How do we return to ‘normal’ and should you stay under lockdown? | Coronavirus Conversations

TOPICS:
May 21, 2020

 

As states open up and some people return to life as usual, others will be staying home and isolated.

10 Comments on "How do we return to ‘normal’ and should you stay under lockdown? | Coronavirus Conversations"

  1. Novaツ | May 21, 2020 at 3:01 PM | Reply

    First

  2. Mr E | May 21, 2020 at 4:06 PM | Reply

    The mortality rate associated with COVID-19 may be “considerably less than 1%,” instead of the 2% reported by some groups, write Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and colleagues in an editorial published February 28 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

    Michigan Health Center Workers Stage “Fake Patients” In COVID19 Testing Line For CBS News” on YouTube
    https://youtu.be/oQWRCECbN-Y

    Italian Politician Demands Bill Gates Arrest For Crimes Against Humanity
    https://www.infowars.com/italian-politician-demands-bill-gates-arrest-for-crimes-against-humanity/

  3. Genesis event10000 | May 21, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

    I think we can move forward from this and still be safe

  4. Lisa Ingram | May 21, 2020 at 6:05 PM | Reply

    I believe if America were to invent a mask that could detect the virus, ( color change) I kinda believe that we would know who to stay away from out in the public.

  5. Lisa Ingram | May 21, 2020 at 6:06 PM | Reply

    Make gloves that would also change colors once it comes into contact with the virus…

  6. Lisa Ingram | May 21, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

    It would track the virus for sure

  7. Lisa Ingram | May 21, 2020 at 6:10 PM | Reply

    Create a spray/foam that detects the virus lying doormat on surfaces. (color change)

  8. Lisa Ingram | May 21, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

    All of these inventions would warn you that you have come into contact with the virus and or let you know that you need to seek medical attention immediately

