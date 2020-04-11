Gov. Cuomo Announces There Are Over 10,000 Cases Of Coronavirus In New York | MSNBC

April 11, 2020

 

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced there are now more than 10,000 cases of coronavirus in New York, and attributes the higher number to the increased amount of testing in the state.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

89 Comments on "Gov. Cuomo Announces There Are Over 10,000 Cases Of Coronavirus In New York | MSNBC"

  1. J. Marc McCloud | March 21, 2020 at 12:56 PM | Reply

    It’ll be impossible to test everyone. Just assume everyone has the virus. Stay home, social distancing, wash hands, repeat…

    • Edward WISDOM KEEPER/SEEKER OF TRUTH | March 23, 2020 at 6:48 PM | Reply

      @strike6tutorials or are you you. , ivd never ever said we have had such shut downs before…read again..!

    • strike6tutorials | March 23, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

      @Edward WISDOM KEEPER/SEEKER OF TRUTH you said there’s nothing new to this virus. As if you KNOW it and EXPERTS & PROFESSIONALS DON’T know it. If there’s nothing new, why shutting down the whole world? Everybody’s on meth and you’re not? Com’on work your brain out a little harder, get real to your true self, then go search and read the data. It’s not about me me me, the moment you’re still talking about “me” only, you can reassure nobody’s listening, play with yourself.

    • Edward WISDOM KEEPER/SEEKER OF TRUTH | March 24, 2020 at 6:17 AM | Reply

      @strike6tutorials they do know !!! ..your the one , that doesnt know any better…DO YOUR REASERCH !!!!

    • Lil Chaos | April 1, 2020 at 4:11 PM | Reply

      Does that mean stay indoors????

    • Edward WISDOM KEEPER/SEEKER OF TRUTH | April 1, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

      @Lil Chaos of course not , if we are all infected, then what the fluck..then!!!! Lots of nonsense..

  2. Joe Whang | March 21, 2020 at 2:15 PM | Reply

    Test as many as you can, that’s South Korea’s way of success in containing the spread.

    • Daniel Mann | March 21, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

      @Jojo Chen – testing doesn’t prevent anything. If positive they already have it and testing didn’t create it. Why not everyone that is sick assume they have it , and live in such a way as if they have it, that would stop the spread. It can’t spread if they stay home and recover from it. What is the percentage that tests positive and are only sent back home?
      I heard a few days ago 96 percent had another flu. It would free up hospitals to deal with people with serious problems. What good is it to be tested and only be sent back home. You possibly effected people along the way. The only good i see is information data. But as the number rise due to more people being tested it will raise the fear level.

    • Jojo Chen | March 21, 2020 at 7:43 PM | Reply

      @Daniel Mann I’m not against social distancing and isolation. But we cannot or don’t want to isolate as much in “normal” circumstances. After the test comes back positive that person knows he has to stay away from others.
      Tests should obviously done in a drive-thru or other way that minimizes contact.

    • Anton Gueorguiev | March 21, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

      @C N u can tell im uneducated? youre opening up a statement with something thats not true instead of a valid point and you expect to be taken seriously? get it moving champ

    • Daniel Mann | March 21, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

      @Jojo Chen – why isolation for covid-19 but not the other flu?
      Yet something like 61,000 will die from the seasonal flu.

      I know not all flu’s are the same but than both would slow down and there would be less stress , and fear. I heard a few days ago 96 percent of people tested came back positive for another flu. This would curb both and slow the down confusion.

      I feel fine now, but if i got sick i wouldn’t get tested unless i have a hardtime breathing.

    • Jojo Chen | March 21, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

      @Daniel Mann Covid-19 is probably >=10x more deadly than the flu, that’s why we try to take these extreme measures. If you let covid-19 spread uncontrolled you could see 2-6 million deaths in the US…
      Regarding the flu: we don’t need to take these extreme measures, but we could improve for example by staying at home if we are sick and not go to work.
      Regarding testing: makes sense IF you also keep social distance and stay away from vulnerable people. I guess the real problem are “silent spreaders”, people who contracted it, barely have symptoms and go out and about normally. The lockdowns stops that.

  3. Sally Okoniewski | March 21, 2020 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    Call it “number cases detected” instead of “new cases “

    • CerebralDreams | March 21, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

      @JHOSTIN TOLA – It ultimately doesn’t matter. People need to take precautions, and we need a vaccine as soon as possible.

    • Deborah Merkerson | March 21, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      @JHOSTIN TOLA I realized how contagious Covid-19 was about a month ago. I only heard one report out of China but they reported 1700 health care workers were infected. These are the people who were taking precautions. Plus at least four physicians had died, all young healthy individuals. I started preparing then, buying small amounts of food to freeze. I must live isolated because my immune system in dysfunctional. I don’t leave the house more than once every two weeks. For 15 years I shopped for groceries and necessities at 24 hour stores so I could shop during the night. The men who stocked the shelves got to know me because I was the only one shopping. I had my last outing today. From here on out I will have to have the store shop for me and I will go to pickup. It’s not the best way to have to live but it is what it is. 😋

    • Matthew Hensley | March 21, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      @Jak yes i know thats not how it works.. but that is how they ARE doing it! to scare you all into submission while they replace you all!

