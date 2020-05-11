Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide | USA TODAY

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus pandemic.
RELATED: A neurosurgeon who caught COVID-19 share what it's like to have the virus
The world marked the grim milestone of 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday.
Friday began with another staggering number — the U.S. surpassed 6,000 deaths — amid continuing financial uncertainty as federal officials rush to distribute stimulus checks to taxpayers and Wall Street closes yet another tumultuous week.
There's also a lingering but unanswered health question, too: Should Americans be wearing masks when they leave their homes?
There were more than 245,500 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. early Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard. Worldwide, the death toll topped 53,000 and the virus had infected more than 1.6 million people.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#cuomo #coronavirus
It’s always interesting to me how reporters don’t understand the “last question” notion. The moment he answers the last one, and then says that’s all folks, everyone in the room tries to squeak a “walking reaction” out of them. It’s just bizarre.
https://pandaexpressgiftcard001.blogspot.com/2020/04/100-panda-express-giftcard.html
Yes ! move the vents not the patients.
omg… how, what happened USA? stay safe, stay@home.
Thank 3 M.
You saw it coming.You saw what happened in many countries.You did nothing.New York people continue thier activities as they thought it will not happen to them.You dont need Trumps instructions to stay at home.YOU HAVE THE WORLD RECORD…..
Gov Cuomo , is doing a good job he has done so much to help this mess! !
Coumo better stop people from dying now or he’s not doing a good job as a.
@Juan Lopez he is not making them die , stupid people are by not doing there part , stay home , distance your self ! !
terry swald the joke is you.
@Army of Gog No the JOKE is you ! Do you now how stupid you sound 😡!!!!!!
If the US rely on China to make products during the emergency crisis,needs to rethink again after all of this crisis over. Need to be self sufficient,so there will be no disaster like this one in the future…God bless the humanities
A month from now, the headlines will read: THIS HAS BEEN A TEST!! And the US has FAILED
This could also be a facade to a certain extent.. get people to buy up all the medical supplies and use them all over the next few months until theres nothing left.. THEN unleash the REAL pandemic and catch everyone with their pants down, leaving them with minimal chances of survival. I hope I’m wrong.. just thinking
Just never vote for someone like Bill Clinton
Why not use Trump’s hotel in NY for those recovering people for quarantine as most other hotels are doing !?
Cuomo said give up them ventilators or I’m gonna send venny over there to smack you on the chin and take’em…😠 i love Cuomo! 😑 He say let’s do this right or I will go GANGSTA… for NYC
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕✌️✌️✌️
Remember the past which the so called “the mother of bomb” killed thousands of innocent children in the Afghanistan, Iraq and neighbouring countries
Thats OK because those children’s are belongs to Islam and jihadi terrorist religion which supports terrorism
@black panther They’re children no matter what they belong to so please don’t be rude.
@black panther who is the terrorists creator in this world. Who sells weapons. So spitting while looking at sky
Prayers to the People who are doing their very best to beat this virus, I hope you all succeed and will be able to rest, surrounded by the people who love you.
O JESUS! I SAW YOU IN MY DREAM AND YOU SEND IMPORTANT MESSAGE TO THE WORLD 🌍 THAT YOU ARE COMING SOON!!! ! PLEASE COME NOW AND HEAL THE WORLD! HAVE MERCY ON US! YOU ARE KING OF MERCY! YOU ARE THE DIVINE HEALER WITH DIVINE MERCY! I BEG YOUR MERCY, FORGIVE US OUR SINS, WE SURRENDER OURSELVES UNTO YOU!!!!
A Cuomo had 3 months to prepare!!! It will just get worse If lock down is not implemented.
edited at 2:49 when Gov. Cuomo always, and I mean ALWAYS says something important, honest and interesting. I seriously doubt he said something dumb, but I won’t get to decide, someone from USA TODAY already decided for me.
WE WANT MORE, C’MON COVID USA DESERVES YOU
I would like to know why MSM is still on the air since all non essential personnel are suppose to stay home.
STAY AT HOME IF YOU CAN.. it’s that simple