Health Care Workers On Their Own Against Coronavirus As Supplies Dwindle | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

Dr. Esther Choo talks with Rachel Maddow about doctors, nurses, and other health care workers who are struggling to obtain the proper protective gear to administer care to the wave of new coronavirus patients, and the anticipation that continued federal poor planning will mean further shortages in the future. Aired on 03/20/2020.
Been wondering how trump’s psychopathy would translate into loss of life on a large scale – it looks like the virus is how.
I have said for months that Trump’s death count would exceed Hitler’s. I thought it would be climate change catastrophes. Of course, those deaths are still on their way, just at a slower pace. If there are millions fewer of us in America and say a billion fewer on the planet, burning less carbon, perhaps there will be a reduction in climate change deaths.
@ruth depew no doubt but what a grim potential to look forward to.
@ruth depew right now mother earth is getting a rest from our constant attacks on her. Maybe this is all happening for a reason.
Good observation. I also assumed it would be unnecessary war, but the virus caught him unprepared.
And now (3/23) he wants everyone to go back to work in one week. He’s risking thousands more dead just to get re-elected.
When healthcare workers start staying home and refusing to come in for their own safety it’s going to be real bad. I’ve tried my best to have a positive outlook on behalf of the president hoping he would stop being deceptive and he would use every power he has to make things better for Americans but he won’t and he hasn’t may God help us all.
TDS: Trump Delusionment Syndrome
A mental illness wherein the sufferer experiences the delusion that the molester Donald Trump, a second rate con man turned third rate fascist traitor, is actually concerned with the well being of the American people.
streamsnewgirl.link/WMxOiTvwUiQx
@KTBFF High So you just throw your poop at random people, for the fun of it. OK then, carry on.
Trump needs bury his head in shame.
@KTBFF High 😂😂😂😂
President Obama said that when making a decision, it’s helpful not to watch TV or read social media.That’s because that “creates a lot of noise and clouds your judgment,” He also said it’s important to “have a team with a diversity of opinion” to help with making decisions and providing context.
President Obama had two important tips for any president to help make good decisions.
First, Obama said, you should “make sure you have a team with a diversity of opinion sitting around you.”
“The other thing that’s helpful is not watching TV or reading social media,” he said. “Those are two things I would advise, if you’re our president, not to do. It creates a lot of noise and clouds your judgment.”
Obama spoke about entering office during the Great Recession, and he said that the presidency is like “drinking out of a fire hose.”
“That’s doubly true when you’re in the middle of a crisis,” Obama said.
A president can’t absorb all the information on their own when making a decision, so it’s important to have teams to provide information and context about the problem, he said.
“Then what you have to do is create a process where you have confidence that whatever data is out there has been sifted and sorted,” Obama said.
Obama said that because there’s so much information out there now, including “opinion wrapped up as fact” and clickbait, it’s important to filter through the noise.
“What it does mean is that if you are susceptible to worrying about what are the polls saying or what might this person say about this topic, or you start mistaking the intensity of the passion of a very small subset of people with a broader sense about your country or people who know something about the topic, that will sway your decision-making in an unhealthy way,” Obama said.
This is the leader that America, and the world, could use right now.
This has nothing to do with president Obama or president JFK, or president Teddy roosevelt not one of them are in office right now.
We must look to who is in office today.
For me it never mattered who held the office.
I have always respected the
office of the president.
@Gary Norton Yup, you’re another Trump wannabe, you’re even awarding yourself fake awards like your illustrious leader. What a rube. Oh yeah, I did get your message that you decided to delete, good decision.
@Utha I’m a Trump wanna be?? Lol no fool, your BRUTHA whose out of office now is the one who said while at Harvard, “The American dream is to be Donald Trump.” So there ya go my brutha from the Utha mutha.
@Gary Norton Well considering that was written in 1991 and never published just goes to show how desperate you are to try and find something good about Trump. If you want to get into the text a bit deeper he was referring to Trump as an extreme example of wealth and the strive to improve one’s life. Had Obama known just how crooked and how much of that wealth was faked, he’d have never used it.
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/obama-trump-american-dream/
@Marco Antônio Rodrigues Faria The first President of the United States said: “Government is not reason, it is not eloquence,—it is force! Like fire, it is a dangerous servant, and a fearful master; never for a moment should it be left to irresponsible action.”
Asking the medical professionals to do their job without PPE is like asking soldiers to go to war with a gun and no ammo. Irresponsible at best
@Giuseppe Romano sweet
@Giuseppe Romano YOU’RE QUOTING BREITBART LOL. Oh my. LOL LOL LOL
@Michael Shigetani HAS BREITBART BEEN WRONG??
