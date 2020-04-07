Rachel Maddow looks at the example of how patients critical ill from coronavirus in Italy have followed the same rates as infections three weeks earlier, suggesting not only what is to come to Italy's already overwhelmed hospitals, but what the U.S. can expect as it follows a similar path. Aired on 03/18/2020.

Grim Future For Hospitals: Lag Time From Infections To Critical Illness | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC