The House adopted a war powers resolution Thursday with the aim of limiting President Donald Trump’s military actions against Iran. Aired on 01/09/20.
House Passes Measure Seeking To Limit Trump's Military Actions Against Iran | Hardball | MSNBC
Gonna have to child proof the White House from baby Trump…
Take his phone away he would have a complete mental breakdown.😁 manchild. No more Twitter. Watch him whine and cry.😂
Ahh, so that’s why he couldn’t close that umbrella. It was child proofed! 🤔😆
j walsh
If twitter were to ever take down his account, he would have a complete and irreversible mental breakdown, and start launching nukes in every direction.
@David J
I really believe he would go completely nuts. They’d lock him up and meditate him while he was wearing a straight jacket.
If he wasn’t such a cuckoo bird this wouldn’t be necessary.
The Dotard’s powers must be reigned in.
#LockHimUp #PresidentAsterisk
The sooner Trump is out of the White House the safer the USA and the world will be.
just to educate everyone, this is not the first time this has been passed, and it is in the constitution in a time of need gives congress the power to vote a resolution to place limits on presidential power for tyrannical presidents to keep patriotic duty in check to serve and defend the constitution of the united states however compromised a president may one day be to another foreign power of electoral influence and consequential actions that acts against american interests
We just need a another president
Somebody needs to notify the Pentagon & the Generals that followed his orders.
The nuclear codes used to be one two three now they changed it to little trumpy can’t play with it they put 10 numbers on there you can’t count that high
Ground him, and take his phone 🤣
Fun fact: t’rump spent 1 out of every 3 days since he took office at one of his resorts or properties.
Bonus fact: And we tax payers are the ones who paid for it.
I dont know what Dems are waiting to call him out on that when he talks about the Biden’s
And 45% cultists still love him.
What if everyone promoting war would have to enroll to uncle Sam and go ?!
I am all for it. People who said 186 Nay should send their sons and daughters to the Iran to protect US.
Unfortunately this goes straight to Mitch’s will never see the light of day bin.
David V 😂🤣😂 You Okay?
Mitch is a traitor like bone spurs.
NOW THAY SHOULD VOTE TO REMOVE TRUMP.
There’s something strange in the White House
Who you gonna call
GHOSTBUSTERS!!! NANANANA NANA
NANANANANANA. -NANANANA
NANA
GHOSTBUSTERS!
Dead in the senate so how’s this a victory?
The animal will ignore this
The orange draft dodging, traitorous wanker has no business sending anyone or thing to war, let alone sit in the WH.
Fun fact : Buying new equipment for the military while exploding de deficit and national debt is not serving the American people
Moscow Mitch is a traitor. He won’t do the right thing.