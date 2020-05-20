Good news: Alpacas have saved the day | Animalkind

TOPICS:
Good news: Alpacas have saved the day | Animalkind 1

May 20, 2020

 

When you can't get a visit from your loved ones, a visit from alpacas might be the next best thing. 🦙
RELATED VIDEO » "Talking" dog dishes out social distancing advice:

From Scotland to Michigan, alpaca owners are sharing their gentle animals with isolated senior citizens by providing window visits while they're quarantined.

******************************************************************

Check out more Animalkind stories!
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Animalkind, subscribe to our other channels here:
–Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

–Love our troops?! Check out Militarykind!

–Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

9 Comments on "Good news: Alpacas have saved the day | Animalkind"

  1. marcin rychlewski | May 20, 2020 at 6:02 AM | Reply

    A Lamy !

  2. MAHAL KITA MEDIA | May 20, 2020 at 6:04 AM | Reply

    Aiiii this is nice

  3. Espiritismo Raiz com Eduardo Sabbag | May 20, 2020 at 6:06 AM | Reply

    NICE

  4. Connie Crawford | May 20, 2020 at 6:24 AM | Reply

    Alpaca love!

  5. elaine goad | May 20, 2020 at 6:29 AM | Reply

    Pet therapy brings unconditional love and acceptance and a lot of joy.

  6. revisionfour | May 20, 2020 at 8:23 AM | Reply

    They’re like big dogs with long legs and neck.

  7. Rosee Negri | May 20, 2020 at 8:24 AM | Reply

    They’re cute. I hope they don’t spit on you like llamas

  8. Teresa O'Brien | May 20, 2020 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    That’s awesome.

  9. JayKB | May 20, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    How WONDERFUL

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.