Here’s What We Know About The Latest Coronavirus Aid Bill | The Day That Was | MSNBC

The $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill passed unanimously by the Senate late Wednesday aims to provide economic relief to workers, small businesses and corporations. But legislators have had pitched disagreements over how much money should go to each group. Here’s what we know about the bill. Aired on 3/25/2020.

Here’s What We Know About The Latest Coronavirus Aid Bill – Day That Was | MSNBC