May 11, 2020

 

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus marched to another record-setting pace early Saturday, with nearly 1,200 deaths in 24 hours as federal emergency workers tried to answer desperate pleas for respirators from dozens of states.

Residents can leave their homes for solitary exercise or to obtain essential services or items, including trips to the grocery stores.

39 Comments on "Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses latest with COVID-19’s effect on New York | USA TODAY"

  1. baibeiye | April 4, 2020 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Thanks Oregon for doing that. I believe WA and CA will help new york soon, when their covid are contained there. The whole nation and globe should be united for fighting this virus. We will win!

    • Lanwarder | April 4, 2020 at 2:23 PM | Reply

      Yes absolutely and what Trump is doing by forcing M3 not to send masks to Canada and Latin America could end up compromising that unity. M3 said it themselves, if these countries end up starting to retaliate, everyone will be in a worse position. Thankfully Canada’s prime minister doesn’t seem in a rush to retaliate and is hopeful to come to an understanding, but again with Trump, the guy never admits to making mistakes even while it’s costing lives…Trudeau should lie and tell him that Obama did what he did during the Ebola crisis it seems to be the only way to get him to do something. Viruses don’t care about borders.

    • Celto Roma | April 4, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

      @Lanwarder Reparations for the Grand replacement.

    • Celto Roma | April 4, 2020 at 6:12 PM | Reply

      The entire West coast is paid by Communist China. Ask Feinstein!

    • Bob Heck | April 4, 2020 at 8:49 PM | Reply

      @Celto Roma MORONIC INSANITY YOU IMBECILE!

    • baibeiye | April 4, 2020 at 9:14 PM | Reply

      @Lanwarder This Virus is the enemy of the whole human being. The only way to win is to fight together. 3M as a company already is doing all it can to satisfy the different regulation from different countries and increase production. Country leaders should applaud and support their work instead of attacking them. 3M products are saving people. Workers in 3M should get all respects like health care workers get, Trump should apologize to them.

  2. Janice Leighton | April 4, 2020 at 12:15 PM | Reply

  3. Linda Wetherby | April 4, 2020 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Hi Andrew Cuomo I need to know if you are going to check us out at Home for all the people who are staying Home

  4. Karen Campuzano | April 4, 2020 at 1:02 PM | Reply

    Made in China….new meaning on so many levels.

    • Celto Roma | April 4, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

      The use of the past tense is so accurate. China is passé.

    • Mrs Big | April 5, 2020 at 7:08 AM | Reply

      We Need China and we will always do , dont be so proud and show that you can be weak 🙄everyone can get weak

    • Celto Roma | April 5, 2020 at 8:09 AM | Reply

      @Mrs Big we didn’t need them pre 1980-90’s. That alone demonstrates we can be absolutely fine without Communist China. Good old days are soon back. Confine Communist China. Stay behind your big fat 3000 years old wall and live by YOUR standards.

  5. Marilyn Torsch | April 4, 2020 at 2:10 PM | Reply

    We need, America, to manufacture all necessary products that are used by Americans.

  6. abhilash thombare | April 4, 2020 at 2:22 PM | Reply

  7. John Ramos | April 4, 2020 at 3:05 PM | Reply

    If you need all this equipment why dont you accept Remington’s offer to help make and build what you need?…

  8. Mike A | April 4, 2020 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    Are we safe under this guys leadership? Why did we take so long to enforce a stay at home policy?

  9. William Jones | April 4, 2020 at 4:54 PM | Reply

  10. William Jones | April 4, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

  11. William Jones | April 4, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

  12. William Jones | April 4, 2020 at 5:10 PM | Reply

  13. William Jones | April 4, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

  14. Eric Rogers | April 4, 2020 at 6:21 PM | Reply

    Proud Oregonian, it is nice that Gov. Cuomo says what has about us. Be safe New Yorkers.

  15. I am not a sheep Truthoverlies | April 4, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

  16. Bryce does something yt | April 4, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

  17. Json | April 4, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

    <3 One love from Oregon. +1 deer points for pronouncing it correctly.

  18. Velvet Sloan | April 5, 2020 at 2:48 AM | Reply

    I’m amazed at how unprepared NYC is, yet again.

  19. Thomas Taylor | April 5, 2020 at 2:40 PM | Reply

  20. Rhodes David | April 5, 2020 at 4:44 PM | Reply

