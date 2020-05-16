Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds coronavirus briefing in New York | USA TODAY

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provides updates at his daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in New York.
The U.S. has the largest coronavirus outbreak in the world by far. There are almost 86,000 deaths and 1.4 million confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard. Worldwide, the virus has killed more than 302,000 people and has infected more than 4.4 million.
When it will stoppppp😈😈😈
in two or three years when there is a safe vaccin, or when everybody who is weak is dead…, about 4% of the USA…12 million people..
However be prepared as medical professionals state that the virus will rear its head in the fall.
Home the spread Lives! This is what you have on each slide show n white!
Who was that utter dimbulb asking about hairdressers. Does she how vapid she sounds!
Used to love listening to Andrew Cuomo while he was factual and calm, but now he’s just afraid and traumatised, has been lately wrong about medical facts and starting to make emotional decisions. Pity.
careful with your cavalier u mayb nxt
actually he’s the best you got in the USA…
What’s with the sign language? Why not subtitles instead?
Good point
because it was a life-stream smmmarty…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo for President!
The reporters sound more awake today, Shouting for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to hear them! Nice to hear them! lol
that* not them! lol
