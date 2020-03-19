GOP senator questions federal coronavirus guidance

March 19, 2020

 

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson cast doubt on the severity of federally issued guidance aimed at staunching the spread of the novel coronavirus, urging people to consider the economic drawbacks of the recommendations as health officials plead with the American public to heed them. CNN's Alisyn Camerota and John Berman discuss the threat of the virus with Staten Island University Hospital's Dr. Rodrigo Kong and CNN medical analyst Dr. Celine Gounder.

73 Comments on "GOP senator questions federal coronavirus guidance"

  1. Samuel Mills | March 19, 2020 at 8:06 AM | Reply

    Italy 500 deaths in a day and you can’t give befitting burial to your loved ones. May God of hope comfort all those mourning their beloved

    • TX BattleJunk86 | March 19, 2020 at 11:16 AM | Reply

      @Ark Atheist please read messages before sending so we can try to tell wtf you are saying

    • TX BattleJunk86 | March 19, 2020 at 11:17 AM | Reply

      @Samuel Mills I don’t quote idiots sry no need to spread worthless disinformation

    • Angie Sargent | March 19, 2020 at 2:13 PM | Reply

      So sad 😥

    • Dean | March 19, 2020 at 2:51 PM | Reply

      Because they they have National Healthcare. I see our healthcare system is well equipped and corporations are on top of things. Thank God we don’t have to rely on the Federal Government to deal with the situation… to hell with Medicare for all!

  2. skattan | March 19, 2020 at 8:17 AM | Reply

    “If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not going to let it stop me from partying.”
    “This virus ain’t that serious”
    You can’t argue with stupid.

  3. Fletcher Christian | March 19, 2020 at 8:23 AM | Reply

    It is CRITICAL that medical front line staff get tested. They need to know who is infected or there will be no doctors or nurses left to treat people. WTF is up with the testing?

  4. En Sabah Nur | March 19, 2020 at 8:34 AM | Reply

    Just wondering & someone help me out here??
    Is this still a hoax?
    A democratic plot??

  5. Penis | March 19, 2020 at 8:38 AM | Reply

    “If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not going to let it stop me from partying.”

    Of course he’s from Florida.

    • Jojo Berkanhead | March 19, 2020 at 2:03 PM | Reply

      @Crystal Giddens ‘Coronavirus Panic Partly Driven by Anti-Trump Hysteria’…nice use of buzzwords. explain how its ‘Driven by Anti-Trump Hysteria’.

    • Nye Beven | March 19, 2020 at 2:12 PM | Reply

      There’s no trump in italy

    • Jojo Berkanhead | March 19, 2020 at 2:27 PM | Reply

      @Crystal Giddens @Duane Hall Yikes! WRONG!
      How are they wrong?

    • Crystal Giddens | March 19, 2020 at 2:39 PM | Reply

      @Jojo Berkanhead the history lesson is yours to learn on your own. to be so extremely ignorant of it, that you actually believed Russia is communist, is a problem for you to fix not me! I cannot “prove” anything to such a severe TDS sufferer and I am not dumb enough to try. it is your ignorance, you work on it. By the way, TDS has no cure. You, therefore, have no hope of recovery.

    • Ed Horton | March 19, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

      @Crystal Giddens good lord. you are so misinformed. you are part of the problem, not the solution.

  6. Ariel Malsi Real | March 19, 2020 at 8:41 AM | Reply

    Meanwhile:

    Senators & Politicians: *[Tells Them To Calm Down And Don’t Panic]*

    People In America: WE WANT MORE TOILET PAPERS!!!

    Also Coronavirus (Covid-19): SAY SIKE RIGHT NOW!

  7. mistery-ed | March 19, 2020 at 8:43 AM | Reply

    When Ron Johnson speaks it’s best not to listen.

    • Bethsabath | March 19, 2020 at 4:33 PM | Reply

      I HATE WHEN I SEE CRAZY AND STUPID MEDICAL DOCTORS AND NURSES, IN WALMART & WHEREVER, BUYING SOMETHING WITH HOSPITAL UNIFORMES . WHAT KIND OF COUNTRY IS THIS ?????? WHAT KIND OF TEACHERS THEY HAD AT THE UNIVERSITY ????

    • Sean Dring | March 19, 2020 at 5:16 PM | Reply

      @Devin McIntosh The infection rate and case fatality rate are what you should be focusing on as the actual mortality rate is not the best way to look at it. While the pandemic is spreading, looking at actual mortality rate is “closing the door after the horses have bolted”). The infection rate and case fatality rate is a far better way to look into the future and last time I looked it was going to be about 400,000 Americans this year (regardless of race, political affiliations, religious beliefs and social standing). Much like Mr. Johnson, you need to up your game and get a better handle on the numbers – ourworldindata is a good start (spend extra time with exponential growth bias) and then maybe you’ll see what I’m talking about. Good luck.

  8. jo me | March 19, 2020 at 8:43 AM | Reply

    And again it show we still dont know jack about this virus best to just stay home and respect other ppl space

  9. Fred Frond | March 19, 2020 at 8:45 AM | Reply

    Does this Ron Johnson 🐂💩💩💩er understand that he is in the most vulnerable category?

