NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel talks with Yasmin Vossoughian about a German lab that has produced a quicker way to test for the coronavirus, but is still waiting for approval from the FDA. Aired on 03/11/20.
German Laboratory Ramps Up Production Of New COVID-19 Test | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC
No surprise that the coronavirus was at C-PAC. That place is full of disease, sickness, and vermin.
Kinda reminds some of us of the live animal market in Wuhan. Really bad sanitation, animal waste matter all over the place.
Noe Berengena Good one. 😂😂😂😂
gratefuljr World War C 🦠 pac
How do you scare a politician? Just be in the same room with them when you cough…
BUt where, at CPAC will a decent virus find a human being to infect?
Is there anyone in the Dump Administration, including family members, who isn’t a criminal, liar, in jail, or under investigation?
@Kitten Kitten you should seek treatment for your Obama obsession, it’s obviously effecting your real life considering you come to MSNBC to cry instead of an actual hobby…
gratefuljr Not even the dead ones
Kitten Kitten You take your head off at night and it’s sad 😞.
Well his paternal Grandfather is.. oh wait.. he’s dead..
Nope, No one is honest there..
What about the Biden family? hahaha
It’s a good thing Dump put science denier mike pence in charge of the coronavirus. Now all we have to do is pray to Jesus
Yeah, with president Hunch and VP Umm in charge, what can possibly go wrong?
*Reporter:* Mr. Vice President… Since you’ve been in charge of the corona virus response, 100,000 people in the United States have died from corona virus infections… Your response??
*Mike Pence:* Yes I know… And don’t worry, they’re all with Jesus now…
Well I can tell you one thing: Peter Gabriel and Lucifer will have complete job security.
Sad when money comes before people. Also hope test is a real thing, not Theranos 2.0.
I can assure you, this company QIAGEN exists since 1984, founded by real scientists.
https://www.qiagen.com/us/
The irony is that the tests save a lot of money. If a potential patient tests negative he can go to work again and doesn’t have to quarantine.
Literally every other country is handling the coronavirus more effectively, more competently than America.
Because of Donald Trump, America is falling behind and losing greatness on a daily basis.
Exactly
You don’t have much to loose to be honest
BooRock OMamba America is clearly winning. We have the worst virus response of anyone. That’s what they’re saying. It’s incredible they’re still not testing people. I’d didn’t say it but everyone is. Really the the worst move you could take to let this spread. They’re saying trump is the worst president ever. I’m not saying it. I don’t know it’s a high bar to be the worst president ever but you know that’s what they’re saying.
The government in Westminster England is doing the exact same as the clown in the WH
Agreed. Other countries have made inroads but America will fester away.
Meanwhile, the US is taking a sit and wait approach as president Hunch said to stay calm and there are beautiful tests and anyone who wants a test can get one.
*Imagine what this so-called President would say to the HIV pandemic in the 80’s like ignorant Reagan. Ignorance is bliss.*
And by the time they get around to doing something , a lot of us will be hurting.. or dead..
Trump is probably trying to figure out away to put his name on test kits and sell them to the government.
Leonel Ventura
Lol😄
Exactly. Trump turned down the WHO Coronavirus tests he was offered, preferring to wait for the ones made by a company he has a financial interest in.
Remember how Pence kept referring to the privately owned labs that would be creating the tests, and saying the businesses’ names during his press conference on Friday?
@Leonel Ventura LOL
@Brian Dunn Trumptopia: Where You’re the prey and Trump’s s the predator..
You dissing on my president?
Germany zero deaths…seems like medicare for all works.
But Americans say the like to pay huge insurance bills every month that partially covers them and love paying deductibles also.
Its 3 now but all had past illness and all belong to risk group we do our best to take care of the people.
🇩🇪Unfortunately it’s 3 now. But here we’re ahead because of the testing. It will not stay this way, though.
Medicare for all (with no deductibles) is very assuring. Without it riots would be likely.
@SolSere Jeremy stay save my German friends. Greetings from a Belgian friend.
Check your figures sagain.. 3 deaths.. but still it works..
In layman’s term, TRUMP and his ADMINISTRATION while doing some private meetings with DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVES and PRIVATE MEDICAL INSTITUTIONS want to PROFIT out of this pandemic…
That’s your president.
@Alex C Trump recieved campaign donations from many of the pharma execs he is now talking with in meetings. He already profited, now it’s gonna cost American lives too.
Trump has always been this way, for someone without *any* morals or empathy places profits before people.
@Some Person gosh;;; he is indeed CRIMINAL…making money for his own profit out of people’s lives? don’t know what to say;;;
@Jim Kilroy Thanks, now it makes sense. I couldn’t understand why it took so much time to make the test kits available. After this outbreak is ended, they need to officially investigate this. And, Trump needs to go to jail.
@Alex C agreed. Trump for prison 2020
S Korea 10,000 tests a day after one week
Trump: what test?
Yap, yap, yap 🐩
Germany had the test for the virus a week after china sent the virus to them. trump didnt want their test but wanted an american one that took weeks to make. America first is now America alone
And remember the first American test gave only false positives, and the same company is going to be doing testing for the government. Guess which Pharma executives gave millions to his inauguration fund?
“It is a WONDERFUL” spreading of the virus.
Trump is only approving COVID-19 test kits that his family own stock in!
👍
I miss the days when America was thought of as leaders.
Oh if you refer to America as the U.S. you still are! At least when it comes to leading others into illegal wars for reasons you made up and hardly anybody would dare to dispute your leadership in the domain of hypocrisy, the ignorance of international laws or your talent to spark or fuel crises around the globe. Last but not least, your leadership when it comes to the denial of human induced climate change.
That only happened because Europe collapsed in WWII.
Germany is a well oiled machine and they never flaunt who they are or what they have. Proof is in the pudding with them always. I wish we could copy.
Way too much corruption now in the US , the Germans shun that Corporate control Garbage.
Best of luck to the Germans. I’ve had a cure for Alzheimer’s in our governments approval process since 2012-13. USPTO Examiners don’t appear willing even to except the existence of the microbiome
he means trump’s fda the one trump cut funding to and was attempting to dismantled and fired over 1000 scientists, that fda?
Next up: Trump complains about the steep increase of trade deficit in the medical sector with Germany and suggests higher tariffs on German cars….
You observe what Hillary Clinton warned you about in that one debate: Imagine trump gets “the call” and has to lead in a crisis…
He not only botched it on first attempt, he tiny-handedly made it worse with his lies and self serving incompetence.
I’m sorry to say this but this has nothing to do with being approved by the FDA it’s got to do with competition with the American Bio Tech companies in the same business but haven’t developed a similar test kit. Money over life..