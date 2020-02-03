Groundhog Phil predicts early spring | USA TODAY

Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil says bring on spring!
On Groundhog Day 2020, Punxsutawney Phil could not find his shadow.
YEREEEESSS
Angenette Partee subscribe
It’s 60 degrees here in Harrisburg.
He is mad cute!
So this is what he’s doing when not at Nascar
Global warming, she’s coming he thiks.
I want it