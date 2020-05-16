Gov. Andrew Cuomo on reopening NYC amid pandemic | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on reopening NYC amid pandemic | USA TODAY 1

May 16, 2020

 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provides updates at his daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in New York.
RELATED:

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#NewYork #Quarantine #Cuomo

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

27 Comments on "Gov. Andrew Cuomo on reopening NYC amid pandemic | USA TODAY"

  1. Vinod Somareddy | May 16, 2020 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Same political comments and complaining. State the facts and plan only

  2. The Epstein Diaries | May 16, 2020 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Remember, you can’t make love from 6ft away ❤️

  3. T'Town Tim | May 16, 2020 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    way better than the “Ima Cheerleader”: we got from trumpco INC.

  4. Park Justin | May 16, 2020 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    another news channel to block because they refuse to work with an audio engineer

  5. T.M.L. T.M.L. | May 16, 2020 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Save the seniors. I do not care about politics, prove it.Hydroxychloroquine for All.

  6. Don Juan | May 16, 2020 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Killer Coumo. Pushing granny off the cliff.

  7. John Nannery | May 16, 2020 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Great morning humor, if it wasn’t so sad – NewYork this is what you voted for ……just saying this is what a Sanctuary State is !

  8. Bo Rood | May 16, 2020 at 12:38 PM | Reply

    I think you mean #FakePandemic

  9. jmack619 | May 16, 2020 at 12:45 PM | Reply

    That Bar chart will forever be known as Cuomo Mountain.

  10. Sleeping giant of Yamamoto | May 16, 2020 at 12:53 PM | Reply

    In New York City, it’s the rats that rule and the people cower in fear! 🇺🇸

  11. Patricia Spellman | May 16, 2020 at 1:13 PM | Reply

    That sign language guy is the real star of this show

  12. 24james | May 16, 2020 at 1:27 PM | Reply

    How many seniors did he kill in nursing homes??? The Geico Caveman is a failure at best. 🖕🏻🤮

  13. John Reynolds | May 16, 2020 at 1:31 PM | Reply

    Funny how people who argue everyone should wear masks undermine the protection they provide. If a mask works, it works, regardless of others wearing them.

  14. mark pope | May 16, 2020 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    Looks like the trolls have regrouped

  15. BisouAdieu | May 16, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    Please have Cuomo run for President. No one wants Biden

  16. brittany murphy | May 16, 2020 at 3:41 PM | Reply

    What exactly is the point of contact tracing? If someone has tested positive and refusing to quarantine, will they be punished? I don’t fully understand how this is going to work. People value their privacy and should be smart enough to protect themselves and others.

  17. caleb | May 16, 2020 at 4:52 PM | Reply

    Cuomo 2020

  18. BuddyPal DudeGuy | May 16, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    Lol, New York has the highest deaths per million of anywhere else in the world. Seniors are the most vulnerable to the virus, yet cuomo sent infected people to nursing homes because he was in the middle of a pissing match with trump. The funniest thing about all of this is people still think he’s doing a good job lol

  19. 1brunot | May 16, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    in account of number of ill people, the lockdown is so ridiculous, there is less death than last year, the travel may reopen without risk, dont play with lifes

  20. C E | May 16, 2020 at 8:54 PM | Reply

    Did everyone take Stupid Pills and forget what a crappy governor this guy is?

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.