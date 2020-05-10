Governors Disregard WH Guidelines In Reopening: AP | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:

May 10, 2020

 

The Associated Press determined that 17 states did not meet a key benchmark set by the White House for loosening up. Aired 5/8/2020.
Governors Disregard WH Guidelines In Reopening: AP | Morning Joe | MSNBC

96 Comments on "Governors Disregard WH Guidelines In Reopening: AP | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Don B | May 8, 2020 at 8:31 AM | Reply

    Trump got “lava hot” because one person in the WH has COVID but is sending meatpackers back to work where there are hundreds of workers infected,WTF!

    • SouthSide Chicago | May 9, 2020 at 3:38 PM | Reply

      @Robert Cadenas Silly liberal. I work at Rush Hospital here in Chicago. You have no clue what’s going on do you? If you want to know, just ask. All i’m saying is that the media, all of them. cnn, msnbc, fox, etc are all giving out half of the truth. The death statistics from this virus are way overblown.

    • saint jack | May 9, 2020 at 3:51 PM | Reply

      @Ken Rimmer that’s a coward for u.

    • dugmeat mcdonald jnr | May 9, 2020 at 4:13 PM | Reply

      trump could be correct when he said this virus will disappear before a vaccine is created, to battle this apocalyptic plague, but Sorry Big Boy , COVID 20 will perhaps take its place . he has .ordered his warriors to return to work, in the meat plants, so if it is 100% safe , then lead by example , and order the ” Little Boys ‘ , Don & Eric Jared to go work there even for a couple of weeks , or is Bone Spurs & COWARDICE hereditary .
      stay safe

    • saint jack | May 9, 2020 at 4:19 PM | Reply

      @dugmeat mcdonald jnr they wouldn’t last an hour on the assembly line. Spoiled wussies that they r.

    • dugmeat mcdonald jnr | May 9, 2020 at 5:02 PM | Reply

      ​@saint jack hope u r well , if they did they would be easy to spot them wearing astronaut suits .hope the next valet serving him his food , is in San Quentin stay very safe bro

  2. Frank Winkhorst | May 8, 2020 at 8:33 AM | Reply

    “…How states should calculate….” Simple Simon not only doesn’t believe in science, he doesn’t believe in arithmetic.

    • Tito | May 8, 2020 at 9:50 AM | Reply

      Its not that simple SIMON doesnt believe in arithmetic its that hes a god dam ILLITERATE MORON

    • Tito | May 8, 2020 at 9:51 AM | Reply

      @The Tweatles SO WHAT your LOFL LYING KING is an IMBECILE trump

    • nelson blake | May 8, 2020 at 9:54 AM | Reply

      @The Tweatles This really shows that republicans support death panels not dem’s.

    • rapunzel eh? | May 8, 2020 at 2:13 PM | Reply

      until it suits him, then he’ll come out and say something like ‘most people never heard of math – it’s the great new way of making numbers do stuff’

    • Trudy Colborne | May 9, 2020 at 12:47 PM | Reply

      @The Tweatles So what’s your plan for reducing abortions and gays? Also what do either of those have to do with Covid?

  3. James Dunn | May 8, 2020 at 8:37 AM | Reply

    Trump can lie and he can bluster but he cannot tell the states what to do, can you “Mr. Ultimate Authority”.

    • kokoleka808 | May 8, 2020 at 11:38 PM | Reply

      @Gods Servant And why do you even care less what I say? What I say means nothing in the grand scheme of things. Bill Gates, on the other hand, when he talks, everyone including Trump, senators and governors all listen. If you want to know what the globalists are up to, pay particular attention to what Gates is saying.

    • James Dunn | May 9, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

      @MC KO Nothing very impolite about my statement, just how it is.

    • MC KO | May 9, 2020 at 3:49 PM | Reply

      James Dunn , You need to address the President correctly. Calling him Trump is not polite. You call him President Donald Trump. Get use to it. 4 more years

    • James Dunn | May 9, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

      @MC KO I do not respect Trump nor his vulgarity and name calling. I could call him worse. Go back to Fox where they worship the “chosen one”. No one cares for your trolling on MSNBC.

    • MC KO | May 10, 2020 at 6:10 PM | Reply

      James Dunn , he is your president. So address him properly

  4. Oleg Koval | May 8, 2020 at 8:39 AM | Reply

    So all the tests are at the WH. So if you want a test, you know where to go.