HEY EVERYONE MICHAEL SHINDIG QUOTES CNN, MSDNC THE SAME ONES WHO LIED TO HIM ABOUT IMPEACHMENT FOR 3 YEARS. I’LL BET YOUR GF HAS A TIME BEHIND YOUR BACK! BAAAAA HAAAAA WAHHHHH HAAAAAA
Burned… BURNED!!!
@THIS HAPPY CRAFTER he didn’t
Bob Evans Yes, he did. Back in 2018. He said we could get the team back “immediately” if needed, but this has not proven accurate.
I am Chinese. Please support medical staff and provide them with everything they need. They are heroes.
@DAVID GOERTZ Watch your words. Yes the virus was started in China. But who started it? is still pending. HIV started in US, H1N9 started in US. But none of Chinese say your country started it. You are really nasty to say that.
@DAVID GOERTZ your still a low life
@Tony Hey stupid, HIV started in Africa along with the AIDS VIRUS. BTW, it’s H1N1 dummy.
@Don Ixion just heard on a talk show that during the outbreak, Chinese authorities would drag ppl who had the virus and burn them alive because they were afraid that those ppl would spread and to prevent further spreading, those who haven’t pass away yet were taken to the morgue.
@Tony and Tong, you are just as nasty, get your facts straight. HIV was not started in the US. And I’ve never heard of H1N9.
Who else is getting exhausted by tRumps asinine Press Conferences pertaining to Covid 19 CoronaVirus and just wish he would STFU & just go away?
If you’d stop your Chinese rhetoric for a second you’ll see President Trump is trying to burn through DC BS.
https://youtu.be/v_2omrmqPNs
@Bono Budju what did he say to endanger lives? Rub your peckers together? Come on man, Chinas not gonna eat our lunch.
@Rolando Velasquez No you need to STFU. Don’t go calling people a racist for protecting the border cause the barrier went up kinda quick and your relatives we unable to get here. He hasn’t said anything racist and you can’t show me a clip of him saying anything racist. I know the truth hurts some people and they’re so mad they want to cry and call it racist. But it’s not.
@terry hughes why do you can cry, “He’s not even around, no one has seen him.” If he brought your grandma back from the dead, you’d curse him for not giving you advanced notice. So clam up and let him work.
Right up there with Cuomo’s for sure……
Medical workers need N95 masks, gowns, and protective glasses, all of them. This virus is super contagious.
IDEA came to me last night, get out HALLOWEEN MASKS, plastic & cover whole face. Use clear tape to cover eye/mouth slits. Halloween costume companies are set up to make MASKS BY MILLIONS, make CLEAR, without color or paint, mass produce to use in all hospitals. Covers whole face, complete protection. Made in USA. Remove tariffs on China, ship USA FREE! Spray w/91% alcohol between uses, air dry & perfectly sanitized INSTANTLY between uses. More sanitary then re-using paper or cloth masks. Mass produce cheap 91% alcohol/ little spritzer bottles for pockets, sold at Walmart cheap. Cost to make/sell 1 penny / mask. Not expensive healthcare costs. Also, healthcare workers are ordering racketball glasses. Get out those masks, when clear ones are made, decorate them to lift spirits of patients…..spritz, and ready to go to next patient. Alcohol does wash off magic marker, so decorating might not be a good idea. It would have to be permanent paint to decorate. These clear masks one penny each…mass produced…sanitized immediately between patients wi/ 91% alcohol! Also the HEALTHCARE company sent 1,000 respirators to CHINA IN JAN. Now they cannot make for USA until JUNE! Backup cause they sent them to CHINA FIRST. Trump rallies were more important in JAN/FEB than prep for Virus. Use your kids halloween mask, until the CLEAR one comes in. Put spritzer bottles of 91% alcohol in your pocket spray w/ 91% alcohol in between people. patients/drive bys. no need for cloth or paper masks. just Clear tape over mouth/eye slits if open. Bypass the healthcare companies who are overcharging ridiculous and high prices to hospitals and patients for cheap plastic and paper mouth masks that do NOT COVER WHOLE FACE….long time to manufacture and mass produce…and very expensive….forget those healthcare companies they are in it for $$$…not public safety and saving lives….as Trump is doing same thing!
Healthcare company is charging respirator $11,000 each. 2 guys/ scientists recreated respirator piece in 3D printer for $1. the company screamed patent violation! One female doctor at a hospital, figured out how to HACK into one respirator and used it for FOUR PATIENTS at once!
