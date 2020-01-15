House delivers articles of impeachment to Senate (LIVE) | USA TODAY

Engrossment ceremony for the final document with the articles of impeachment will be sent to the Senate.
The House voted to send articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for a trial and to name the seven lawmakers who will prosecute him.
The House voted 228 to 193 largely along party lines to send the Senate the two articles accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Opening arguments in the trial are expected to begin Tuesday.
Remember, If the inquiry was equitable, both sides would be able to call their own witnesses. Yet, the House of Representatives Democrats, when it conducted it's Impeachment Inquiry, passed it's own rules giving Schiff the right to veto any/all GOP witnesses. He rejected every single request. SO WHY WILL THE REPUBLICANS IN THE SENATE ALLOW ANY….ANY witnesses the Democrats want? WHAT DID ADAM SCHIFF HAVE TO HIDE IN THE IMPEACHMENT INVESTIGATION?????
No wonder y'all are pissed off….you got all your facts messed up and your not seeing things correctly. Perhaps yes the democrats have been picking on Trump….but did you ever think it might be for good reason? Just watch the trial and listen to the witnesses. Hey maybe I'm wrong…. but I'd like to hear the testimony that either proves me right or proves me wrong….wouldnt you
That sounds like someone who is worried about the testimony and what it will reveal. I mean seriously…why all thus deflection? Just let the witnesses be questioned and then we'll all know the truth. Wouldn't you like the opportunity to prove democrats wrong? I don't understand your logic…its very simple actually….deflection
pretty simple dozen's of other cirminal investigations will follow the trump cabinet does not have full security clearance ,ivanka, kushner all defied congressional subpoena's and mitch mcconnel, william p barr is holding a tight lip how many classified documents was "checked out" from the library by ivanka and jared,they are vertually private citizens along with trump without the full scope of understanding national security,and trump willing to break laws just to have it his way,the full scope of the damage will be slowly revealed,but under the 5th amendment due process must follow and take it step by step as painful it is.we are watching a coop because mcconnell's and barr's loyalty is not to the constitution or to the american people but to a deranged minded president.whoa that is amazing the enigmatic obsession reminds me of the times how hitler gained in popularity.
Great job Nancy! I am so proud of you and the work you've done. It's so obvious to most of the Americans with common sense that this president does not deserve the title of leader….based on character or skill. Look at the disgrace that he has made of himself and now he is impeached. You speak for me and mine Nancy and our prayers are with you. And if we can't get him impeached we will get him out in November. Also…if he don't get impeached I ain't paying no taxes this year….on God ….i ain't paying for his bullshit
Republican are hurt for being minority in the house .they are siding their president and not the oath to the constitution and to the American people.
Today it has to be acknowledged that ridding our WH of #45 is no longer a partisan issue, but a moral obligation!!
You people are unbelievable…everyone of you that hate President Trump hate him bc you believe the lie…and everyone of you always swears and uses profanity! Why don't you think for yourselves and research what our wonderful President Trump has done for all of the country! If half of the people love him and half hate him, then everyone has to choose, but do so with info you seek out, not what you are told to feel!! You will see soon what all of this is about once the "real truth" comes out. Don't you question why the rush, with not a fair hearing in the House, and then the dems, Nancy, holds the articles for a month! People are walking away from the Dems party in droves. Don't follow, walk your own path…..
I pray God keeps his hands on Trump. He has help Israel and has continued to do so. God Bless Trump and Israel.
