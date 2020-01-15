House delivers articles of impeachment to Senate (LIVE) | USA TODAY

Engrossment ceremony for the final document with the articles of impeachment will be sent to the Senate.

The House voted to send articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for a trial and to name the seven lawmakers who will prosecute him.

The House voted 228 to 193 largely along party lines to send the Senate the two articles accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Opening arguments in the trial are expected to begin Tuesday.