FYI: Malaria is a parasitic infection. Not viral or bacterial. No human can use a Parasite medication /RX and be cured from a virus, esp. COVID 19. Trump is dangerously giving FALSE HOPE to million of Americans with FALSE, FAKE PROMISES. Only VACCINE is the CURE FOR COVID19 not available until next year . Only listen to Dr. Fauci, he knows what he is talking about…… not FDA or Trump. Trump is lying to the American public again with his poor lack of knowledge of Science! The side effects of Parasite medication are extremely painful also. It is only made to attack a WORM inside the body, from mosquitoes, not VIRAL. Viruses cannot be cured with RX or antibiotics either! Three different forms of infection: parasite, viral, bacterial. Like POLIO can only be cured with a VACCINE, not antibiotics or anti parasite medication. Trump is release false and very very dangerous information and hope and there is not enough masks in healthcare facilities, One hospital already had to close due to lack of supplies. He is lying about dismantling the PANDEMIC Committee in 2018, leaving USA vulnerable for this very situation. He has very poor incompetent judgment for any medical emergency.
I sent this same message to email & called VM & helpdesks GOV NY & OHIO & to Dr. Fauci & entire staff at NIH. Minister Gail
@Minister Gail, Holy Ghost Coach Converting the factory production line would be easy. Great idea.
I’m sitting here at the crack of dawn, texting my son, “Get your son’s inhaler prescription refilled as soon as possible.”
In the end, all politics is local.
Very well said..Being a grandparent just means more people to worry about..😁
Please please help them. They are heroes. They feel abandoned.
The Raw Stock Well if you wanna be ill, left alone and in peace from that pestering gouvernment, you are free to do so, but don’t deny people help who beg for it. In your opinion; are the nurses without proper masks merely whiny moaners?
@Shawn Harris
Corporate hospitals ran by Imbeciles .
Months to prepare yet not a single one even ordered I extra ventilator just in case .
Now citizens must buy Tax payers money to buy for them because they mismanaged all the profits in the last 10 years .
Corporate America must die to free the citizens of their greed .
@john patterson guess what? No come on guess?? Less than 2 days later…BAMMM!!!! THOUSANDS OF VENTILATORS.
TRUMP 2020🇺🇸 It’s that magic wand thing going on. You can’t deny it.
@Giuseppe Romano
Delusional much ? Trump made no ventilator . Citizens are doing it .
GOD proclaims unto This one man shall I look even unto he that is poor and of a contrite Spirit = Messiah is a poor man .
Televangelists proclaim GOD is a Liar Trump The Billionaire is The Messiah .
Rihanna gave 5 million dollars to coronavirus campaign .
Rihanna bought over a million dollars worth ventilators for her Home nation Barbados .
Rihanna Birthday cake live in Manchester video Johnny is Rihanna’s King .
The 2 Anointed = The 2 Christs have Power over all Plagues .
Catholic Spain The First Nazis = The Inquisition = Tortured and Murdered Jews and Muslims stole everything they owned .
Coronavirus perdomantly Catholic areas , Italy , Spain , 75 percent Catholic New York , Wuhan China also a large Catholic community .
85 percent Catholic Puerto Rico flattened by hurricane then earthquakes .
@Giuseppe Romano
The USA’s billionairs have their money so far up their arses a nuke couldn’t blast one penny out .
The Greatest Country in the World, what a joke, America, the globe is seeing just how 3rd world you are.
@andrew30 do you believe in societies needs come before the individual? Did you know you can be arrested in Europe for saying mean things? Like mis gendering people? Canuckland you can pay 30,000 dollars for being a comedian and telling jokes! You Nazis make me laugh
@andrew30 freedoms don’t have government consequences. Because they are freedoms
@Arthur Kroulik its actually very very simple. In America your time, one hour of your time even at minimum wage pays more than half the world pays their doctors. 7.25$ minimum wage working 40 hours a week makes you more than literal doctors. That’s it, that’s the only reason people want to move to America. Other than that America is a house of cards, America has no real export value, America exports debt. Companies based in America outsource because it is physically impossible to compete with the wages, wages are the biggest cost for any company and unskilled uneducated, lazy Americans make more than alot of doctors. America is a service economy, serving other Americans. The thing about America is that if the whole world lived like America the life style would be way lower, and people would have to work alot harder to spend money on luxuries. Its an unsustainable way of life, maybe not for a few hundred years but this will be an unavoidable issue. Q
Arthur Kroulik
“find NATO”? I didn’t know NATO was lost.
