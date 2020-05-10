The Associated Press determined that 17 states did not meet a key benchmark set by the White House for loosening up. Aired 5/8/2020.
Governors Disregard WH Guidelines In Reopening: AP | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Trump got “lava hot” because one person in the WH has COVID but is sending meatpackers back to work where there are hundreds of workers infected,WTF!
@Robert Cadenas Silly liberal. I work at Rush Hospital here in Chicago. You have no clue what’s going on do you? If you want to know, just ask. All i’m saying is that the media, all of them. cnn, msnbc, fox, etc are all giving out half of the truth. The death statistics from this virus are way overblown.
@Ken Rimmer that’s a coward for u.
trump could be correct when he said this virus will disappear before a vaccine is created, to battle this apocalyptic plague, but Sorry Big Boy , COVID 20 will perhaps take its place . he has .ordered his warriors to return to work, in the meat plants, so if it is 100% safe , then lead by example , and order the ” Little Boys ‘ , Don & Eric Jared to go work there even for a couple of weeks , or is Bone Spurs & COWARDICE hereditary .
stay safe
…
@dugmeat mcdonald jnr they wouldn’t last an hour on the assembly line. Spoiled wussies that they r.
@saint jack hope u r well , if they did they would be easy to spot them wearing astronaut suits .hope the next valet serving him his food , is in San Quentin stay very safe bro
“…How states should calculate….” Simple Simon not only doesn’t believe in science, he doesn’t believe in arithmetic.
Its not that simple SIMON doesnt believe in arithmetic its that hes a god dam ILLITERATE MORON
@The Tweatles SO WHAT your LOFL LYING KING is an IMBECILE trump
@The Tweatles This really shows that republicans support death panels not dem’s.
until it suits him, then he’ll come out and say something like ‘most people never heard of math – it’s the great new way of making numbers do stuff’
@The Tweatles So what’s your plan for reducing abortions and gays? Also what do either of those have to do with Covid?
Trump can lie and he can bluster but he cannot tell the states what to do, can you “Mr. Ultimate Authority”.
@Gods Servant And why do you even care less what I say? What I say means nothing in the grand scheme of things. Bill Gates, on the other hand, when he talks, everyone including Trump, senators and governors all listen. If you want to know what the globalists are up to, pay particular attention to what Gates is saying.
@MC KO Nothing very impolite about my statement, just how it is.
James Dunn , You need to address the President correctly. Calling him Trump is not polite. You call him President Donald Trump. Get use to it. 4 more years
@MC KO I do not respect Trump nor his vulgarity and name calling. I could call him worse. Go back to Fox where they worship the “chosen one”. No one cares for your trolling on MSNBC.
James Dunn , he is your president. So address him properly
So all the tests are at the WH. So if you want a test, you know where to go.
@Brilliant Hooligans like i said propaganda doesn’t help your cause #DumDum when people are experiencing physical reality.
Your right I’m not showing symptoms of illness but since i work in the public sector don’t you think i should get tested at least once? Not everyday like your fearless leader but maybe just once would be nice for us servants. Don’t ya think.
@Brilliant Hooligans who or how was i suppose to be fooling someone again. Or was that just you projecting your feelings without any facts again?
@Wicker Baskets *You’re… and I know I am right. Like I said, You aren’t fooling anyone.
Brilliant hooligans,Have you listened to the news? I would hope you are aware that a huge percentage of the people who have this disease are completely a symptomatic! So without a test we have no way to know who is sick and contagious.That is why people need testing
@Ellen W I also heard on the news for 3 years of a Russia Hoax.. soooooooo Cmon now.. Wake up
We have arrived at the moment we have long sensed was coming: the Federal Government is going to start falsifying data in order to justify opening the country up. Donny Deathquest has already been using the Justice Dept and Fox to cover up his numerous crimes. For three years he has attacked the legitimacy of an independent press, inciting violence against reporters. All of this culminates in what will happen next. This isn’t a conspiracy theory: its a prediction derived empirically from Trump’s past and present behavior.
Well They Dragged Their Feet On Contact Tracing Because They Use Security Corporations To Storm States Capital Buildings With Guns & No Mask & Inflected Infections On Selected States But Their Not The Sharpest Tools But Their Easily Manipulated For Their Bread & Butter Is Running Drug Cartels From Columbia To Afghanistan Dealing In Death & Money !
Sorry..your democratic media already got caught doing that
@joe momma be Wisely Worldly Not Worldly Wisely !
@Ned Ferris Continue fooling yourself.
@Anengiyefa the beautiful thing is that that is based in evidence! Structural Dissociation model and trauma theory! This is fun! YOUR turn to provide a point WITH evidence! Can’t wait 😀
Trump’s answers are so elementary. Remember he has a good “you know what” brain.
Jackie Jones
Trump’s lies are so elementary.
He lied there’s nothing in there just emptiness🤔👍
He’s childlike.
Trump has a brain?
@David Izatt I know he sits on it everyday.
All of this happening because Trump lack of leadership during this outbreak.
@Ancient Heart Talk about leadership! nancy nazi is giving herself a raise and fill her deepfreeze with chocolate with this funding! Yeah! There is your LEADERSHIP! ON YOUR DIME!
@Gods Servant that you
Well he did say he wants to be “Cheer” Leader.
@Muszolini B2A He did a cheer when he realized the numbers would have been worse with a liberal in the W.H.
Lack of leadership? He has absolutely no leadership!
Trump wants to be tested daily. What a waste of test kits that could be used where they are really needed. He WILL get infected!!
Larry Sernyk no wonder he thinks there’s no problems with testing
And you know this how?
I hope so !!
He won’t get infected, because COVID infects humans, not reptiles
trump should hire a meat packer as his new personal valet.
