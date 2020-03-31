Gov. Hogan: I Want To Focus On What We Can Get Done Today | Morning Joe | MSNBC

Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland joins Morning Joe to discuss the latest details in his state's efforts to battle the coronavirus. Aired on 3/18/2020.
Build a WALL!! and make COVID 19 pay for it I say, because thats sensible………………… -_-
Even the EU closed their borders. Your anti-wall rhetoric has no power.
@Susan Sullivan There’s a racist hiding in your bedroom.
Wuhan Flu you Mean!
@Franco Palumbo No, It’s Winnie The Pooh Flu #Xi
@Prisoner Zero I may start blogging that one – Thanks!
The chirping bird is quite ironic, considering most of these Republican officials are twirps.
Couldn’t focus on the speech, the bird is really stealing the show, I want it to be a baltimore oriole, but the call isn’t quite right.
Maybe the bird is to reminds us that we can’t fool nature?
I thought it was fake at first, it’s reminding me of Trumps “Chopper Talks”
Frank Winkhorst I was thinking the bird was tweet bombing the video 🤪
MrBisque I live in Maryland and that is a cardinal.
I am sick and tired of these Republican Governors going on MSNBC or CNN and stroking Trump’s ego Willie Geist asked this Governor what do you need and what does he do he gets into some long diatribe of how we need to all come together and don’t blame the president don’t blame the Republicans don’t blame this well you know in the end of all of this someone needs to take the blame for where we are right now and the buck starts with the person that was elected in the White House. Yes we need to focus on testing we need to focus on on quarantine but Don’t Preach to us about all we need to come together because if that is how you Republicans felt then you should have been talking to Trump a month or so ago when he put his political future ahead of what’s best for the American people so spare me your B.S. about us coming together and do your f****** job instead of standing on television stroking the president’s ego
Well said!
Stacy Mcmanus remember when the president said it was only 5 people infected and it would go away in a couple of weeks. And people believe HIM. I couldn’t believe that he was saying that. What is wrong with the replicans??
@Mary Garcia much respect to u sis. As for ur question whats wrong with these Republicans..when u figure it out please let me know because right now drawing a blank
I didn’t know his party but after listening to him, I know he is a Republican-back-pedalling to not condemn Trump..
Mary Garcia hogan is a pretty good governor and I’m proud of what he’s done so far
Proves the majority of people know nothing about the majority of politicians just hate because of their party… if anything Hogan has been vocal about calling out trump.
Mary Garcia you are the “dark side”
He’s a RINO and weak.
@Mary Garcia You guys have got to live in Maryland to understand. I too am a Democrat and I still support Hogan because he is a smart, effective leader who is willing to compromise and is a good leader for the state. Though it may be hard to fathom for some of you there are some good Republicans.
I love hearing the birds!!! God bless everyone!!! 🌹💟
Nature blithely continues around us.
@blue dog I enjoyed your comment!! 🐦
Fox news and hannaity must have spread this hoax to half the hillbillys in america? You want to see my video of jan 23 warning of trumps inacton on this virus? I know who started this pandemic. It was FOX news…
_”I Want To Focus On What We Can Get Done Today”_
*Shut down Fox “News”, Breitbart and Hannity.*
@omi god Twist it i didn’t say there were riots during the great depression . People weren’t crying for all of the above back then they were thankful to have job . They didn’t have your mindset of entitlement give me more its not good enough everything free . You take your road to OMAMACARE and i’ll take mind ! LIBERAL
@Lord Vader Which one will run out of toilet paper 1st ? I say CNN do to budget cuts and low ratings .
@Michigan Wolverine I expressed no mindset of “entitlement”, so I don’t know what you’re talking about any more than you do.
But you’re wrong about what the people of American were crying out for. There WERE NO JOBS to be had, and so what were people to do? Starve? That seems to be your answer. What were older people who could no longer work to do? Shouldn’t there be a system of support for them? In America of the time, the largest component of people living on poverty were the elderly. I suppose you would prefer to live that way today.
Well, great – go find a country on earth that doesn’t have a social safety net – if you can – and go live there.
You genuinely sound like you don’t have the foggiest idea what you’re talking about.
@omi god I know your don’t know what i’m talking about because all you do know is what has been forced fed to you . People did starve to death during the great depression in this country . People didn’t rely on entitlements before the depression like now . Families took care of each other i’m 60yrs my parents are still alive and we care of them and we did it by hard work . What ever system in place will never be good enough . All these country with there entitlements will collapse . France riot and protest have been going on for over a year because of the cost of entitlements . All over Europe people are having to stand line for ration healthcare because of the government bureaucracy and the cost just to run it. You don’t have foggiest idea of the end cost of entitlements ! Go see how much the OMAMACARE web site alone cost with its cost over runs see any theft there you forgot to call me cletus
@Michigan Wolverine I’m ten years older than you. I do have a clue what I’m talking about.
The riots in France are not over the cost of entitlements – they are over the entitlements being CUT.
No one in Europe is “standing in line” for healthcare.
Socialized healthcare is a FACT all around the civilized world – we’re the only holdouts. The American system is the most expensive in the world, and we have nearly the worst outcomes on the planet.
Obamacare is simply a marketplace for people to purchase insurance coverage – that’s all it is. It provides access to coverage. If you oppose this Republican-invented idea, I suggest you come up with a better one. What’s YOUR plan?
