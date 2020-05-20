Good news: Alpacas have saved the day | Animalkind

When you can't get a visit from your loved ones, a visit from alpacas might be the next best thing. 🦙

From Scotland to Michigan, alpaca owners are sharing their gentle animals with isolated senior citizens by providing window visits while they're quarantined.

