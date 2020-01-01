Giuliani offers to testify at impeachment trial TOPICS:Alex MarquardtcnnHappening Nowlatest NewsNewsroompolitics January 1, 2020 President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani told reporters he is willing to testify in the impeachment trial of the President. #CNN #News
What’s he doing out in the daytime?
@Rodney Boehner hopefully, donald trump being dragged from the White House by a rope tied to his ankles while he screams ” I am the chosen one! “.
🤣🤣🤣
He has anti-sun Skin cream.
The Senate may need to stock up on garlic, silver bullets, and crucifixes.
Vvs1 LooseStones
You know what’s really fucked up, their on both sides of the political parties. Sick repulsive pedoephilla is not designated to a certain political party, they come from and are in all all walks of life, Just like alcoholism, mental illness.So your obnoxious statement is quite absurd.
Until the actually ask him to testify. Then he’ll say we all misunderstood what he was saying or that he never meant it or any of the other ways he flip flops.
@ROB112 so you didn’t watch the clip, you just troll CNN because you hate them so much spending all that time in the comment section. Riiight. . .
@Crystal Giddens Unfortunately, he is older and maybe it’s an act, but appears more like a leave of senses, due to believing the same Narcissistic gaslighting, so many others have fallen for hook line and sinker. I would LOVE if he has the proof this is all a trap for Trump/Putin or something similar.
@Kate Sweetblu Can we get Henry Kissenger for the Logan Act as well for doing Trump’s dirty work with Xi in China recently?
Apple pie/puke.
Come on dude, that Apple pie moniker screams paid putin troll. Only an idiot troll would try to hide behind that type of symbolism. Prove you’re not a troll and tell us how much Putin sucks. We’ll wait.
Guilliani’s dramatic removing of his glasses to say he’ll try the case is so…Dumb! Dumb! Dumb!
Makes one wonder who he thinks he’s fooling. Maybe just trying to give trump a soft woody.
Time to find out just how much Ghouliani was paid by mafia members to prosecute their rivals.Don’t be naive,he’s showing just how corrupt he really is.
SE Morgan, Sorry to disappoint but you’ll have to get your boyfriend to do that sort of thing, I’m straight!
How do you post from a mental ward?
Shady for sure
Boathousejoe D
“This would be the first impeachment in history where there would be considerable debate — and, in my view, not compelling evidence — of the commission of a crime.”
Constitutional Professor Jonathan Turley during House Impeachment Inquiries
12/02/2109
Now THAT would be funny! Rudy? Testifying? That’s a ratings BONANZA.
@Dicky Jones hahahahahahahaha whatever helps you sleep better man;)
Do you dummies not know that CNN edited this video? Are you really that dumb? He was talking about testifying and trying The Dumbs and their sycophantic Media, not Trump and the impeachment sham. This is why you people are so dumb and misinformed. Here’s the ENTIRE interview.
https://youtu.be/T3dilVeCiQc
@lurocp8 well to be fair all news outlet s edit there video’s 💯😂
@I’m here for entertainment only pd I just uploaded the link to the full interview so you couldn’t possibly be more wrong.
Looks like Rudy’s been drinkin’ again.
@C. Reck
nah rudys on the embalming fluid like trump both ready to drop dead any time.
trump most likely by a bullet.
@C. Reck oh? Odd, shes not the one going on fox news and slurring live 🤔
Rudy has a good life.
Or still?
No he just looks tired. Pelosi is pretty much drunk every-day. No wonder she makes poor decisions constantly
I take it if Rudy testifies and lies that he gains more prison time… 😊
@Justin Jaworski I pity your children that their father is a man like you. May my words come back to haunt you in desperate and painful times.
@Justin Jaworski And may the working poor lynch you.
They should hang a sign around your neck: poor people make poor decisions.
@Justin Jaworski That is who you think you are. Good job. Every single word you have typed has only reinforced the notion any reader will have that the president’s supporters are man-children without the mental capacity for higher level thinking or a working knowledge of basic history. It is also proof that you all have no decency. That is great. Keep going. I want everyone to see what the fake president’s pets are like. (Also, your obsession with cross-dressing suggests that you are the one who actually wants to try dressing up as a woman. No one mentioned it in the conversation until you. Think hard about that. You may not know who you really are, sweetheart).
Rudy needs to get out while the gettings good. My advice to Rudy is to try to make a deal. Sucks to be Rudy
I’m sure he will take the advice of a grade school loser. 🙄
He seems to have done an effective job defending trump from muller
Lol just like the Muller report big nothing, when will you libtards learn?
Get out while the gettings good?? What are you talking about?? RUDY IS A friggin DEAD DUCK 😃😅 it’s way too late to get out!!! SDNY is gonna nail his shriveled balls to the wall😅😃😁😁😂😂🤣😀😀🤣😂😁😃😃😅
Please do Mr. Giuliani.
