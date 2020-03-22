Here is what Prime Minister Trudeau had to say about invoking special powers

Here's what Prime Minister Trudeau had to say about the possibility of invoking the Emergencies Act. More here: ctv.news/gUkaUpV
get a loan? that doesn’t sound like support.
He bought a pipeline which is taking up most of his free cash. This guy has got to be loaded. Not many could afford to spend this kind of money.
take on more debt from the bankers, we need more debt slaves
🤣 you didnt think you were getting stuff for FREE did you?.?😂
Trudeau should ask the Bank of China for a loan of Canadian Sovereign dollars?
The Conservatives oh no its too big! the debt is going to be so big our grandchildren won’t pay for it, oh no, if we were using AUSITERTY for all this time, Canadians would be used to not having anything, and now and this would be nothing!
mr. delay and and Mister deny, once again missed the point, and and continue the myth! But Canada has a fiat currency, and can do much more! MMT?
J Applic After 32 years in business I had to close yesterday and there is no help for me! Getting a loan increasing my debt after being an unpaid tax collector for this government for all these years! Doesn’t sound like help to me! You’re right
I like how the translator is also going “uh, uh, uh, uh” 😅😅😅
@idkwhatimdoing86 Right. Its like the rest of Canada is held hostage by one section of canada.
you can’t take the French out of the Canadien
Except it’s “eu, eu, eu”.
@Jim Barclay ok boomer
@Jim Barclay ”the rest of Canada” If you don’t consider the quebecois canadians too then idk what to tell you.
The Premiers should be putting a moratorium on tenancy evictions, so that low-income workers are not going to lose shelter through no fault of their own.
@Cal L Homeowner/landlord has the option of deferred mortgage. Though the banks are trying to double dip and get the government to pay for the “missing mortgages”. IF the banks get that bail out then the mortgage should be considered PAID. not deferred.
@Tai Liu totally agreed. The government will also blame the inflation and high cost of living on the homeowners. Even though they are the ones printing money, making real estate only seem more pricy than it actually is. There will always be the rampant (not all, but many) tenant mentality of “I am paying rent therefore your mortgage” as if the landlord worked hard so the tenants can live there for free. As if the landlord doesnt have costs. No you jerks, you are paying for your rent to live there as you would anywhere else. the owner is paying mortgage. Because for some reason, working hard to own a house makes a landlord “corrupt”.
The Premiers should be putting a moratorium on mortgage foreclosure or any other forms of debt collection , so that small time landloard are not going to lose investments through no fault of their own.
@Tai Liu just wait til the prices soar again because of inflation and low Canadian dollars. The americans will love to buy cheap stuff here all day long.
@Cal L Well, tenants do want to pay. So landlords cannot pay the city, the banks, the contractors, the utility companies. Then the city, the banks, the contractors, the utility companies cannot pay their employees. Then the employees cannot pay the landlords. Now we are in a vicious cycle. Voila!
I thought the title was about him doing some sort of chant or discovering a spirit.
0/10, disappointed.
Lmao
Lol
🤣
reported for clickbait
Small businesses can’t face the burden of a credit! What’s wrong with Trudeau and his cabinet? They need a subsidy. How come multinationals get thousands of dollars when in trouble, , like GM , and then they run away with the money? It’s time to help the small business not multinationals that have not just one, but many branches and billions of profit!
Flor Hurtado Justie is more interesting in giving handouts to refugees and the third world. F..Canada.
Trudeau brought this virus to Canada because he refused to shut down flights from China and Iran.
This guy is incompetent.
Jeremy Holder for Prime minister!
not.
Imagine believing that a virus that’s in the States is gonna be stopped at the Canadian border. The fact that Trudeau’s wasting everyone’s time and money closing the barn door after the horses have already run off like Donny-baby tried down south is already a point against him; don’t pretend that being stupider would have been an improvement, Jeremy.
@ImaNHLFan source on that? We haven’t even tested on an extensive level, nor has the self quarantining been really enforced so how can this even be possibly known?
No…he’s a murderer.
@ImaNHLFan You mean the infection that started in China? Are you stupid? Flights should have been stopped from ALL at risk nations the INSTANT there was confirmation of this virus’ existence. You are aware there are tens of thousands of Chinese nationals that are posted in northern Italian factories that brought this infection to Italy with them, right?
What is his opinion of “Open Borders” and “Sanctuary Cities”, now? Are the RCMP still glorified baggage-handlers at Roxham Road, Prime Minister?
He loves them. Roxham rd is still open.
bruh the translator going off
reminds me of the sign language at a wu tang concert
That was almost a complete sentence.
@Trevor Schmidt she
if youll lookin to get off
Viper’s rocks will knock your socks
He’s got the best work ever
Stackin paper tall as the Twin Towers
Rip KoViD
Burns
@Hayden Hughes do I care its 2020 let IT speak for ITS self
Wow, does anyone actually believe a single word coming from this guy’s mouth? He just spent two months wasting time that could have been spent doing more to prevent this problem. What a joke.
Youre right.
Such as?
Yep, Justin Time…. what a DISGRACE!!!
“Everybody’s a scientist when they’re a baby” Trudeau.
peoplekind!!!
Everybody’s a mental incompetent, when they are a Trudeau
sad.
This prime minister talks but says nothing.
All politicians do that. Jussie’s specialty is saying less than nothing.
@Freeda Peeple Indeed, we would be better off if he let his (only slightly more competent) ministers run everything.
But he’s giving First Nations funds to do with as they see fit! How do we as taxpayers know they’ll spend it on COVID-19 issues?
Don’t forget he was a theater teacher..it’s in his blood
This didn’t stop Northern Credit Union from threatening to take my car away if i don’t have enough money to make my payment. The girl on the line flat out told me, “Sorry the virus thing doesn’t change our policy. It’s plain and simple, if you don’t make your payments, you lose your car. Thank you. Bye.” and she hung up.
This is why saving money and living within means is important all the same
@Thomas Jordan if you have the means to. How many now live paycheck to paycheck? not by their fault mind you but our economy ect.
@Thomas Jordan Living within their means and having a large savings are two different things. I live within my means to the best of my ability, but I don’t have a large savings stored up. My savings was drained in November due to medical reasons, and I have not been able to build it back up again.
Now I’m at risk of losing my job, which would mean I’m likely not able to make my car payments, which means I might have my car taken from me.
@TDPEquinox Productions I dont own a car, I do get what you are saying, Im not suggesting its your fault either. I hope it works out
Also, I don’t hear one person saying “they’re going to take my Motorcycle”.
ProTip for the next Global Pandemic? Buy a bike🏍✔👌🤓
Invoking special powers? Why is that something I think Pierre Trudeau would have considered.
Like father like son. Only question is “who’s your daddy”?
Get ready for the great reset all the “conspiracy theorists” have been warning about for years. It’s here. And btw, wait til you see what it entails. Fakallyee !!!!!
What he says and what he does are two different things.
He has to follow ORDERS…….
Justin has the uh uh virus.
He continues to be 3 weeks behind the most deadly pandemic in recent history.
2 months.
when we are tripping over bodies we will give him the tools
In this interview he says his wife has the flu. Does she have the flu or corvid19.
He’s already using them to spy on conservatives already now he needs it for gulag development.