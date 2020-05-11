Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses latest with COVID-19’s effect on New York | USA TODAY

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus pandemic.
RELATED: A neurosurgeon who caught COVID-19 share what it's like to have the virus
The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus marched to another record-setting pace early Saturday, with nearly 1,200 deaths in 24 hours as federal emergency workers tried to answer desperate pleas for respirators from dozens of states.
Residents can leave their homes for solitary exercise or to obtain essential services or items, including trips to the grocery stores.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#cuomo #coronavirus
Thanks Oregon for doing that. I believe WA and CA will help new york soon, when their covid are contained there. The whole nation and globe should be united for fighting this virus. We will win!
Yes absolutely and what Trump is doing by forcing M3 not to send masks to Canada and Latin America could end up compromising that unity. M3 said it themselves, if these countries end up starting to retaliate, everyone will be in a worse position. Thankfully Canada’s prime minister doesn’t seem in a rush to retaliate and is hopeful to come to an understanding, but again with Trump, the guy never admits to making mistakes even while it’s costing lives…Trudeau should lie and tell him that Obama did what he did during the Ebola crisis it seems to be the only way to get him to do something. Viruses don’t care about borders.
@Lanwarder Reparations for the Grand replacement.
The entire West coast is paid by Communist China. Ask Feinstein!
@Celto Roma MORONIC INSANITY YOU IMBECILE!
@Lanwarder This Virus is the enemy of the whole human being. The only way to win is to fight together. 3M as a company already is doing all it can to satisfy the different regulation from different countries and increase production. Country leaders should applaud and support their work instead of attacking them. 3M products are saving people. Workers in 3M should get all respects like health care workers get, Trump should apologize to them.
Got a good idea at the top come on
Hi Andrew Cuomo I need to know if you are going to check us out at Home for all the people who are staying Home
Made in China….new meaning on so many levels.
The use of the past tense is so accurate. China is passé.
We Need China and we will always do , dont be so proud and show that you can be weak 🙄everyone can get weak
@Mrs Big we didn’t need them pre 1980-90’s. That alone demonstrates we can be absolutely fine without Communist China. Good old days are soon back. Confine Communist China. Stay behind your big fat 3000 years old wall and live by YOUR standards.
We need, America, to manufacture all necessary products that are used by Americans.
American CEO and Government greed prohibit the possibility.
@LifeRx Nice idea always come true .
@Bob Heck Chinese greed forces us to do it. That wins it all.
@Ava Roberts you are correct americans need to come to grips when it does come back a widget will increase by $5.
@LifeRx executive pay definitely needs to decrease but good luck getting that done.
thanos has snapped the fingers
If you need all this equipment why dont you accept Remington’s offer to help make and build what you need?…
Are we safe under this guys leadership? Why did we take so long to enforce a stay at home policy?
Safe from a lunatic?
Hes horrible..
14:50—15:09 important
15:15 — 15:30
14:30–5:05 “we are all in this together… this is all you need to know. Follow this thought throughout the presentation and question-answer session
24:20–24:40 That was impressive
25:44–26:30
Proud Oregonian, it is nice that Gov. Cuomo says what has about us. Be safe New Yorkers.
“It’s a well-known fact that 90 per cent of all foreign tourists come from abroad
Yea and they’re stinky!
I thought yt said no vids on the pandemic?
<3 One love from Oregon. +1 deer points for pronouncing it correctly.
I’m amazed at how unprepared NYC is, yet again.
highest taxed state in the union. hmmm where are all these taxes going????
But wait Cuomo should be President because he can read off of a slideshow someone created for him.
Best Regard, brainwashed lib
Crazy. What are all those taxes going to?
15:50 – Get ready for the BS on the ventilators. You can tell it in Chris Cuomo’s eyes that is going to BS you
He lies!! Do your research!!!