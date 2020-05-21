How COVID-19 affects US livestock supply chain | USA TODAY

How pandemics like COVID-19 can affect meat shortages and price gauging

RELATED: Restaurant safety during the pandemic

Pandemics like the coronavirus can have crippling effects on our food supply. The bottleneck starts from the processing plants.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.