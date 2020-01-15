House votes to send impeachment charges against President Trump to Senate | USA TODAY

The House is set to vote on a resolution to formally appoint managers, appropriating funds for the trial and sending articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said the vote would be in the afternoon, after 10 minutes of debate. Pelosi will sign the resolution at 5 p.m. and have the managers walk it across the Capitol to the Senate after that.

Pelosi delayed sending the articles after the House approved them Dec. 18 to learn more about how the trial would work. Some senators voiced frustration with the delay.

16 Comments on "House votes to send impeachment charges against President Trump to Senate | USA TODAY"

  1. Ricky Mchone | January 15, 2020 at 1:54 PM | Reply

    Our government kind of deserves what it gets it’s been killing innocent people for a long time😔

  2. Ricky Mchone | January 15, 2020 at 1:54 PM | Reply

    One day it will be the people against the government and the government against the people

  3. Ricky Mchone | January 15, 2020 at 1:55 PM | Reply

    Jesus Christ sent Donald Trump to ruin the government because of its badd ways🥶

  4. Ricky Mchone | January 15, 2020 at 1:55 PM | Reply

    We need to get rid of the government.

  5. Ricky Mchone | January 15, 2020 at 1:56 PM | Reply

    Are greedy governments greedy ways finally caught up to it🥶🤮

  6. Ricky Mchone | January 15, 2020 at 2:06 PM | Reply

    Nancy Pelosi is always drunk that’s not right🥶

  7. God Bless General Lee | January 15, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    Another fail for the dims. Trump 2020.

  8. Рафаель Сакаев | January 15, 2020 at 2:19 PM | Reply

    The Best President USA..
    Forever Super Trump..
    Good Luck 2020….

  9. FoolserWisely | January 15, 2020 at 2:32 PM | Reply

    If a Democrat ever wins the White House and the Republican’s hold the house, they should start drawing up impeachment articles on inauguration day
    Welcome to the days of a Partisan Impeachment

  10. Ron We | January 15, 2020 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    Don’t listen to the useless dems anymore….I mute them…the Republicans made nasty Nancy to send it R else…

  11. Ascension5dEarth | January 15, 2020 at 2:56 PM | Reply

    Senate will not impeach.

  12. F Pav | January 15, 2020 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    What a sham ! They , Pelosi and other main actors should pay back from their personal bank accounts for the waste of the Peoples money and and additional penalty for 3yrs of neglecting their real duty to the people in their districts.

  13. Daryll Faulk | January 15, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

    Biden on tape with holding US funds. He was investigated. When and by who? Where’s the results from the investigation? There isn’t none.

  14. Gothic Dragon warrior Queen | January 15, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    If Trump is removed from office, the CIVIL WAR is just beginning! I swear there will be BLOODSHED!!!🇺🇸😡💣💥🗡🛡🔫🏹

