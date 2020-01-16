House managers present articles of impeachment to Senate | USA TODAY

The U.S. House managers walk to the Senate to present the articles of impeachment.

Seven House lawmakers called managers will prosecute the case. They walked the articles across the Capitol late Wednesday but were told to return Thursday for the ceremonial opening of only the third trial of a sitting president in U.S. history.

"The trial will commence in earnest on Tuesday," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Wednesday, after being notified the articles had arrived. "We will pledge to rise above the petty factionalism and do justice for our institutions, for our states and for the nation."