@Trudy Colborne this is more than flu it’s a disease we have little knowledge about. Let Trump’s fily die from this disease. F him and his enablers.
nice 1 bro trump could be correct when he said this virus will disappear before a vaccine is created, to battle this apocalyptic plague, but Sorry Big Boy , COVID 20 will perhaps take its place . he has .ordered his warriors to return to work, in the meat plants, so if it is 100% safe , then lead by example , and order the ” Little Boys ‘ , Don & Eric Jared to go work there even for a couple of weeks , or is Bone Spurs & COWARDICE hereditary .
stay safe
Robin Hood I thought all fast food workers counted as his valet?
@Dave Ponsford LOL. They are, but trump is too lazy to go out himself so he gets his “personal” valet to go to McDonalds.
trump se lava las manos dejando los gobernadores responsables de abrir los comercios y la industria,sabiendo que es muy rapido y pueden llegar a morir muchas mas personas (que HP)es trump.
In the world of marketing, Team Donnie is the definition of mixed messaging.
shartgargler president Clown has A plan
The governors opening early like Tennessee will be bitten in the back by the very President and Federal government they think protect a them nc they didn’t follow the plans even though he’s saying he wants it…watch
Public services have been gutted in many of these smaller states through tax cuts. (Yes, tax cuts) Few of them are prepared for any sort of rush on their hospitals.
So everyone near trump will be tested on an everyday basis but we don’t need testing. Interesting.
@Denise Hall don’t forget to take your vitamins
@Robert Sharp if you aggressively test, then people who test positive can be quarantined and help prevent further infection. That’s what countries like South Korea have done and it works.
There’s only enough tests for the important people.
@Just Me that may have been true a few weeks ago
The White House’s capacity to “calculate” anything is highly questionable. Trump’s capacity to calculate anything is null.
Von Dor
Whatever you’re using has fried your brain.
Trump doesn’t have the competence, patience or attention span to develop a long term plan and execute it. He’s bored with the whole virus thing now. Let’s all move on.
Mike Laing
Trumps life is full of examples of immorality, ignorance, narcissism, gaslighting, of course avarice, infidelity, sociopathy,, overcompensation, (he wants to appear as a male and overcompensates which it’s a sign of a scared individual). He’s a compulsive liar, extremely emotional, a delicate snow flake that looks like a snowball, an old spoiled brat , attention deficient hyperactive, vindictive, treasonous, and orange. If you don’t see all that, it’s because you’re like him. Can his and your condition be corrected? No!
Forget about it!
No. It’s NaN
WH gets to test daily, but citizens cannot get tests? Am I hearing this correctly?
The truth isn’t the truth. You are living in a different reality.
@Sierra Guru “….to do their damned jobs”
Again, no one is trying to defend the great orange one.
You’re arguing against a point no one is making.
Yes, you are right.
@T Electronix well this officials I think we be better off if some of them are out work until November
T Electronix lol trump and responsibility don’t go together. Let them all die.
“Depends on the day”
That pretty much sums it all up right there
Dementia is unpredictable like that.
Why even ask him questions. He doesn’t know the answer he just makes up stuff in his head on the spot
Sometimes its fun to see what he will answer, distract or lie or some ramble that goes off on a wild tangent, but otherwise you are right, its a waste other than to watch his mental decline
@myko freder Exactly…
@Cleon P. “HE” can’t answer the question, but his EGO always does…
Because metrics, that’s why 👉👶
@Jae Smith Right–…ERGO,he doesn’t answer the question…
trump is the worst leader. This is going to blow up.
Why should we care about Trump’s health? He doesn’t care about our’s.
@dugmeat mcdonald jnr Fact is the masks are proven worse than not wearing one! Your collecting the germ in your mask and breathing it ! Besides from being in public without one Im more safer! How is it that we lived our whole life without one? Huh! Wow! Its not airborne dufus! Its through droplets! Ask Fauci! Wow! You people need a fact check!
@Gods Servant i hope u r well my son is at this very moment, working round the clock , at one of the labs in England which i cannot name specifically, trying to create a vaccine or a range of therapeutic to combat this apocalyptic plague…we are in lock down situation here in the UK , and i take his advice, but u r right to a point, masks will collect some of the virus but on the outside.
my wife, & I are both seniors so we are in the high risk category, [ i was a Miner] &we have been advised to wash them after each use. our other children , grandchildren & great grandchildren, are all sticking to these guide rules to protect us, although we have ‘ window ‘ visits
i hope you agree,
that it is the asymptomatic carriers, that pose the greatest threat, which compounds any hope in solving this.
in a free society, in which we both live, it is very tough, to get folks to comply with rigid guidelines, bordering on a dictatorial.way of life for the foreseeable future i have limited amount of time left on this earth, & regardless of your age, i hope you & those you care for, keep safe & healthy…
@Gods Servant People don’t want to depend on Trump or Republicans. Here’s the thing they are being forced against their will by Republican dictators.
@Dave Ponsford Forced to do what?
@Dave Ponsford You dont need Republicans? What would you do with them? If liberals were left to make all laws and choices you would devour each other!
When this turns South, Trump is going to put the fault onto the Governors. He’s going to claim his guidelines advised against it; acting like he never tweeted support for the quarantine protesters.
Exactly
This the most obvious thing. Its exactly what’s happening. The strange thing is the Republican governors will do more damage to the economy and unemployment, making it worse for Trump. Its a shame decent innocent people suffer, or I’d be all for their stupidity.
It’s official: America is a 3rd world country 😏
America had so so so many times it could have removed trump from power, with the recent quid pro quo with Ukraine president, weapons for information on his rival, American people choose to forgive, the polls showed how he was still at 40% or above, now 76.000 are dead & 90% of them could have been prevented.
Actually America is continent🤔