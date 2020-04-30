New York Governor Andrew Cuomo talks with Rachel Maddow about why the Trump administration's policy of leaving the states to fend for themselves and compete with each other for equipment to deal with the coronavirus crisis is not the best way to control the spread and the damage of the virus.

Governor Cuomo: 'No State Is Equipped To Handle This Situation' | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC