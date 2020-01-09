House Passes Measure Seeking To Limit Trump’s Military Actions Against Iran | Hardball | MSNBC

TOPICS:

January 9, 2020

 

The House adopted a war powers resolution Thursday with the aim of limiting President Donald Trump’s military actions against Iran. Aired on 01/09/20.
29 Comments on "House Passes Measure Seeking To Limit Trump’s Military Actions Against Iran | Hardball | MSNBC"

  1. WKZ On Tech | January 9, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    Gonna have to child proof the White House from baby Trump…

    • j walsh | January 9, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      Take his phone away he would have a complete mental breakdown.😁 manchild. No more Twitter. Watch him whine and cry.😂

    • Ro G | January 9, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      Ahh, so that’s why he couldn’t close that umbrella. It was child proofed! 🤔😆

    • David J | January 9, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      j walsh
      If twitter were to ever take down his account, he would have a complete and irreversible mental breakdown, and start launching nukes in every direction.

    • j walsh | January 9, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      @David J
      I really believe he would go completely nuts. They’d lock him up and meditate him while he was wearing a straight jacket.

  2. Arthur Schnapka | January 9, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

    If he wasn’t such a cuckoo bird this wouldn’t be necessary.

  3. Kevin L | January 9, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

    The Dotard’s powers must be reigned in.

  4. CShield | January 9, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    #LockHimUp #PresidentAsterisk

  5. James Dunn | January 9, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    The sooner Trump is out of the White House the safer the USA and the world will be.

  6. MMO Archives | January 9, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    just to educate everyone, this is not the first time this has been passed, and it is in the constitution in a time of need gives congress the power to vote a resolution to place limits on presidential power for tyrannical presidents to keep patriotic duty in check to serve and defend the constitution of the united states however compromised a president may one day be to another foreign power of electoral influence and consequential actions that acts against american interests

  7. Jugganuat | January 9, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    We just need a another president

  8. A | January 9, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    Somebody needs to notify the Pentagon & the Generals that followed his orders.

  9. George 53 | January 9, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

    The nuclear codes used to be one two three now they changed it to little trumpy can’t play with it they put 10 numbers on there you can’t count that high

  10. OrdinaryGhoul | January 9, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    Ground him, and take his phone 🤣

  11. Ro G | January 9, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    Fun fact: t’rump spent 1 out of every 3 days since he took office at one of his resorts or properties.
    Bonus fact: And we tax payers are the ones who paid for it.

  12. Ryan Perry | January 9, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    What if everyone promoting war would have to enroll to uncle Sam and go ?!

    • Clairsentient healer | January 9, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      I am all for it. People who said 186 Nay should send their sons and daughters to the Iran to protect US.

  13. David V | January 9, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    Unfortunately this goes straight to Mitch’s will never see the light of day bin.

  14. C Butler | January 9, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    NOW THAY SHOULD VOTE TO REMOVE TRUMP.

  15. Joe Mama | January 9, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    There’s something strange in the White House
    Who you gonna call
    GHOSTBUSTERS!!! NANANANA NANA
    NANANANANANA. -NANANANA
    NANA
    GHOSTBUSTERS!

  16. Nick Allred | January 9, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    Dead in the senate so how’s this a victory?

  17. GILBERT Hernandez | January 9, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    The animal will ignore this

  18. Joe Brumfield | January 9, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

    The orange draft dodging, traitorous wanker has no business sending anyone or thing to war, let alone sit in the WH.

  19. Ryan Perry | January 9, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    Fun fact : Buying new equipment for the military while exploding de deficit and national debt is not serving the American people

  20. V | January 9, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch is a traitor. He won’t do the right thing.

