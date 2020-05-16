Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds coronavirus briefing in New York | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds coronavirus briefing in New York | USA TODAY 1

May 16, 2020

 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provides updates at his daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in New York.

RELATED: Army weighs risks of reopening during COVID-19

The U.S. has the largest coronavirus outbreak in the world by far. There are almost 86,000 deaths and 1.4 million confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard. Worldwide, the virus has killed more than 302,000 people and has infected more than 4.4 million.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

16 Comments on "Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds coronavirus briefing in New York | USA TODAY"

  1. Todd Chrisley | May 15, 2020 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    When it will stoppppp😈😈😈

    • wim V | May 16, 2020 at 7:10 AM | Reply

      in two or three years when there is a safe vaccin, or when everybody who is weak is dead…, about 4% of the USA…12 million people..

  2. Betty Arel | May 15, 2020 at 1:55 PM | Reply

    However be prepared as medical professionals state that the virus will rear its head in the fall.

  3. Ann Chappell | May 15, 2020 at 3:05 PM | Reply

    Home the spread Lives! This is what you have on each slide show n white!

  4. Sharon Mullins | May 15, 2020 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    Who was that utter dimbulb asking about hairdressers. Does she how vapid she sounds!

  5. Tatjana Kane | May 15, 2020 at 3:54 PM | Reply

    Used to love listening to Andrew Cuomo while he was factual and calm, but now he’s just afraid and traumatised, has been lately wrong about medical facts and starting to make emotional decisions. Pity.

  6. Peter H | May 15, 2020 at 5:05 PM | Reply

    What’s with the sign language? Why not subtitles instead?

  8. Jason Cousins | May 15, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo for President!

  9. Jason Cousins | May 15, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

    The reporters sound more awake today, Shouting for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to hear them! Nice to hear them! lol

  10. Jason Cousins | May 15, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    that* not them! lol

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.