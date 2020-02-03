Groundhog Phil predicts early spring | USA TODAY

February 3, 2020

 

Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil says bring on spring!

On Groundhog Day 2020, Punxsutawney Phil could not find his shadow.

7 Comments on "Groundhog Phil predicts early spring | USA TODAY"

  1. Angenette Partee | February 3, 2020 at 3:20 PM | Reply

    YEREEEESSS

  2. Nintation Playstendo | February 3, 2020 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    It’s 60 degrees here in Harrisburg.

  3. HarveyBirdman | February 3, 2020 at 3:41 PM | Reply

    He is mad cute!

  4. rodi nunez | February 3, 2020 at 4:06 PM | Reply

    So this is what he’s doing when not at Nascar

  5. Leo N | February 3, 2020 at 6:02 PM | Reply

    Global warming, she’s coming he thiks.

  6. Clippers Fan | February 3, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

    I want it

