Giuliani offers to testify at impeachment trial

TOPICS:

January 1, 2020

 

President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani told reporters he is willing to testify in the impeachment trial of the President. #CNN #News

83 Comments on "Giuliani offers to testify at impeachment trial"

  1. Terry Kane | January 1, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

    What’s he doing out in the daytime?

    • Edward Williams | January 1, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

      @Rodney Boehner hopefully, donald trump being dragged from the White House by a rope tied to his ankles while he screams ” I am the chosen one! “.

    • r dh | January 1, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      🤣🤣🤣

    • Fake President & The Moscow Assets | January 1, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      He has anti-sun Skin cream.

    • Praetor_Fenix420 | January 1, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      The Senate may need to stock up on garlic, silver bullets, and crucifixes.

    • Kate Sweetblu | January 1, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      Vvs1 LooseStones
      You know what’s really fucked up, their on both sides of the political parties. Sick repulsive pedoephilla is not designated to a certain political party, they come from and are in all all walks of life, Just like alcoholism, mental illness.So your obnoxious statement is quite absurd.

  2. James J | January 1, 2020 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    Until the actually ask him to testify. Then he’ll say we all misunderstood what he was saying or that he never meant it or any of the other ways he flip flops.

    • S Miller | January 1, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      @ROB112 so you didn’t watch the clip, you just troll CNN because you hate them so much spending all that time in the comment section. Riiight. . .

    • Mary M Davis | January 1, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      @Crystal Giddens Unfortunately, he is older and maybe it’s an act, but appears more like a leave of senses, due to believing the same Narcissistic gaslighting, so many others have fallen for hook line and sinker. I would LOVE if he has the proof this is all a trap for Trump/Putin or something similar.

    • Mary M Davis | January 1, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      @Kate Sweetblu Can we get Henry Kissenger for the Logan Act as well for doing Trump’s dirty work with Xi in China recently?

    • Ivan Esce | January 1, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      Apple pie/puke.
      Come on dude, that Apple pie moniker screams paid putin troll. Only an idiot troll would try to hide behind that type of symbolism. Prove you’re not a troll and tell us how much Putin sucks. We’ll wait.

    • Ivan Esce | January 1, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      Guilliani’s dramatic removing of his glasses to say he’ll try the case is so…Dumb! Dumb! Dumb!

      Makes one wonder who he thinks he’s fooling. Maybe just trying to give trump a soft woody.

  3. Boathousejoe D | January 1, 2020 at 4:00 PM | Reply

    Time to find out just how much Ghouliani was paid by mafia members to prosecute their rivals.Don’t be naive,he’s showing just how corrupt he really is.

    • Horice Black | January 1, 2020 at 6:56 PM | Reply

      SE Morgan, Sorry to disappoint but you’ll have to get your boyfriend to do that sort of thing, I’m straight!

    • Dicky Jones | January 1, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

      How do you post from a mental ward?

    • Sam Dog | January 1, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      Shady for sure

    • Andy C | January 1, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      Boathousejoe D

      “This would be the first impeachment in history where there would be considerable debate — and, in my view, not compelling evidence — of the commission of a crime.”

      Constitutional Professor Jonathan Turley during House Impeachment Inquiries
      12/02/2109

  4. R Gerard | January 1, 2020 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    Now THAT would be funny! Rudy? Testifying? That’s a ratings BONANZA.

    • los lopez | January 1, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

      @Dicky Jones hahahahahahahaha whatever helps you sleep better man;)

    • lurocp8 | January 1, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

      Do you dummies not know that CNN edited this video? Are you really that dumb? He was talking about testifying and trying The Dumbs and their sycophantic Media, not Trump and the impeachment sham. This is why you people are so dumb and misinformed. Here’s the ENTIRE interview.

      https://youtu.be/T3dilVeCiQc

    • I'm here for entertainment only pd | January 1, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      @lurocp8 well to be fair all news outlet s edit there video’s 💯😂

    • lurocp8 | January 1, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      @I’m here for entertainment only pd I just uploaded the link to the full interview so you couldn’t possibly be more wrong.

