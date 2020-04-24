Gunman in Nova Scotia rampage had list of targets: reports

Former TPS detective Mark Mendelson discusses reports that the man behind the mass kilings in Nova Scotia had a list of targets.
This is what happens when the public can’t defend themselves. The police can’t save you. This was a super sad scenario bit it really shows how little the police can do.
I’m with you. But parliament will never enable the public protecting themselves.
@TCinthe6…… perhaps with a conservative majority?
ESPECIALLY WHEN HE IS DRESSED LIKE A COP
Next big revelation will be a found manifesto. I’ll bet you $10. We are being played.
When seconds count, the police are only minutes away
Or hours.
Very well said guys
One poster had it right…the RCMP were travelling from ROXHAM road..
Hours 13 hours this lasted
He has a history of violence, had a plan and this ‘virus’ presented a perfect opportunity…
I would like to know if police set up road blocks and if they did would he have blown through them because he was driving a police car.
says above he got through the baracades that were set up
No gun laws would had changed this outcome.if only law abiding citizens were armed,
@Glen Pfeifer you do realize the guy didnt have a liscense so how do u presume we would have stop this guy?
The RCMP took hours and hours and all night and responded poorly. The arsonist burned houses all night. Only an armed citizen could have stopped him quickly.
I know we are all upset and frustrated. However, I don’t believe and hope that we don’t resort to becoming armed with any kind of weapon.
@Glen Pfeifer I don’t believe in concealed carry but you should be able to defend your self in your own home without being sent to prison. In are current state. Criminals have more rights then a home owner.
Glen Pfeifer Who cares if we are mistaken as Americans, that kind of attitude is why Canada is not a free Country!
It is not easy to get guns in canada, liberal propaganda, you should be ashamed
Jason Coroy ….hard to get guns legally not so hard illegally
Dont we all…….
Pavor no .. we don’t .. you need to be investigated right away
Why do they always default to the ease of getting a gun – as if everyone should naturally be doing everything by the letter of the law so how could this possibly happen?!?! Anyone who digs a little can buy a gun illegally for Pete’s sake. They seem so bewildered by this.
I know eh. Just break into a farmer /hunters house and guns galore. I agree with you. I want to hear more about motive and victims.
@Cheetylicious meow meow ever law Abiding citizen who acquires firearms legally also has to store and trigger lock the firearms. More likely this individual acquired the illegal firearms by illegal means, break and enter would have been to risk for this guy. This is a tragedy for all lost but going after organized crime, gun smugglers and criminals will be more effective.
@Chris Bere exactly this guy used illegally owned guns this is what these liberals idiot’s don’t understand Trudeau ban is pointless
Nobody is taking anyone’s guns away. The type of person that would readily hand over their guns doesn’t own guns in the first place.
and somehow they’ll blame legal gun owners for this
leo bennett they always do
It’s the one of the most rational things to do. If the shooter’s dead, it’s hard to blame anything else when it’s too late.
Where are the police bodycam videos of the police confronting the aleged subject? Why are they with held?
RCMP don’t wear body cameras in Colchester County.
@Paul Mccallum why
@ty plumber Especially when confronted with an active shooter subject.
Where is the security video images at the Gas Station, where the subject was confronted by police?
@Paul Relgne I assume in an evidence locker
These losers always have “hit-lists”
More gun laws will not help. A criminal is a criminal.
RCMP using TWITTER! That says it all….time for heads to roll..their is a rot within the whole RCMP.
Bad guy was probably a serial killer for yrs for all we know.
Maybe he just hated narcissistic women.
HERE KITTY KITTY
OR IN CANADA CHEETA IS SAME AS A COUGAR IN AMERICA
Your saying he collected these cars and uniforms. Why is anyone allowed to do such a thing? Also Ive heard he actually had a police issue pistol.
It’s legal in Canada to collect the car *strangely* but other than that the uniform and gun were illegally obtained, here in Halifax we had a problem with evidence being stolen from evidence lockers. Makes me sick thinking a crooked cop might’ve supplied him with that, guy was a millionaire so he definitely had the money to pay someone to steal it for him
@Jason Filla So the cops were stealing from cops?
Jason : allegedly, Mr. Wortman has, or had a cousin on the force. 🤷🏼♀️
He wasn’t a licensed firearms owner
Hmmmm? Wonder where “they” found the list?
Tsadie1 They found it because they made it… There was no shooter… Like the Corona hoaks, we are being played.
Goggle 13 days of preparation !! This is spiritual that’s why no one has answers.
This guy assaulted a young boy of 15 years old 18 years old and he had financial issues with his uncle and a tenant in the past.