“Socialism doesn’t solve anything!” as they go to apply for their unemployment ….
While trying to figure out what they are going to do with their children being home from school. Social Medicine is something ever single US citizen has to have the right to. If they have personal Platnum type insurance then they can keep it. But, the only people getting rich from our system is the middlemen milking the system to death.
We have fools full of confidence and smart people full of hesitation…lets flip the script.
Franco Palumbo show your face….you scared? You a gremlin or what? You’re a coward in hiding.
inner3peace but it’s only just begun…sorry but facts don’t have feelings.
im with you brother. LETS FIGHT BACK.
“Smart” means you hurt yourself.
@Franco Palumbo the boogaloo is here. Its all about to kick off.
Don’t worry folks, we Americans are lucky…
we have the world’s only…
“very stable genius” Reality TV star in charge…
what could go wrong…
Well John move to Italy. Their socialists system seems to be working wonders.
@oShane Kasper is Trump a stable genius? Why do you ignore Trump’s own words? Are you a stupid Democrat?
“Orange Fever “!!
He’s proposing we do what we should’ve done four months ago
Fox news and hannaity must have spread this hoax to half the hillbillys in america? You want to see my video of jan 23 warning of trumps inacton on this virus? I know who started this pandemic. It was FOX news…
Love the birds in the background !!! 😂👍💙🇺🇸🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊
On principle all GOPers and the entire right-wing should refuse any help, after all, it is welfare?
@saddist1Gtown speaking of ignorance, that’s a nice text book answer. This reinforces my assertion that you don’t really know what it is or what it has done.
On principle all left-wingers should be aborted. The times are inconvenient and it isn’t a good time to raise little leftists.
Do the responsible thing.
Remember to wash after you touch the stupid. Terminal stupidity is an awful way to go.
It should be noted that Pelosi and Schumer were against Trump giving cash to the people who earn under $100,00, but instead wanted to stimulate Planned Parenthood and other corporate political welfare agents with our tax dollars.
Update: apparently we do have time to bicker
Republicans are slime… Trump been talking about the other side up into a week ago but now we all in this together!!! Where was that talk back then!!! These people are wicked…
Forget US first, it’s time to joint hands with the rest of the world to fight the common enemy COVID-19. “God opposes the proud, but gives grace to the humble.”
Wilbur I agree with you but trump has never been humble.
Now it’s finally time to put politics aside after the greatest fiasco and mismanagement of a disaster since the nations founding? The party of “Freedom Fries” wants to put politics aside!
The Bird in the background was the best part.
“Have an Audience with the President “. He is not the King or the Pope! Where is the use of that word coming from in the United States?
Love ya Governor, but next time do the interview inside! Those birds wouldn’t let you be great! 🤣
It’s too late the tests were needed 2 months ago…..I want an investigation into WHY we didnt get the tests 2 months ago? Were did the money go? Did trump pull another Ukraine & steal it?
Nicki Snyder I am a nurse. The reason we didn’t have them two months ago is we didn’t know we had a pandemic until two weeks ago. Also our FDA has to approve all new drugs and tests. It’s a tedious process. Some drugs have taken up to seven years to approve. New tests often take a year to approve. Vaccines eighteen months.
Also we have to look at timelines. The only WHO declared the virus was a pandemic two weeks ago. We had our first death here only on Feb19. Only a month ago. Plus this is a new virus. So we don’t have stockpiles of any test for it sitting in a stock room. We have to develop it and than test it. FDA has to approve it. This was something new. We didn’t have any large numbers of people to get a test reagent en masse. China was infected last December and they weren’t sharing their data. We didn’t have worldwide spread till March. As China’s high death toll didn’t get acknowledged till mid Feb. A doctor in China leaked vital data on the virus to foreign press. He has now died. He released data that it was a new strain and he shared its genome structure to researchers so they could develop tests in the world. He stated it was a respiratory coronavirus that was the most virulent amongst elderly. South Korea drug and test approval standards are lower than ours so they were able to mass produced tests earlier. However, I hear their tests are now considered substandard. So much for quick tests, that were not studied well. Our FDA takes forever to approve things to protect us and make sure what we use is correct. Look up Thalidomide drug disaster on google. We don’t have limbless children due to the restrictive standards of our FDA. While the rest of the world that quickly approves new drugs and tests have to live with the fact they crippled many children in the 1960’s and 70’s. Because they didn’t clinically allow enough test for side effects with that drug. We try get it right to protect our citizens from harmful side effects. Or mass producing test kits that are inadequate. Plus right now a test when you are supposed to be staying home is not going to cure or save you. The focus should be on therapeutics and a vaccine. I am a nurse. Thanks to President Trump deregulating experimental drugs used in other countries and pushing our private labs to develop drugs to treat it and a vaccine. We now have private lab in Seattle that has developed a vaccine and is testing it right now on humans. They think it might be ready to give next fall. We are looking at certain Ebola and malaria antiviral meds being used on patients to see if they help save lives. Three antivirals so far looking very promising. They just need more clinical tests on patients to see if they can be used as viable treatments. Hope the helps you having more actual and factual information about medical field and how things get done. We didn’t even know for six months when H1N1 hit us. What it was, how to test it or how to treat it. We had no quarantine or restrictions. Resulted in 1000 people dying.
*let’s tell the airlines they have a bailout, then last minute tell them it’s been sold to another passenger*
😂😂😂😂