House votes to send impeachment charges against President Trump to Senate | USA TODAY

The House is set to vote on a resolution to formally appoint managers, appropriating funds for the trial and sending articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said the vote would be in the afternoon, after 10 minutes of debate. Pelosi will sign the resolution at 5 p.m. and have the managers walk it across the Capitol to the Senate after that.

Pelosi delayed sending the articles after the House approved them Dec. 18 to learn more about how the trial would work. Some senators voiced frustration with the delay.