    • Wicker Baskets | May 8, 2020 at 10:02 AM | Reply

      @Brilliant Hooligans like i said propaganda doesn’t help your cause #DumDum when people are experiencing physical reality.
      Your right I’m not showing symptoms of illness but since i work in the public sector don’t you think i should get tested at least once? Not everyday like your fearless leader but maybe just once would be nice for us servants. Don’t ya think.

    • Wicker Baskets | May 8, 2020 at 10:03 AM | Reply

      @Brilliant Hooligans who or how was i suppose to be fooling someone again. Or was that just you projecting your feelings without any facts again?

    • Brilliant Hooligans | May 8, 2020 at 10:34 AM | Reply

      @Wicker Baskets *You’re… and I know I am right. Like I said, You aren’t fooling anyone.

    • Ellen W | May 8, 2020 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      Brilliant hooligans,Have you listened to the news? I would hope you are aware that a huge percentage of the people who have this disease are completely a symptomatic! So without a test we have no way to know who is sick and contagious.That is why people need testing

    • Brilliant Hooligans | May 8, 2020 at 1:46 PM | Reply

      @Ellen W I also heard on the news for 3 years of a Russia Hoax.. soooooooo Cmon now.. Wake up

  5. Dorian Lollobrigida | May 8, 2020 at 8:39 AM | Reply

    We have arrived at the moment we have long sensed was coming: the Federal Government is going to start falsifying data in order to justify opening the country up. Donny Deathquest has already been using the Justice Dept and Fox to cover up his numerous crimes. For three years he has attacked the legitimacy of an independent press, inciting violence against reporters. All of this culminates in what will happen next. This isn’t a conspiracy theory: its a prediction derived empirically from Trump’s past and present behavior.

    • Ri Vin | May 9, 2020 at 2:25 PM | Reply

      Well They Dragged Their Feet On Contact Tracing Because They Use Security Corporations To Storm States Capital Buildings With Guns & No Mask & Inflected Infections On Selected States But Their Not The Sharpest Tools But Their Easily Manipulated For Their Bread & Butter Is Running Drug Cartels From Columbia To Afghanistan Dealing In Death & Money !

    • joe momma | May 9, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

      Sorry..your democratic media already got caught doing that

    • Ri Vin | May 9, 2020 at 3:26 PM | Reply

      @joe momma be Wisely Worldly Not Worldly Wisely !

    • Anengiyefa | May 10, 2020 at 10:23 AM | Reply

      @Ned Ferris Continue fooling yourself.

    • Ned Ferris | May 10, 2020 at 11:48 AM | Reply

      @Anengiyefa the beautiful thing is that that is based in evidence! Structural Dissociation model and trauma theory! This is fun! YOUR turn to provide a point WITH evidence! Can’t wait 😀

  6. Jackie Jones | May 8, 2020 at 8:41 AM | Reply

    Trump’s answers are so elementary. Remember he has a good “you know what” brain.

  7. OtakuAnime12345 | May 8, 2020 at 8:44 AM | Reply

    All of this happening because Trump lack of leadership during this outbreak.

  8. Larry Sernyk | May 8, 2020 at 8:45 AM | Reply

    Trump wants to be tested daily. What a waste of test kits that could be used where they are really needed. He WILL get infected!!

  9. Robin Hood | May 8, 2020 at 8:48 AM | Reply

    trump should hire a meat packer as his new personal valet.

    • Michael Pondo | May 9, 2020 at 3:32 PM | Reply

      @Trudy Colborne this is more than flu it’s a disease we have little knowledge about. Let Trump’s fily die from this disease. F him and his enablers.

    • dugmeat mcdonald jnr | May 9, 2020 at 4:15 PM | Reply

      nice 1 bro trump could be correct when he said this virus will disappear before a vaccine is created, to battle this apocalyptic plague, but Sorry Big Boy , COVID 20 will perhaps take its place . he has .ordered his warriors to return to work, in the meat plants, so if it is 100% safe , then lead by example , and order the ” Little Boys ‘ , Don & Eric Jared to go work there even for a couple of weeks , or is Bone Spurs & COWARDICE hereditary .
      stay safe

    • Dave Ponsford | May 10, 2020 at 6:41 AM | Reply

      Robin Hood I thought all fast food workers counted as his valet?

