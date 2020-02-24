Harvey Weinstein convicted of two sex crimes | USA TODAY

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of two sex crimes.

Formerly powerful movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was indicted in May 2018 and charged with five sex crimes. He was found guilty on two charges.

