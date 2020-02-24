Harvey Weinstein convicted of two sex crimes | USA TODAY

February 24, 2020

 

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of two sex crimes.
Formerly powerful movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was indicted in May 2018 and charged with five sex crimes. He was found guilty on two charges.

4 Comments on "Harvey Weinstein convicted of two sex crimes | USA TODAY"

  1. poppop artist | February 24, 2020 at 4:28 PM | Reply

    Jew

  2. S.A.M. | February 24, 2020 at 4:34 PM | Reply

    He went from walking just fine to a walker. Blame sex offender and attys to try and fool the jury with the “I can’t walk without a walker”. POS.

  3. Safa Slote | February 24, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    Only 2?

