | April 17, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

      @SMS why would you plan something a year out when you have no idea what the circumstances will be

    • SMS | April 17, 2020 at 4:52 PM | Reply

      @Powerful Is there some reason why you have a problem with people trying to keep others safe by doing some good planning? It’s not your company, so why do you even care? Are you affected by this decision?

    • Powerful | April 17, 2020 at 4:58 PM | Reply

      @SMS hes just trying to look super proactive. Why doesnt he just go along and adjust as the situation progresses instead of making such giant rash statements

    • Jebus Cruz | April 17, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

      @SMS Obviously you didn’t plan to use proper grammar.

    • Elizabeth V | April 17, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

      Because he is in on it

  7. Allen Carrera | April 17, 2020 at 12:26 AM | Reply

    Imagine the IQ of people who think that these two are part of the solution

  8. joan baczek | April 17, 2020 at 12:31 AM | Reply

    How come I got flagged for posting “fakenews “ then a week later nbc ends up airing a report that confirmed my post isn’t fake news. The so called researchers are no brighter than me and don’t acknowledge when they end up being wrong!!!

  9. aShura | April 17, 2020 at 12:31 AM | Reply

    Wow, human robots are so life like. Ooooooooooo

  10. Everything Except Shoes | April 17, 2020 at 12:56 AM | Reply

    I found that quitting Facebook altogether was a great way to remove misinformation from my life.

    • Đeath Vader | April 17, 2020 at 5:56 PM | Reply

      @Jake N Bake Facebook has more control over the people that the government does. In multiple countries. What the hell man. Use your brain for once in your crusty faced life. Do you think governments are going to sit by and allow this? You are riding a wave of government created propoganda and conspiracies. You are the ignorant sheep, doing your exact job. Educate yourself. Youre the robot.

    • Jake N Bake | April 17, 2020 at 5:59 PM | Reply

      Đeath Vader lol ok bud. Whatever you say

    • Đeath Vader | April 17, 2020 at 6:08 PM | Reply

      @Jake N Bake Im sorry. For the harshness. It makes me upset. Peace

    • Đeath Vader | April 17, 2020 at 6:09 PM | Reply

      @Jake N Bake
      Facebook is a mirror. Do you want free speech or censored information? Quit your flip-flopping and make a decision already.

    • RandomlyInaccurate | April 17, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

      Yup

  11. Jeremy Sterkel | April 17, 2020 at 12:58 AM | Reply

    Yeah, why you are stealing everyone’s information. Usin it against us. I advise everyone to stay off FB.

  12. 97 Street Records | April 17, 2020 at 1:30 AM | Reply

    I’m more of a MYSPACE guy.

  13. Electoral College Enslaved Alumni | April 17, 2020 at 1:34 AM | Reply

    Wow, the Fascism Poster Child. How incredibly invasive this parasite is on our Society

  14. David Russell | April 17, 2020 at 2:20 AM | Reply

    THIS FROM THE GUY WHO SAT IN FRONT OF CONGRESS AND LIED HIS @SS OFF. JUST MORE WASTED AIR TIME FROM THIS BIG LIAR.

  15. dmed | April 17, 2020 at 3:22 AM | Reply

    When she talks, he just stares at her. How is this man not a lizard overlord?

  16. Ross Coe | April 17, 2020 at 3:43 AM | Reply

    The face of pure evil, look how dead and soulless his eyes are

  17. Justin Hopkins | April 17, 2020 at 4:08 AM | Reply

    They’re not. I’ve seen tons of hoaxes and lies. Especially from evangelicals and the far right. We live in a post-truth society and this crisis has really spotlighted just how many idiots we’re dealing with.

  18. 666j1 | April 17, 2020 at 4:34 AM | Reply

    Mark: “we live in an age of misinformation” yeah just like when CNN spewed fake news about elon musk just a few hours ago? will that be “fact checked”?

  19. Melissa H | April 17, 2020 at 4:36 AM | Reply

    Zuckerberg is trying out his “pretend to be human” lessons that he’s been taking.

  20. cr87129 | April 17, 2020 at 7:18 AM | Reply

    The only reason I clicked was to confirm that his “strategy” is to selectively censor people. Aaaand that’s his strategy.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.