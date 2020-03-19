GOP senator questions federal coronavirus guidance

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson cast doubt on the severity of federally issued guidance aimed at staunching the spread of the novel coronavirus, urging people to consider the economic drawbacks of the recommendations as health officials plead with the American public to heed them. CNN's Alisyn Camerota and John Berman discuss the threat of the virus with Staten Island University Hospital's Dr. Rodrigo Kong and CNN medical analyst Dr. Celine Gounder.