    • Matthew Hensley | March 21, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      @timur timur lmfao why would you put your faith in other people todo what you and we should be doing!

    • Doug H | March 23, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      It’s called confirmed cases

  4. Iowarail | March 21, 2020 at 5:05 PM | Reply

    I think pretty much everyone has been exposed, it’s just are you going to get sick or not.

  5. Rachel Cen | March 21, 2020 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    He’s doing a great job. Glad that he’s learning from the experience of other countries who have contained the spread of the virus. And yes, the numbers will go up as more screening tests are conducted, but as he said, that’s expected. Please, other states, follow NY’s protocol.

  6. TheLegend27 | March 21, 2020 at 6:19 PM | Reply

    there are plenty of people walking around with corona virus, they just HAVEN’T been tested yet. some people don’t get that

  7. tim kat | March 21, 2020 at 6:19 PM | Reply

    THERE IS NOTHING TO FEAR BUT FEAR ITSELF PRESIDENT ROOSEVELT

  8. Mary Susan Brady | March 21, 2020 at 6:26 PM | Reply

    Save a life. Stay home. We are all responsible for each other. Be responsible.

  9. Todd Marble | March 21, 2020 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    I dont care if the population takes a test or not… I’m not leaving my house till its over

    • PhoenixFiremouse | March 22, 2020 at 11:28 AM | Reply

      I havent left home for 2 weeks. Nothing in but mail, nobody in or out. My kids are grown and as safe as they can be. All we can do is the best we can, each of us has to do our part.

    • Christa ray 29 | March 22, 2020 at 11:51 AM | Reply

      TheRavensOmen School those sheep! 🐑🐑🐑

    • snsrsnjr | March 22, 2020 at 7:40 PM | Reply

      We can’t let you out, you may be the carrier!

    • Lil Chaos | April 1, 2020 at 4:13 PM | Reply

      @PhoenixFiremouse dude u can step outside…

    • PhoenixFiremouse | April 1, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

      @Lil Chaos I really can’t though. I wish I could, but if I get sick it won’t end well for me and I would feel absolutely terrible if I was the reason someone else was infected.

      If everyone says inside as I posted above itl will be over sooner. As it is we will have millions of cases by Easter.

  10. Wulfman317 | March 21, 2020 at 6:31 PM | Reply

    How am I supposed to take this man seriously if he doesn’t verbally berate members of the press?

  11. Jayson Turcios | March 21, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

    Me live in New York*

    Chuckles: I’m in danger

  12. J Mich | March 21, 2020 at 7:46 PM | Reply

    Doctors and Nurses are hero’s and it is irresponsible letting our doctors and nurses without masks this is horrible

    • Nate | March 22, 2020 at 5:22 PM | Reply

      @StephanS you didn’t read that correctly and they are one time use

    • Nate | March 22, 2020 at 5:23 PM | Reply

      @StephanS N95 filtering face piece respirators may not provide the expected protection level against small virions. Some surgical masks may let a significant fraction of airborne viruses penetrate through their filters, providing very low protection against aerosolized infectious agents in the size range of 10 to 80 nm. It should be noted that the surgical masks are primarily designed to protect the environment from the wearer, whereas the respirators are supposed to protect the wearer from the environment.

    • Nate | March 22, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

      @StephanS you are wrong

    • Nun T | March 22, 2020 at 9:05 PM | Reply

      https://youtu.be/TIidFnOZswo CORONAVIRUS HOAX LINK IN BIO IF LINK DOESNT WORK HERE ….. HAVE 2 ARTICLES in description OF PROOF

    • Timothy Triumph | March 23, 2020 at 12:29 AM | Reply

      Although I agree; a mask will not stop the virus just help prevent it.

  13. Ted S. | March 21, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    It’s nice to hear a competent intelligent human being who doesn’t act like a 6 yr old and throw a tantrum when you ask him to answer a question.

  14. concerned liberal | March 21, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

    Great work Governor Fredo. You’ve forced the entire working class to go on strike and fabricated an economic collapse – all for NOTHING

  15. Pla Yer | March 21, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    NEW YORK WILL BE THE 1ST TO RECOVER IN USA. TRUST ME.
    TEST FIRST, CONTAIN FIRST, TREAT FIRST, RECOVER FIRST.
    FROM CHINA.

  16. M McGahn | March 22, 2020 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    I don’t always agree with him, but Gov Cuomo is doing a great job handling this crisis

  17. nathancofer | March 22, 2020 at 12:49 PM | Reply

    #AndrewCuomoforPresident This is from a Tennessean. This man is impressive. He would be a great leader of the free world.

  18. Maurice Questel | March 22, 2020 at 12:57 PM | Reply

    that governor should kick out the wh staff and take over the country ….

  19. Christine | March 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM | Reply

    I have to say that I’ve never been a fan of Cuomo, but I think he is doing a fantastic job.

  20. One Word | March 22, 2020 at 9:05 PM | Reply

    I disagreed with Governor Cuomo’s views in the past many times.
    But He is really doing a great job during this Pandemic. He’s put New Yorkers before politics and has put a great team together. Hopefully within the next 7 weeks the tide will turn. God Bless USA and help US and the rest of the world defeat this Pandemic.

