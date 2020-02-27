How does Coke’s new sparkling water taste? | USA TODAY

Coca-Cola has decided to expand their drink horizons with sparkling water, so we tried it!
Coca-Cola has taken things to a new height with AHA Sparkling Water, and naturally the USA Today Video team wanted to compare their favorite, LaCroix.
When you’re so early that the title shows up as numbers and letters
Safeenah Animations RIGHT
Wow- thats cool
Sounds like a great investment..great job coke cola yet another impressive feature added to the lists of drinks
Another bubbly..peach pear sounds great!
Honey one, yechhhh
*Very tasty and refreshing* 😋
As long as it has zero aspartame.
Or whatever they call it these days.
Otherwise..
“It looks very authentic tasting.”
“I think I’ll try one.”
– Toby Radloff
Quote from the movie:
📽🎬
*”American Splendor”*
paying extra for barely any flavor.
Girly
Sad…
NO!! IT`S VERY FUNNY! ;))
I love the Orange LaCroix, but my new favorite is Cherry Bubly made by Pepsico.
Highly unlikely.
wow. Accept love from pakistan. 💕💖💞💘💗💟💛💜💚
More micro plastics per fizz bubble than tap water, unless you live in a place coke execs refuse to visit