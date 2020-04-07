Grim Future For Hospitals: Lag Time From Infections To Critical Illness | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

Rachel Maddow looks at the example of how patients critical ill from coronavirus in Italy have followed the same rates as infections three weeks earlier, suggesting not only what is to come to Italy's already overwhelmed hospitals, but what the U.S. can expect as it follows a similar path. Aired on 03/18/2020.
“The sick joke of Donald Trump’s presidency isn’t funny anymore”, Richard Wolffe.
It sucks, but there were worst times for the world
James Ricker : And we haven’t even gotten to April yet. 😱 Better brace ourselves, because it’s going to get so much worse before it starts to get any better.
@ErykaSoleil I’ll say this. In 1957 there was the Asian Flu (H2N2) this flu claimed the lives of around 110 thousand Americans. It also killed around 1 million to 2 million worldwide from 1957 through 1958. I doubt that this will cause that many fatalities. BUT the effects of this coronavirus caused will hurt the American economy for the next few years!
If you think governments acting fast doesn’t make a difference, look at Italy and look at South Korea.
Italy has 35,713 cases and 2,978 deaths.
S Korea has 8,565 cases and 91 deaths.
@ollie allard No,er expect to be much worse than Italy,we dont know before a couple of weeks🤯AND weather has nothing to do with the Virus.So much as 20% of us can die,globally.Perhaps more🙄🙄
@Linkermahn Isn’t Recovered Case = Total Cases – Deaths? And I am only going on what data is available today. It will change as patients progress. Hopefully positively.
@Francesco Thanks Francesco. Please stay safe out there.
While hospitals are functional at a high standard, death rate is about 1% (according to South Korea’s numbers, which are generally seen as the best), once hospitals crash, death rate is 20%. Probably at least 1,500 of those Italian deaths were while the hospital systems were still functioning, so that gives an actual case number of around 150,000 3 weeks before they died, just counting half those deaths. Even at a 20% death rate for all cases, with nearly 3000 deaths, that’s 60,000 people in Italy that were infected 3 weeks ago
How fragile we all are against the tiniest of things called Virus..😭
The 4 things that scared mediaeval people war famine disease and death that’s why they’re the names of the horseman nothing’s really changed
Wake up USA, UK.
Australia too, gov should have closed borders and travel a month ago.
@blue dog well at least they have now! Now we just have to wait another 2 weeks to see how many more infected Americans we have yet to develop symptoms & HOPEFULLY in isolation, as required, but likely walking around infecting more people
It says something about the population that you have to explain to them that Italy is a technologically advanced country.
@Lilac Lizard I do love how you believe China that is precious and I do love how you think you know who patient zero is when they know its doom a market in China but hey you can blame the u.s it’s all good. You will never know the exact numbers just like the flu you will never know it’s a virus that’s around the world and was spreading long before the media got a hold of it
@jays knight king titan lol sad how uneducated Americans have become! It really is! So Australia immediately began meeting all planes from China with health department staff as soon as news of the virus broke, giving them written Chinese information on it & telling them all testing & treatment was free, regardless of if they had travel insurance or not & they ran a huge viral advertising blitz rewarding anyone who came forward with any possible symptoms & got tested. 15 cases were identified & isolated & treated, no cases resulted in secondary spread in Australia. The virus was fully contained & eliminated from the country, advertising continued, travel ban from China implemented & hundreds of possible cases tested, but all found negative. The country was clear of the virus for over 3 weeks! Remember that the average incubation period is 3 days! so 7 times the expected incubation period passed & instead of a 7 fold increase, NO CASES appeared! Next, Iran started sending cases, all but 1 were identified, we know 1 was missed because an 8km radius became a huge hotzone, with a hospital, nursing home & 2 schools in the area all getting infected from this unknown person. 3 people died because of that single case that wasn’t found! Iran was banned too & cases started pouring in from the US, as well as some from Italy & other European countries, the vast majority being identified & isolated & all contacts traced & isolated before they could pass it on, but with the number of infected Americans, largely with an education level like you have, we have lost control right now.
Beyond me how you can say you can’t see it! 1% of cases are asymptomatic, all others have at least some symptoms, so we just have to test every person with a cough or fever & in particular, when you are at a point with no community spread, you can just test any visitors or contacts of visitors with a cough or fever. We’ve only topped 100 cases in the last week or so, so therefore, would only anticipate 1 asymptomatic case – the one we got in the Ryde/Epping area of Sydney, all other cases can be expected to have symptoms, so you CAN see the virus, however you only see the virus if you look for it, which your country doesn’t!
Your ignorance on this virus really is incredible! Did you hear about Johnny Depp breaking Australian bio-security laws by bringing his dogs into the country a few years back? I’ll bet you did! Well we all heard about this virus as soon as it started in the same way! Our government is the masters of viral marketing & education campaigns, have been for 30-40 years or more now! They know how to get the message out there & educate people & make sure every single case is found. Very sad that you can’t even grasp that that is possible! I remember when the US was considered as an educated, first world country. How times have changed huh! India & China are now well ahead of you!
& btw you can expect to see well over 10 times the global total death toll from the flu this year die in just your country from covid-19! WELL over 10 times the global number in your country alone!
