February 27, 2020

 

Coca-Cola has decided to expand their drink horizons with sparkling water, so we tried it!

Coca-Cola has taken things to a new height with AHA Sparkling Water, and naturally the USA Today Video team wanted to compare their favorite, LaCroix.

15 Comments on "How does Coke’s new sparkling water taste? | USA TODAY"

  1. Safeenah Animations | February 27, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    When you’re so early that the title shows up as numbers and letters

  2. Eric Jones | February 27, 2020 at 7:57 PM | Reply

    Sounds like a great investment..great job coke cola yet another impressive feature added to the lists of drinks

  3. Li Raven | February 27, 2020 at 7:59 PM | Reply

    Another bubbly..peach pear sounds great!
    Honey one, yechhhh

  4. Running Bear | February 27, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    *Very tasty and refreshing* 😋

  5. Female Ranger of Norrath | February 27, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    As long as it has zero aspartame.
    Or whatever they call it these days.
    Otherwise..
    “It looks very authentic tasting.”
    “I think I’ll try one.”
    – Toby Radloff
    Quote from the movie:
    📽🎬
    *”American Splendor”*

  6. ACE112ACE112 | February 27, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    paying extra for barely any flavor.

  7. The Proclaimer | February 27, 2020 at 8:33 PM | Reply

    Girly

  8. Danny Sullivan Music | February 27, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    Sad…

  9. Michael Vittori | February 27, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

    I love the Orange LaCroix, but my new favorite is Cherry Bubly made by Pepsico.

  10. David Samuel Blain | February 27, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    Highly unlikely.

  11. MAD LION gaming | February 27, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    wow. Accept love from pakistan. 💕💖💞💘💗💟💛💜💚

  12. TS | February 27, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

    More micro plastics per fizz bubble than tap water, unless you live in a place coke execs refuse to visit

