Good news: Alpacas have saved the day | Animalkind

When you can't get a visit from your loved ones, a visit from alpacas might be the next best thing. 🦙
From Scotland to Michigan, alpaca owners are sharing their gentle animals with isolated senior citizens by providing window visits while they're quarantined.
A Lamy !
Aiiii this is nice
NICE
Alpaca love!
Pet therapy brings unconditional love and acceptance and a lot of joy.
They’re like big dogs with long legs and neck.
They’re cute. I hope they don’t spit on you like llamas
That’s awesome.
How WONDERFUL