@Lilac Lizard like I said you were not testing in January. You think china told you the exact time cases started showing up. You are uneducated there. This has been around well before testing started. You don’t have enough tested to test everyone with all those symptoms and just an fyi 20% are a symptomatic so your numbers are off. But even that is a guess cause nobody anywhere knows any true numbers so it’s all a guessing game. So you think you are so smart but can’t understand the simple fact they don’t know for sure. The only country who has done extensive testing is South Korea and that wasn’t the whole country just an area and they showed lot of things that go against what media and you say. So you think you know it all then you are working in the wrong field that’s for sure. You should be making tons of money using that high intelligence you think you have
@Jason Yuen Listen to the asian guy talking crap after his bat eating relatives caused this pandemic.
@Lilac Lizard exactly. My country also finally put a ban on travel from the US or anywhere else, only after a couple of weeks of new cases all coming from the US. I swear it seemed like we had more US cases than the US did. Thankfully they were detected and isolated before they spread too far, but still we are in a much worse position than necessary thanks to the US denying they had a problem and merrily exporting it. I think there are a lot of countries in a similar position. Trump and his minions blame China, but many other countries can legitimately blame the US.
This makes me furious because this could have been stopped in early February!!
@jays knight king titan Bro your talking about the flu, come on now.
@Arthur Sese the flu is a global pandemic every year. Its killed 20k Americans this season. So please explain how you can stop it. It’s a virus just like coronavirus . They are both viruses if you can stop coronavirus you can stop the flu. So now explain how you gonna do it. Guess what your not. Guess what if anything south Korea shows it’s not this big killer like the fear mongers make it. So now how we gonna stop them. You can’t like I said coronavirus was here long before it was being publicized
Nothing was going to STOP this virus from getting here sooner or later. The President was called racist and xenophobic when he band travel from China when he did. Now he is a racist for calling the Chinese virus.
Armies and the 30 to 40 per cent of GDP that is spent every year without protest, are only good for killing not saving lives.Your economic priorities are demonic.
It’s worth noting that Italy has more total hospital beds that the entire US. Even in places with solid community universal health care with excess capacity build in for surges, same as in Canada, I don’t know what hope the US who use LEAN and treat patients like another just-in-time inventory to be processed and have zero excess capacity build in by design in the name of economic efficiency have in even the medium term, the US will be much, much more overwhelmed than even Italy has unfortunately.
Young folks out there who dont feel sytoms…please stay away from the ederly…
Good time to have a con artist, gameshow host at the steering wheel…
@Glennsten Bergkvist And Trump downplayed it for over a month saying it would just go away while doing nothing while the moron at the CPAC meeting called it a hoax and all the idiots at the meeting cheered just like good little brainwashed sheep. Yeah, the Republicans are such intellectuals LOL SMH. Keep drinking that Trump kool-aid
America must learn it from S. Korea. That’s an answer!!!
WAY too late for that!
S. Korea is the only one country to handle without shelter in places any regions and people still buy any stuff without shortages.
Asians conform more easily because in most of their countries there is more trust and logic in their government.
Actually today cases in South Corea went up again
The places in America that present the most concern are those places where they are not aggressively testing. Those places will be overwhelmed before they know they have a problem.
Like America for instance? Where most people STILL can’t get tested.
deaths are around 1% & 3 weeks after symptoms, so just look at the death rate & times by 100 & you have the actual cases in that area 3 weeks ago without the need for testing to know what they are. Rather scary just how high the real numbers are isn’t it!
@Lilac Lizard And now the US is at about 7,000 deaths, so 3 weeks ago they had 700,000 cases.
So now we know why it’s important that whoever is in charge of our countries knows what the word “exponential” means.
Too many syllables for the Orange Turd stain in the Oval Office.
All they understand is compound interest…Sadly that’s how Covid 19 multiplies.
I think Italy is being more honest about their death numbers than some other countries
In Japan only 15,000 people have bene tested
While in Italy more than 110,000, .
A huge difference, I’d say..
@ollie allard Japan released anyone who wanted to leave the Diamond Princess onto crowded trains to travel home, or return to work or whatever they wanted to do. Just look at the numbers of those passengers that were returned to quarantine in other countries & then found to be infected & you can see how many infected people Japan let loose in their community & how high their numbers need to be!
It only takes 1 undiagnosed case to exponentially spread! Here’s a nice little flow chart of Tom Hanks https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8119553/How-Hollywood-royalty-Tom-Hanks-Rita-Wilson-exposed-Australian-media-COVID-19.html that chart shows just a single one of the people infected by Tom/Rita, but there were over 70 people they inadvertently infected & all those 70 people have flow charts like that on them too! & Tom & Rita did everything right, in a country with high testing levels & strong quarantines, total cases only 700 odd now, even with those 70 from that pair included & the next level on included now too, so imagine if you have someone who is asymptomatic or with flu like symptoms in the middle of a flu epidemic in a country doing little testing!
Peter yes, countries are definitely lying about death numbers (or not even lying, just not testing the dead & therefore not even legally able to count them as covid-19 deaths). The best numbers we have are from South Korea & those numbers say that when the health system isn’t overrun & is first world in quality, death rate is around 1%, so from that we can get an approximate cases to deaths actual ratio (again remembering that death numbers aren’t the complete death numbers in general, like you said).
So whatever the death numbers are, times that by 100 & that’s the actual cases numbers that were in the country 3 weeks earlier – and when you do that, things get scary!
We don’t even have enough masks for health care workers. We are in for a complete disaster.
I agree. This is looking like the 1919 outbreak. That one lasted two years and killed at least 50 million worldwide.
“I take no responsibility at all.” — the “president”
Worst words EVER spoken by an American president!