  5. husqvarna17 | January 1, 2020 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    Looks like Rudy’s been drinkin’ again.

  6. catalinacurio | January 1, 2020 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    I take it if Rudy testifies and lies that he gains more prison time… 😊

    • Ryan Donahue | January 1, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

      @Justin Jaworski I pity your children that their father is a man like you. May my words come back to haunt you in desperate and painful times.

    • Ryan Donahue | January 1, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

      @Justin Jaworski And may the working poor lynch you.

    • Ryan Donahue | January 1, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

      They should hang a sign around your neck: poor people make poor decisions.

    • Ryan Donahue | January 1, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      @Justin Jaworski That is who you think you are. Good job. Every single word you have typed has only reinforced the notion any reader will have that the president’s supporters are man-children without the mental capacity for higher level thinking or a working knowledge of basic history. It is also proof that you all have no decency. That is great. Keep going. I want everyone to see what the fake president’s pets are like. (Also, your obsession with cross-dressing suggests that you are the one who actually wants to try dressing up as a woman. No one mentioned it in the conversation until you. Think hard about that. You may not know who you really are, sweetheart).

  7. Janie Straub | January 1, 2020 at 4:14 PM | Reply

    Rudy needs to get out while the gettings good. My advice to Rudy is to try to make a deal. Sucks to be Rudy

    • William Bailey | January 1, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

      I’m sure he will take the advice of a grade school loser. 🙄

    • Weekly Daily | January 1, 2020 at 6:05 PM | Reply

      He seems to have done an effective job defending trump from muller

    • Rich C | January 1, 2020 at 6:25 PM | Reply

      Lol just like the Muller report big nothing, when will you libtards learn?

    • Vote Blue 2020 | January 1, 2020 at 6:27 PM | Reply

      Get out while the gettings good?? What are you talking about?? RUDY IS A friggin DEAD DUCK 😃😅 it’s way too late to get out!!! SDNY is gonna nail his shriveled balls to the wall😅😃😁😁😂😂🤣😀😀🤣😂😁😃😃😅

  8. Sean D | January 1, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    Please do Mr. Giuliani.
    Yes, please do it.

  9. Friends, Not Enemies | January 1, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    Oh please let him testify. Just another nail in the coffin of the criminal activity and fraudulance of this administration.

    • Fredd smith | January 1, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      @los lopez see that’s what liberalism does to you! It makes you mean and unlikeable!

    • Fredd smith | January 1, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      @los lopez please pay attention!
      The democrats continually divide and manipulate the nation for political gain! men against woman! whites against minoritys! job producers against the poor! democrats against republicans! and the way the democrats manipulate emotional people, and the people that don’t pay attention until election day (October surprise) huge effort to manipulate for political gain!
      Unions hierarchy always choose the weaker economy candidate, because it makes members MORE dependent on the union, although the stronger economy is better for the worker whether they stay with the union or not

  10. Li pov Yaj | January 1, 2020 at 4:19 PM | Reply

    I can’t wait till trump say this “Rudy Giuliani.. who’s that?.. probably a coffee boy.”

    • Dicky Jones | January 1, 2020 at 9:04 PM | Reply

      Whining in the new year like a good CNN tard… LOL !!!

    • TheKosmikid | January 1, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

      Freedom & Liberty Bot trumps own government is framing him? If that’s the case then wouldn’t you want a different president? One that can control his own government?

    • sabin97 | January 1, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      @Twistyy

      that’s quite a gish-gallop.
      so let’s do them one at a time.
      let’s start with unemployment.
      i invite you to look up the unemployment stats for usa by year for the last…..let’s say 40 years…..or even further if you like.
      notice that the relatively recent downwards trend started with obama when he took charge in 2009. if anything the trend has been getting weaker under drumpf.
      please look up the statistics before you reply.
      once we resolve that one we can take another one.
      but always one by one, otherwise it becomes a mess

    • Fake President & The Moscow Assets | January 1, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      Never head of him.