    • Robin Hood | May 10, 2020 at 6:50 AM | Reply

      @Dave Ponsford LOL. They are, but trump is too lazy to go out himself so he gets his “personal” valet to go to McDonalds.

    • Jose Antonio Civitato | May 10, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      trump se lava las manos dejando los gobernadores responsables de abrir los comercios y la industria,sabiendo que es muy rapido y pueden llegar a morir muchas mas personas (que HP)es trump.

  10. shartgargler | May 8, 2020 at 8:48 AM | Reply

    In the world of marketing, Team Donnie is the definition of mixed messaging.

  11. Anita Hyche | May 8, 2020 at 8:50 AM | Reply

    The governors opening early like Tennessee will be bitten in the back by the very President and Federal government they think protect a them nc they didn’t follow the plans even though he’s saying he wants it…watch

    • Pops Fenwick | May 8, 2020 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      Public services have been gutted in many of these smaller states through tax cuts. (Yes, tax cuts) Few of them are prepared for any sort of rush on their hospitals.

  12. Robin Hood | May 8, 2020 at 8:52 AM | Reply

    So everyone near trump will be tested on an everyday basis but we don’t need testing. Interesting.

    • kokoleka808 | May 8, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      The reason why the Trump administration scrapped the detailed reopening guide from the CDC and put a muzzle on Dr, Fauci is
      because none of the states currently meet all the guidelines. So these states are now being guided by a secret plan from FEMA. Mark my words, every single state in the U.S. will reopen their economy by the
      end of May regardless of how many COVID-19 cases or deaths there are or
      whether they have done enough testing in any particular state. Don’t matter if it’s a Republican or Democrat run state. Public school nationwide will reopen in the Fall.

      How do I know this? It’s because from the start of this pandemic, Bill
      Gates said to shut down the nation for 6 to 10 weeks then reopen the economy by the end of May 2020 and open public schools in the Fall. Thus, all governors will blindly reopen their governments because there are no guidelines in place. Trump will continue to pressure all governors to reopen just as he recently pressured the governor of Virginia, the only state with a stay-at-home order that extends beyond May, to comply. While this is still a theory, time will tell.

    • Doggy Style | May 8, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      @Denise Hall don’t forget to take your vitamins

    • Skeave | May 9, 2020 at 10:19 AM | Reply

      @Robert Sharp if you aggressively test, then people who test positive can be quarantined and help prevent further infection. That’s what countries like South Korea have done and it works.

    • Just Me | May 9, 2020 at 1:57 PM | Reply

      There’s only enough tests for the important people.

    • Doggy Style | May 9, 2020 at 4:20 PM | Reply

      @Just Me that may have been true a few weeks ago

  13. Francisco Parra | May 8, 2020 at 8:53 AM | Reply

    The White House’s capacity to “calculate” anything is highly questionable. Trump’s capacity to calculate anything is null.

    • Francisco Parra | May 8, 2020 at 1:47 PM | Reply

      Von Dor
      Whatever you’re using has fried your brain.

    • Gray Shus | May 8, 2020 at 8:38 PM | Reply

      Trump doesn’t have the competence, patience or attention span to develop a long term plan and execute it. He’s bored with the whole virus thing now. Let’s all move on.

    • Francisco Parra | May 8, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

      Mike Laing
      Trumps life is full of examples of immorality, ignorance, narcissism, gaslighting, of course avarice, infidelity, sociopathy,, overcompensation, (he wants to appear as a male and overcompensates which it’s a sign of a scared individual). He’s a compulsive liar, extremely emotional, a delicate snow flake that looks like a snowball, an old spoiled brat , attention deficient hyperactive, vindictive, treasonous, and orange. If you don’t see all that, it’s because you’re like him. Can his and your condition be corrected? No!
      Forget about it!

    • kokoleka808 | May 8, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      The reason why the Trump administration scrapped the detailed reopening guide from the CDC and put a muzzle on Dr, Fauci is
      because none of the states currently meet all the guidelines. So these states are now being guided by a secret plan from FEMA. Mark my words, every single state in the U.S. will reopen their economy by the
      end of May regardless of how many COVID-19 cases or deaths there are or
      whether they have done enough testing in any particular state. Don’t matter if it’s a Republican or Democrat run state. Public school nationwide will reopen in the Fall.

