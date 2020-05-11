Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide | USA TODAY

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus pandemic.

The world marked the grim milestone of 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday.

Friday began with another staggering number — the U.S. surpassed 6,000 deaths — amid continuing financial uncertainty as federal officials rush to distribute stimulus checks to taxpayers and Wall Street closes yet another tumultuous week.

There's also a lingering but unanswered health question, too: Should Americans be wearing masks when they leave their homes?

There were more than 245,500 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. early Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard. Worldwide, the death toll topped 53,000 and the virus had infected more than 1.6 million people.