Arthur Kroulik
Real freedom means you don’t need to carry a gun.
Americans, I’m Chinese, born and raised. Hate us, blame us all you want, but I’m telling you, urge your government to take extreme actions right away! Mass people are going to die, no matter how advanced your hospital system is. You can keep hating China after this thing blows over, but the statistics and guidelines from China are valid and effective. Please put down any prejudice you have. ACT NOW!!
@Troy Stocker no need to believe, just continue your life as is and believe ur gov. Bless u
At least the orange had stopped calling it a Chinese virus, how stupid can one be?
How would you know if anything China did worked? They have hidden real statistical data on virus deaths from the start. I hate the Chinese, but only the Chinese government. My heart aches for the people in China who cant even speak out.
Hey, u gotta stop replying these idiots man if they wanna listen they listen don’t waste time trying to save these idiots is a good thing if the virus wipe them up
China complained when travels to China were being restricted. Now, who implemented travel restrictions? China.
CHINA EXPORTED THIS WUHAN VIRUS.
globally we pay taxes and politicians don’t give the money for hospitals , classic
sjcongo , this is 100% on the Globalists that advocated sending Mfg to China
Hmmm…..are hospitals public institutions or private institutions? Hmmm…… Politicians don’t “give” my friend. It’s not their position to “give.”
that’s because a hospital is a free enterprise system. It was never meant to be socialized medicine.
@Leo Peridot Only Americans say that. For the rest of the world, its has stupid as a private police force or a private army. In one word: NOT GOOD !!!
@Jf H NOT GOOD? It’s actually two words.
Just about every major country has its own private army, or as we call them; mercenaries. The Swiss were notorious for it. Then the French Foreign Legion became popular. America had the Flying Tigers and now it has Blackwater or whatever it’s calling themselves these days.
Paramilitary units are a booming business. They go from protective detail, to industrial espionage, to blackmail and extortion racket. Most notorious is Israel’s Black Cube. America’s Blackwater. UK has Feather Men and Cambridge Analytica. Gods know what Russia and China have.
t’rump in 2016: “I alone can fix this.”
t’rump in 2020: “You all have to fix this.”
🤔😆😂
@Gary Norton No one us praising Obama. We just arent blaming him for our current circumstances because that was more than 3 years ago! When we pull out of the middle east we will lose everything we fought for in months, for what? Because Gary Norton thinks it’s a good idea bc he has family there… keep your conspiracy theories to yourself. No one cares
@crash override gee, I guess you’re right. What have I been thinking all these years. Your the type I’d have to physically put hands on to make you understand. Hmm maybe these dictators are onto something?!
@Gary Norton You should have stopped at “why do I bother”
@Relja Mrkic go ahead play your game. Get the last word in. Everyone knows who’s right and it’ll reflect come November. C ya!
@Leonie Romanes you and all your brainless zombie thumbs up your *** clicking cartel think anyone is better than Trump!?!? Lol what a bunch computer kids raising numbers for China.
Anybody? I guess you’re right, why discriminate against dementia. Come on Joe they need you. No…. No… Joe! Over here! Joe!!
Meanwhile in Florida, the band plays on. Young people are not asking if they can help, but if they can keep the beach party going. That is Trump’s America. Great.
Wtf does the president have to do with irresponsible teens?? The TDS is out of control
@Pratik4311 TDS is not nearly where it needs to be as long as DT is lying to us and mismanaging a public health emergency.
@JRG2733 How is he mismanaging the emergency at this moment? They’ve passed a lot of financial aid, encouraged distancing and stay at home. What else? The hospitals should have been more prepared for this by stockpiling supplies for events like this. Not everything is the President’s fault
@Pratik4311 Public Health, like national defense, is PREEMINENTLY a government responsibility. Not to be left up to morons.
Yeah now they testing positive for the virus I said this before and I’ll say it again I don’t wanna see any of those brats or their parents on TV with a son story you were warned to stay home.
I’m sorry to say this, but this current situation has all the hallmarks of a full blown disaster at this point. #soundthealarm
In the US, there is basically one party – the business party. It has two factions, called Democrats and Republicans, which are somewhat different but carry out variations on the same policies. By and large, I am opposed to those policies. As is most of the population – Noam Chomsky
@Sux_2_B_U 60.8million …
do the math. and hospitals were never overwhelmed.
reality matters. try to stay in reality.
@B/T M/N “Chernobyl like leadership from the US President” – that’s an incredibly apt analogy of what’s happening right now.