    • Fred Frond | March 19, 2020 at 11:31 AM | Reply

      While I wish the best for him. The thought did occur to me to send him the website for the Alex Jones silver solution COVID 19 cure. Or has the deep state shut Alex Jones miracle cure website down yet?🤦‍♂️

    • Bonaoa Aoaiia | March 19, 2020 at 11:40 AM | Reply

      FYeshttps://youtu.be/oT6aLBBRhGA

    • Fred Frond | March 19, 2020 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      Bonaoa Aoaiia he is Vietnamese not Chinese. But yes we should eat more 🌱 . Some nuts with the salad 🥗 in stead of frog would be better. However since a frog is an amphibian the chance of species crossover is less. However it can happen the US originated H1N1. Much less virulent so Obama got a pass.

    • john jallah | March 19, 2020 at 1:45 PM | Reply

      Fred Frond even better

    • Scott Sloop | March 19, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      We can hope …

  10. Bill Proctor | March 19, 2020 at 8:48 AM | Reply

    As my dad used to say, they don’t make a pill for stupid.

    • Janet Douglas | March 19, 2020 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      There is medical charting acronym: TSTL =To StupidTo Live that’s been used for decades with us nurses.
      It’s just a shorthand term, meaning “don’t waste your time trying to educate & caution such patients.

    • Dean | March 19, 2020 at 2:48 PM | Reply

      I know, it’s pretty stupid and sick to spread false information about the role of the Federal Government in a time of crisis. CNN should be taken of the air for attempting politicize the countries misery… nothing but scum always comes out of them.

    • Grace Franklin | March 19, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

      @Janet Douglas I wonder if you were a nurse before I came up with a short time solution to the mask

    • Grace Franklin | March 19, 2020 at 3:06 PM | Reply

      @Janet Douglas sorry pressed the wrong button. My short-term situation for masks is all hospitals facilities use depends underwear. I tried that here at home and what you do is just cut 4in from the top then cut in half then tired to the back of your head. Just thinking out loud.

    • Bethsabath | March 19, 2020 at 4:31 PM | Reply

      I HATE WHEN I SEE CRAZY AND STUPID MEDICAL DOCTORS AND NURSES, IN WALMART & WHEREVER, BUYING SOMETHING WITH HOSPITAL UNIFORMES . WHAT KIND OF COUNTRY IS THIS ?????? WHAT KIND OF TEACHERS THEY HAD AT THE UNIVERSITY ????

  11. Kyle Jameus | March 19, 2020 at 8:53 AM | Reply

    Like I told my grandson ,he’s young but he can get it,and he can pass it to me ,he’ll get very sick ,but if I get it I could die
    At 14 he said grams I know ….it’s common scene 😀

    • Ba Paoi | March 19, 2020 at 11:32 AM | Reply

      JYeshttps://youtu.be/oT6aLBBRhGA

    • Jennifer Ross | March 19, 2020 at 6:28 PM | Reply

      @Crystal Giddens Its not political, it’s a healthcare crisis for all of us. Make America Healthy Again should be our goal. Kid is 14, old enough and intuitive to know.

    • Jenella Budge | March 19, 2020 at 7:40 PM | Reply

      Crystal Giddens Wow… you’re such a lying scumbag… You’re all over the place trying to spread your verbal vomit, I see… at least the sane folks see through your diarrhea… by the way, using a fake picture & a fake name isn’t fooling anyone… you’re a useless troll who needs to acquire a better command of the English language before trying to pass yourself off as an expert on communism… LMFAO

    • Irene Lopez | March 19, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

      @Crystal Giddens What the hell do you know about communism? This virus can kill idiots like YOU just as well as communists. She’s telling the boy the truth…he could die too. You’re probably out there sending your kids to play with everyone….what if YOU lose one of your family to this virus?

    • Scott Sloop | March 19, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      If common sense were common it wouldn’t have a special name 🙃

  12. Ron B | March 19, 2020 at 8:54 AM | Reply

    “Big white ship. Tip top.” -Donald Trump

  13. Eric Burton | March 19, 2020 at 9:02 AM | Reply

    Come on scientists, the entire world is rooting for y’all!!

  14. rommel6116 | March 19, 2020 at 10:16 AM | Reply

    Senator Johnson:
    Think before you speak !!!
    CLUELESS!!!

    • Editing reality | March 19, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      rommel6116 I wondering if they misconstrued his words. CNN does this often. If he did say this he’s an idiot and should not be representing any of us in Wisconsin. Where I live. He’s basically saying money is more important than lives lost. Like it’s no big deal. What a jerk

  15. Stitches ステッチ | March 19, 2020 at 10:17 AM | Reply

    Those college students are so reckless and I’m 19 and not even in college yet smh 🤦‍♂️ people don’t use their common sense

    • Jennifer Ross | March 19, 2020 at 6:32 PM | Reply

      One thing I did hear was a lot of those images were from Saturday..I’d like to see the same photos taken on consecutive days to see if the numbers are dwindling.

  16. Bat Boy | March 19, 2020 at 10:25 AM | Reply

    Young people recover more, however, they are carriers just like anyone else. (Perhaps more so, because they are more careless).

  17. DAILY BEAST | March 19, 2020 at 10:29 AM | Reply

    *“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not going to let it stop me from partying.”*

  18. Chris P. Bacon | March 19, 2020 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    A man died yesterday here in my home town, one day after he tested positive for Covid. He was only 50. The thing that has me concerned is we can’t believe a word that Trump says.

  19. Aldo Watler | March 19, 2020 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    I’m a Floridian and I can say those at the beach are just dumb and have been mislead by the White House and the media saying that it mostly affect the elderly and mortality dangerous to the elderly.

  20. David Brown | March 19, 2020 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Old people like my grandma hardly leave their home. that is why there are less old people with the virus.

