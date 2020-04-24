Gunman in Nova Scotia rampage had list of targets: reports

TOPICS:

April 24, 2020

 

Former TPS detective Mark Mendelson discusses reports that the man behind the mass kilings in Nova Scotia had a list of targets.

52 Comments on "Gunman in Nova Scotia rampage had list of targets: reports"

  1. Tim H | April 23, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    This is what happens when the public can’t defend themselves. The police can’t save you. This was a super sad scenario bit it really shows how little the police can do.

  2. Jon Jones | April 23, 2020 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    Next big revelation will be a found manifesto. I’ll bet you $10. We are being played.

  3. That Guy with the Blueberry Pie | April 23, 2020 at 3:28 PM | Reply

    When seconds count, the police are only minutes away

  4. Millie Ruff | April 23, 2020 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    He has a history of violence, had a plan and this ‘virus’ presented a perfect opportunity…

  5. Larry Lanigan | April 23, 2020 at 3:35 PM | Reply

    I would like to know if police set up road blocks and if they did would he have blown through them because he was driving a police car.

  6. Jason Coroy | April 23, 2020 at 4:04 PM | Reply

    No gun laws would had changed this outcome.if only law abiding citizens were armed,

    • ty plumber | April 23, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

      @Glen Pfeifer you do realize the guy didnt have a liscense so how do u presume we would have stop this guy?

    • Gus F. | April 23, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

      The RCMP took hours and hours and all night and responded poorly. The arsonist burned houses all night. Only an armed citizen could have stopped him quickly.

    • Glen Pfeifer | April 23, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

      I know we are all upset and frustrated. However, I don’t believe and hope that we don’t resort to becoming armed with any kind of weapon.

    • ty plumber | April 23, 2020 at 7:29 PM | Reply

      @Glen Pfeifer I don’t believe in concealed carry but you should be able to defend your self in your own home without being sent to prison. In are current state. Criminals have more rights then a home owner.

    • mesedrew | April 24, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

      Glen Pfeifer Who cares if we are mistaken as Americans, that kind of attitude is why Canada is not a free Country!

  7. Jason Coroy | April 23, 2020 at 4:06 PM | Reply

    It is not easy to get guns in canada, liberal propaganda, you should be ashamed

  8. Pavor | April 23, 2020 at 4:16 PM | Reply

    Dont we all…….

  9. Meadow May | April 23, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    Why do they always default to the ease of getting a gun – as if everyone should naturally be doing everything by the letter of the law so how could this possibly happen?!?! Anyone who digs a little can buy a gun illegally for Pete’s sake. They seem so bewildered by this.

    • Cheetylicious meow meow | April 24, 2020 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      I know eh. Just break into a farmer /hunters house and guns galore. I agree with you. I want to hear more about motive and victims.

    • Chris Bere | April 24, 2020 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      @Cheetylicious meow meow ever law Abiding citizen who acquires firearms legally also has to store and trigger lock the firearms. More likely this individual acquired the illegal firearms by illegal means, break and enter would have been to risk for this guy. This is a tragedy for all lost but going after organized crime, gun smugglers and criminals will be more effective.

    • john blackmen | April 24, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

      @Chris Bere exactly this guy used illegally owned guns this is what these liberals idiot’s don’t understand Trudeau ban is pointless

  10. Cash Hunt Canada | April 23, 2020 at 4:27 PM | Reply

    Nobody is taking anyone’s guns away. The type of person that would readily hand over their guns doesn’t own guns in the first place.

  11. leo bennett | April 23, 2020 at 4:28 PM | Reply

    and somehow they’ll blame legal gun owners for this

  12. Paul Relgne | April 23, 2020 at 4:34 PM | Reply

    Where are the police bodycam videos of the police confronting the aleged subject? Why are they with held?

  13. Ghost102 | April 23, 2020 at 4:35 PM | Reply

    These losers always have “hit-lists”

  14. Scott Larson | April 23, 2020 at 4:36 PM | Reply

    More gun laws will not help. A criminal is a criminal.

  15. Ted Poplaw | April 23, 2020 at 4:41 PM | Reply

    RCMP using TWITTER! That says it all….time for heads to roll..their is a rot within the whole RCMP.

  16. Cheetylicious meow meow | April 23, 2020 at 4:43 PM | Reply

    Bad guy was probably a serial killer for yrs for all we know.

  17. Good_day! | April 23, 2020 at 4:52 PM | Reply

    Your saying he collected these cars and uniforms. Why is anyone allowed to do such a thing? Also Ive heard he actually had a police issue pistol.

    • Jason Filla | April 23, 2020 at 5:12 PM | Reply

      It’s legal in Canada to collect the car *strangely* but other than that the uniform and gun were illegally obtained, here in Halifax we had a problem with evidence being stolen from evidence lockers. Makes me sick thinking a crooked cop might’ve supplied him with that, guy was a millionaire so he definitely had the money to pay someone to steal it for him

    • Good_day! | April 23, 2020 at 5:28 PM | Reply

      @Jason Filla So the cops were stealing from cops?

    • Tsadie1 | April 23, 2020 at 6:21 PM | Reply

      Jason : allegedly, Mr. Wortman has, or had a cousin on the force. 🤷🏼‍♀️

    • 46336 34 | April 23, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

      He wasn’t a licensed firearms owner

  18. Tsadie1 | April 23, 2020 at 6:00 PM | Reply

    Hmmmm? Wonder where “they” found the list?

    • Lenny Bruiser | April 24, 2020 at 12:34 AM | Reply

      Tsadie1 They found it because they made it… There was no shooter… Like the Corona hoaks, we are being played.

  19. M Martinez | April 23, 2020 at 11:43 PM | Reply

    Goggle 13 days of preparation !! This is spiritual that’s why no one has answers.

  20. Silvia Logan | April 23, 2020 at 11:52 PM | Reply

    This guy assaulted a young boy of 15 years old 18 years old and he had financial issues with his uncle and a tenant in the past.

