Giant oil refinery fire lights up Los Angeles skyline | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

February 26, 2020

 

Massive refinery fire lights up LA.
RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak inside Wuhan

No injuries have been reported and no residential evacuations were deemed necessary after a fire broke out at a refinery near Los Angeles.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

40 Comments on "Giant oil refinery fire lights up Los Angeles skyline | USA TODAY"

  1. Christopher Downing | February 26, 2020 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Sabatoge

  2. spice tea | February 26, 2020 at 12:45 PM | Reply

    Why are there so many of these fires happening across the U.S.?

  3. Amanda Seamon | February 26, 2020 at 12:58 PM | Reply

    Hope nobody got hurt prayers to the families of those who didn’t make it out my condolences,and speedy recovery to anyone that made it out,and is hurt.

  4. #gabrielsbrief #SpanishConservative | February 26, 2020 at 1:38 PM | Reply

    Third refinery” fire “in a month .. not suspicious at all.

  5. James Moss | February 26, 2020 at 1:48 PM | Reply

    More smog for l.a!

  6. Rick James | February 26, 2020 at 2:24 PM | Reply

    Seems these burn once a week somewhere in the US. What is really going on???

    • Carol | February 26, 2020 at 4:12 PM | Reply

      Pay back time! I suppose, is what they’re thinking!! (just speculation)

    • Canyon Racer | February 26, 2020 at 4:19 PM | Reply

      Poor maintenance and aging facilities.

    • rebecca henson | February 26, 2020 at 4:39 PM | Reply

      Canyon Racer well there is that, but also some of these things are running at very high pressures, 24 hours a day, for us to live the life we have here. Of course, these things need maintenance, hence shutdowns, “turnarounds”, and re-starts, which has a small degree of risk.

    • patrick mathew | February 26, 2020 at 5:12 PM | Reply

      They are breaking the law by not following saftey regulations

    • rebecca henson | February 26, 2020 at 5:58 PM | Reply

      patrick mathew these facilities do follow strict regulations from the local, state, and federal government, including OSHA and Homeland Security.

  7. Ricky Murphy | February 26, 2020 at 3:03 PM | Reply

    So that means gas forgetting to cheap so the refiners had to blow something up so they can get the price of gas back up there. Change to be every time gas gets below $2 a Refinery blows up imagine that, do I hear crooked people in the old business protecting their interests.

  8. thebillis1 | February 26, 2020 at 3:03 PM | Reply

    You could mistake this for Texas.

  9. Metro Mmdk | February 26, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    DEMOCRATS

  10. flying panzer VII | February 26, 2020 at 3:15 PM | Reply

    Again?😑 its every five to eight years I hear something like this happens somewhere.

  11. V S | February 26, 2020 at 3:15 PM | Reply

    It’s a plan to raise gas prices and line pockets of corrupt officials. We the people need to wake up and take back control

  12. JAMES ACUNA | February 26, 2020 at 4:05 PM | Reply

    Sabatoge campaign being waged upon the us oil refinery’s but they wont tell you that cuz they dont want you to panic

  13. *':RickK* RocKStar:'* | February 26, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    I’M JUST BEING TRUTHFUL,
    I COULDN’T SEE THE FIRE,
    THROUGH ALL THE SMOG.. 🤔

  14. howtobebasic 2 | February 26, 2020 at 4:27 PM | Reply

    gas prices will go up!!

  15. Tom Are | February 26, 2020 at 4:42 PM | Reply

    What company? When was their last inspection?

  16. Nathaniel Barton | February 26, 2020 at 4:51 PM | Reply

    “Attack Ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion.”

  17. Bailey Rodgers | February 26, 2020 at 4:57 PM | Reply

    And just when prices were slowly going back down this happens and now who would’ve guessed the prices are skyrocketing again…

  18. Meesta Meesta | February 26, 2020 at 5:12 PM | Reply

    “Oil refinery fires are a good thing.”
    – Bernie Sanders –

  19. Chandler Howard | February 26, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

    Burn bb burnnnnnnnn idk why but I like seeing things on fire 🔥

  20. Dave Pawson | February 26, 2020 at 5:35 PM | Reply

    Burns a couple thousand gallons to double gas prices. Thank goodness for my electric car powered by burning coal.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.