The House managers finished their opening arguments in their case against President Donald Trump, as recording has surfaced of a voice that appears to be that of President Donald Trump ordering aides to "get rid" of U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, according to an audiotape reviewed by ABC News. Aired on 1/25/2020.

'Give America A Fair Shot': Day 3 Of Opening Statements, Case On Obstruction – Day That Was | MSNBC