  11. Poetic Gangsta | January 1, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    RUDY looks like the villain in every Scooby Doo esp.

    • William Bailey | January 1, 2020 at 6:48 PM | Reply

      @Hawkzblade hang around dead bodies much? Or are you referring to the hookers you killed?

    • Freedom & Liberty Bot | January 1, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

      The frame job hoax job performed by our Government will backfire horribly for the demoquaks.

    • Kate Sweetblu | January 1, 2020 at 9:10 PM | Reply

      William H Now you resort to childish immature insults and name calling! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 mabe you need to go watch some cartoons moron. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 or are you just tell us all your a homosexual? 😭😭😭😭😭😭

    • Maxime Vern | January 1, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      CNN & Democrats are the villains in all this.

  12. Barbara Willis | January 1, 2020 at 4:31 PM | Reply

    Uncle FESTER has lost his mind!

  13. ArtOfAwareness | January 1, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    ” I would…” ” I would…” “I would lie at every opportunity without fear of being called out.” Judge Roberts would be forced to smack him down.

  14. Better Call RUDY | January 1, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

    Rudy is the attorney Trump deserves…

  15. Paul Douglas | January 1, 2020 at 5:39 PM | Reply

    Please let him he’ll stick both his feet in his mouth.

  16. Nathan Baker | January 1, 2020 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    “I’d love to try the case.” LOL! Is this Saturday Night Live?

    Every good lawyer knows they can’t be a witness in their own case.

    • Kate Sweetblu | January 1, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      Rodney Boehner
      You lost all credibility with your childish immature insults and name calling. What are you 8 yr’s old? Go sit down, your not ready to hold an adult conversation. Hell the kids don’t even want to sit with you. 🤪

    • Andy C | January 1, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

      Dozo G

      “This would be the first impeachment in history where there would be considerable debate — and, in my view, not compelling evidence — of the commission of a crime.”

      Constitutional Professor Jonathan Turley during House Impeachment Inquiries
      12/02/2109

    • Andy C | January 1, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      Chris Wise
      Do you kiss your mother with that mouth?

      “This would be the first impeachment in history where there would be considerable debate — and, in my view, not compelling evidence — of the commission of a crime.”

      Constitutional Professor Jonathan Turley during House Impeachment Inquiries
      12/02/2109

    • TampaDaves | January 1, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      Nathan Baker … actually, even crappy ones know. Day 1: If a lawyer defends himself, both the lawyer and the client are fools.

    • TampaDaves | January 1, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      Kate Sweetblu … and others resounding to Rodney .. you are talking to a bot

  17. HARRY CALLAHAN | January 1, 2020 at 6:52 PM | Reply

    “I’d perjure myself in under 3 seconds flat.”

  18. Mean Martinni Bataan | January 1, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    RUDY
    “Of course I’m guilty”
    “Its all right here on my phone”

    • In CogNito | January 1, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

      Guilty of what? Investigating corruption? Ahh.. yes.. that’s right. You’re a tyrant after all

    • Alexander Cartier | January 1, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

      @In CogNito who was his ukranian source again? 🤔

    • Andy C | January 1, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      Mean Martinni Bataan

      “This would be the first impeachment in history where there would be considerable debate — and, in my view, not compelling evidence — of the commission of a crime.”

      Constitutional Professor Jonathan Turley during House Impeachment Inquiries
      12/02/2109

    • Alexander Cartier | January 1, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      @Andy C what did the others with his same credentials say? Why are you only citing one of the three constitutional experts, comrade?

  19. RM | January 1, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    Give Rudy a beer and he”ll sing like a canary.

  20. Little Walton | January 1, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    He should receive a bullet for every lie that he’s caught in.