      How do I know this? It’s because from the start of this pandemic, Bill
      Gates said to shut down the nation for 6 to 10 weeks then reopen the economy by the end of May 2020 and open public schools in the Fall. Thus, all governors will blindly reopen their governments because there are no guidelines in place. Trump will continue to pressure all governors to reopen just as he recently pressured the governor of Virginia, the only state with a stay-at-home order that extends beyond May, to comply. While this is still a theory, time will tell.

    • duke605 | May 9, 2020 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      No. It’s NaN

  14. Mayra Reyes | May 8, 2020 at 8:53 AM | Reply

    WH gets to test daily, but citizens cannot get tests? Am I hearing this correctly?

  15. Lord Raiden | May 8, 2020 at 8:59 AM | Reply

    “Depends on the day”

    That pretty much sums it all up right there

  16. Igotasemi Yo | May 8, 2020 at 9:00 AM | Reply

    Why even ask him questions. He doesn’t know the answer he just makes up stuff in his head on the spot

  17. K R | May 8, 2020 at 9:04 AM | Reply

    trump is the worst leader. This is going to blow up.

  18. Gary Diggins | May 8, 2020 at 10:01 AM | Reply

    Why should we care about Trump’s health? He doesn’t care about our’s.

    • Gods Servant | May 9, 2020 at 5:05 PM | Reply

      @dugmeat mcdonald jnr Fact is the masks are proven worse than not wearing one! Your collecting the germ in your mask and breathing it ! Besides from being in public without one Im more safer! How is it that we lived our whole life without one? Huh! Wow! Its not airborne dufus! Its through droplets! Ask Fauci! Wow! You people need a fact check!

    • dugmeat mcdonald jnr | May 9, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

      ​@Gods Servant i hope u r well my son is at this very moment, working round the clock , at one of the labs in England which i cannot name specifically, trying to create a vaccine or a range of therapeutic to combat this apocalyptic plague…we are in lock down situation here in the UK , and i take his advice, but u r right to a point, masks will collect some of the virus but on the outside.

      my wife, & I are both seniors so we are in the high risk category, [ i was a Miner] &we have been advised to wash them after each use. our other children , grandchildren & great grandchildren, are all sticking to these guide rules to protect us, although we have ‘ window ‘ visits

      i hope you agree,
      that it is the asymptomatic carriers, that pose the greatest threat, which compounds any hope in solving this.

      in a free society, in which we both live, it is very tough, to get folks to comply with rigid guidelines, bordering on a dictatorial.way of life for the foreseeable future i have limited amount of time left on this earth, & regardless of your age, i hope you & those you care for, keep safe & healthy…

    • Dave Ponsford | May 10, 2020 at 6:36 AM | Reply

      @Gods Servant People don’t want to depend on Trump or Republicans. Here’s the thing they are being forced against their will by Republican dictators.

    • Gods Servant | May 10, 2020 at 7:20 AM | Reply

      @Dave Ponsford Forced to do what?

    • Gods Servant | May 10, 2020 at 7:26 AM | Reply

      @Dave Ponsford You dont need Republicans? What would you do with them? If liberals were left to make all laws and choices you would devour each other!

  19. Hex Boriken | May 8, 2020 at 10:45 AM | Reply

    When this turns South, Trump is going to put the fault onto the Governors. He’s going to claim his guidelines advised against it; acting like he never tweeted support for the quarantine protesters.

    • Eugene Bell | May 9, 2020 at 5:06 PM | Reply

      Exactly

    • Dave Ponsford | May 10, 2020 at 6:45 AM | Reply

      This the most obvious thing. Its exactly what’s happening. The strange thing is the Republican governors will do more damage to the economy and unemployment, making it worse for Trump. Its a shame decent innocent people suffer, or I’d be all for their stupidity.

  20. johan iojo | May 8, 2020 at 2:27 PM | Reply

    It’s official: America is a 3rd world country 😏

    • Tommy Jones37 | May 9, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      America had so so so many times it could have removed trump from power, with the recent quid pro quo with Ukraine president, weapons for information on his rival, American people choose to forgive, the polls showed how he was still at 40% or above, now 76.000 are dead & 90% of them could have been prevented.

    • Misael uno | May 10, 2020 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      Actually America is continent🤔