(oh my god)
@Jacob C. when did chomsky say that? makes a difference … bc reality
@Sux_2_B_U “we are fighting Mussolini” was – at one point – true. it isn’t now. “gas prices spike to new high of $1” was true at one point. so when did chomsky say that?
Total calamity, ! And they had 2 months to prepare, ! Greed has been making the Decision ,!
“Decision” Just sayin… Oh, and yeah, it’s that simple…just that simple… Holy smokes man… Really!!!???
Welcome to capitalism. Survival of the fittest, the richest.
@The Raw Stock so when trump makes a small mistake, ! Do you correct him,? Or do you hide ,?
@sm w Dem lies and more lies. The Associated Press fact checked this nonsense and found it to be false. Funding was actually increased. One Eboli team member resigned, that is all. The Trump administration jumped on the emerging risk no later than mid January. Jan. 31 flights from China were stopped and the first quarantines in fifty years were begun. The FDC messed up the first test kit design. Pres. Trump inherited an antiquated CDC and FDA. Legislation for pandemic preparedness was passed and funded. The federal government complied. Some states, local governments, and hospitals did not comply, despite being funded.
yep, 2 months to prepared, and seems just doing No Action Talk Only
Tax cuts in the trillions to the wealthiest few ✅
Trillions of $$$ to freaking war machinery ✅
Hundreds of millions of $$$ on presidential golf trips ✅
Face masks to hospital personnel taking care of your loved ones in a global pandemic ❌
History repeating itself. “Of the 2,977 victims killed in the September 11 attacks, 412 were emergency workers …” Thanks for all you’ve done, you’re a hero, but its gonna take 18 years before Republicans can approve an aid package for people who were sickened.
Well, you gotta admit, when you’re on top everyone wants to take a crack at you. Defense is expensive. You do want a country right? Because of you don’t have a good leader everyone could end up slaves. Maybe you should ask the children of the night who are too scared to travel by day, if you can put a price on defense
Crystal Giddens As no one believe you anyways, are you just here to be as annoying as possible? Buzz off!
america has to spend trillions on war machines, that way they can keep bullying other nations. its also the reason america is the most hated country on this tiny planet we all abuse.
Dumb just plane dump planning and irresponsible for hospitals not to have a plan in place for things like this. Perhaps we don’t pay enough in or copays and insurance premiums to them hospitals… And down right disgusting for Rachel to fear monger like this…Er nurse 85,000 a year ER Dr 400,000 a year. Insatcart shoppers 10-15 dollars and no safety measures in place for them..
You can be certain that when that first delivery happens it will be all over fox news, trump will be there free throwing them to crowds of nurses.
You are soooo right
Your not seeing the replenishment of supplies cause they’re lying to America for their own personal PR image. Trump comes out every day and just lies again and again and personally I don’t think he cares about anybody or anything other than his re-election..
@Giuseppe Romano
Trump could never look better, not even vs Bush jnr. We’re on lockdown for 3 weeks across the pond, whilst he’s worrying about the stock market….smh
@Cicakkibin no stock market, no country. How would you like to be the one to tell middle class America, “BTW, your 401k you’ve been counting on for retirement, it’s gone. ” Every move is calculated. It’s a job I’d never take.
Giuseppe Romano
Don’t worry about the money, the whole world is going through the economic crisis, the health crisis is more important. If you’re in a coffin your investment state of health is not important. Let’s hope trump’s gone soon. Sorry guiseseppe
@Giuseppe Romano You are insane. The virus is out of control and King Dummy thinks it will be over in 3 weeks and its ok to let senior citizens die on mass…Madness.
@Fletcher Christian ok, use your head for a minute. A virus from China came to your country. They lied to you and kept it quiet. You cut off flights and were ridiculed for overreacting. You’ve surrounded yourself with the smartest people. It’s bag, even your experts don’t know how bad. Now you’ve got families with children watching you on TV. They’re already scared, now they are looking at someone for comfort. Your on the air, now do you try to restore calm till your experts know more or do you tell the families it’s out of control we don’t know what to do. Imagine that scenario, you saw what they did to grocery stores. You know we’re going to get a fix on it but you don’t know when. You know if your country doesn’t get back working again hundreds of thousands of business go belly up. If that happens you’ve just lost the middle class and you know what happens to countries with only a lower and upper class. Now Mr. President, what are you going to do?
You’re on your own. The Delicate Don has gone golfing for the weekend.
“Delicate Don” 👌🏻 soo good.