Yes, please do it.
Oh please let him testify. Just another nail in the coffin of the criminal activity and fraudulance of this administration.
@los lopez see that’s what liberalism does to you! It makes you mean and unlikeable!
@los lopez please pay attention!
The democrats continually divide and manipulate the nation for political gain! men against woman! whites against minoritys! job producers against the poor! democrats against republicans! and the way the democrats manipulate emotional people, and the people that don’t pay attention until election day (October surprise) huge effort to manipulate for political gain!
Unions hierarchy always choose the weaker economy candidate, because it makes members MORE dependent on the union, although the stronger economy is better for the worker whether they stay with the union or not
Can someone proof read this, also…….
https://www.google.com/amp/s/mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKCN1QF1D3
I can’t wait till trump say this “Rudy Giuliani.. who’s that?.. probably a coffee boy.”
Whining in the new year like a good CNN tard… LOL !!!
Freedom & Liberty Bot trumps own government is framing him? If that’s the case then wouldn’t you want a different president? One that can control his own government?
@Twistyy
that’s quite a gish-gallop.
so let’s do them one at a time.
let’s start with unemployment.
i invite you to look up the unemployment stats for usa by year for the last…..let’s say 40 years…..or even further if you like.
notice that the relatively recent downwards trend started with obama when he took charge in 2009. if anything the trend has been getting weaker under drumpf.
please look up the statistics before you reply.
once we resolve that one we can take another one.
but always one by one, otherwise it becomes a mess
Never head of him.
RUDY looks like the villain in every Scooby Doo esp.
@Hawkzblade hang around dead bodies much? Or are you referring to the hookers you killed?
The frame job hoax job performed by our Government will backfire horribly for the demoquaks.
William H Now you resort to childish immature insults and name calling! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 mabe you need to go watch some cartoons moron. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 or are you just tell us all your a homosexual? 😭😭😭😭😭😭
CNN & Democrats are the villains in all this.
Uncle FESTER has lost his mind!
Rudy just wishes he was as good looking as Uncle Fester. 😆😆😆😆🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂
@Terri Jones LOL
He is a Faster! Good call
” I would…” ” I would…” “I would lie at every opportunity without fear of being called out.” Judge Roberts would be forced to smack him down.
the chief of justice will not be there…its all Moscow Mitch…too bad this wont be a fair trail in any way
2big 2fail Sure it will be a fair trial. It will end in acquittal as it should …
@2big 2fail it wont be less fair then pelosi was
Rudy is the attorney Trump deserves…
😅🤣
Better Call RUDY
“This would be the first impeachment in history where there would be considerable debate — and, in my view, not compelling evidence — of the commission of a crime.”
Constitutional Professor Jonathan Turley during House Impeachment Inquiries
12/02/2109
Just so you know, CNN is misleading you here. Again. Rudy was specifically talking about Democrat corruption in the Ukraine. See the original clip that CNN edited: https://youtu.be/T3dilVeCiQc
@TRUMP FOR PRISON 2020
Wrong.
@conference Justice TRIGGERED
Please let him he’ll stick both his feet in his mouth.
“I’d love to try the case.” LOL! Is this Saturday Night Live?
Every good lawyer knows they can’t be a witness in their own case.
Rodney Boehner
You lost all credibility with your childish immature insults and name calling. What are you 8 yr’s old? Go sit down, your not ready to hold an adult conversation. Hell the kids don’t even want to sit with you. 🤪
Dozo G
“This would be the first impeachment in history where there would be considerable debate — and, in my view, not compelling evidence — of the commission of a crime.”
Constitutional Professor Jonathan Turley during House Impeachment Inquiries
12/02/2109
Chris Wise
Do you kiss your mother with that mouth?
“This would be the first impeachment in history where there would be considerable debate — and, in my view, not compelling evidence — of the commission of a crime.”
Constitutional Professor Jonathan Turley during House Impeachment Inquiries
12/02/2109
Nathan Baker … actually, even crappy ones know. Day 1: If a lawyer defends himself, both the lawyer and the client are fools.
Kate Sweetblu … and others resounding to Rodney .. you are talking to a bot
“I’d perjure myself in under 3 seconds flat.”
RUDY
“Of course I’m guilty”
“Its all right here on my phone”
Guilty of what? Investigating corruption? Ahh.. yes.. that’s right. You’re a tyrant after all
@In CogNito who was his ukranian source again? 🤔
Mean Martinni Bataan
“This would be the first impeachment in history where there would be considerable debate — and, in my view, not compelling evidence — of the commission of a crime.”
Constitutional Professor Jonathan Turley during House Impeachment Inquiries
12/02/2109
@Andy C what did the others with his same credentials say? Why are you only citing one of the three constitutional experts, comrade?
Give Rudy a beer and he”ll sing like a canary.
He should receive a bullet for every lie that he’s caught in.
Not enough bullets in the world..