German Laboratory Ramps Up Production Of New COVID-19 Test | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC

March 18, 2020

 

NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel talks with Yasmin Vossoughian about a German lab that has produced a quicker way to test for the coronavirus, but is still waiting for approval from the FDA. Aired on 03/11/20.
  1. gratefuljr | March 11, 2020 at 5:07 PM | Reply

    No surprise that the coronavirus was at C-PAC. That place is full of disease, sickness, and vermin.

  2. gratefuljr | March 11, 2020 at 5:07 PM | Reply

    Is there anyone in the Dump Administration, including family members, who isn’t a criminal, liar, in jail, or under investigation?

  3. gratefuljr | March 11, 2020 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    It’s a good thing Dump put science denier mike pence in charge of the coronavirus. Now all we have to do is pray to Jesus

    • Patrick Kingfisher Kennedy | March 11, 2020 at 5:20 PM | Reply

      Yeah, with president Hunch and VP Umm in charge, what can possibly go wrong?

    • Leonel Ventura | March 11, 2020 at 5:49 PM | Reply

      *Reporter:* Mr. Vice President… Since you’ve been in charge of the corona virus response, 100,000 people in the United States have died from corona virus infections… Your response??

      *Mike Pence:* Yes I know… And don’t worry, they’re all with Jesus now…

    • Tucsoncoyote 2019 | March 12, 2020 at 6:59 AM | Reply

      Well I can tell you one thing: Peter Gabriel and Lucifer will have complete job security.

  4. Mark Is the One | March 11, 2020 at 5:10 PM | Reply

    Sad when money comes before people. Also hope test is a real thing, not Theranos 2.0.

  5. BooRock OMamba | March 11, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

    Literally every other country is handling the coronavirus more effectively, more competently than America.
    Because of Donald Trump, America is falling behind and losing greatness on a daily basis.

    • Janet Jones | March 11, 2020 at 5:37 PM | Reply

      Exactly

    • Federico Barrio Linares | March 11, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

      You don’t have much to loose to be honest

    • undertow | March 11, 2020 at 5:51 PM | Reply

      BooRock OMamba America is clearly winning. We have the worst virus response of anyone. That’s what they’re saying. It’s incredible they’re still not testing people. I’d didn’t say it but everyone is. Really the the worst move you could take to let this spread. They’re saying trump is the worst president ever. I’m not saying it. I don’t know it’s a high bar to be the worst president ever but you know that’s what they’re saying.

    • Marq LOECSTA | March 11, 2020 at 6:06 PM | Reply

      The government in Westminster England is doing the exact same as the clown in the WH

    • Anthony D | March 11, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

      Agreed. Other countries have made inroads but America will fester away.

  6. Patrick Kingfisher Kennedy | March 11, 2020 at 5:18 PM | Reply

    Meanwhile, the US is taking a sit and wait approach as president Hunch said to stay calm and there are beautiful tests and anyone who wants a test can get one.

    • TJ | March 12, 2020 at 3:31 AM | Reply

      *Imagine what this so-called President would say to the HIV pandemic in the 80’s like ignorant Reagan. Ignorance is bliss.*

    • Tucsoncoyote 2019 | March 12, 2020 at 6:58 AM | Reply

      And by the time they get around to doing something , a lot of us will be hurting.. or dead..

  7. David J | March 11, 2020 at 5:21 PM | Reply

    Trump is probably trying to figure out away to put his name on test kits and sell them to the government.

  8. Bjorn Santens | March 11, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    Germany zero deaths…seems like medicare for all works.

    • Good Day | March 11, 2020 at 5:38 PM | Reply

      But Americans say the like to pay huge insurance bills every month that partially covers them and love paying deductibles also.

    • caty moonlight | March 11, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

      Its 3 now but all had past illness and all belong to risk group we do our best to take care of the people.

    • SolSere Jeremy | March 11, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

      🇩🇪Unfortunately it’s 3 now. But here we’re ahead because of the testing. It will not stay this way, though.
      Medicare for all (with no deductibles) is very assuring. Without it riots would be likely.

    • Bjorn Santens | March 11, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      @SolSere Jeremy stay save my German friends. Greetings from a Belgian friend.

    • Tucsoncoyote 2019 | March 12, 2020 at 7:08 AM | Reply

      Check your figures sagain.. 3 deaths.. but still it works..

  9. BTS_TXT tea time | March 11, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    In layman’s term, TRUMP and his ADMINISTRATION while doing some private meetings with DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVES and PRIVATE MEDICAL INSTITUTIONS want to PROFIT out of this pandemic…

    That’s your president.

    • Some Person | March 11, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      @Alex C Trump recieved campaign donations from many of the pharma execs he is now talking with in meetings. He already profited, now it’s gonna cost American lives too.

    • Utha | March 11, 2020 at 11:40 PM | Reply

      Trump has always been this way, for someone without *any* morals or empathy places profits before people.

    • Alex C | March 12, 2020 at 12:24 AM | Reply

      @Some Person gosh;;; he is indeed CRIMINAL…making money for his own profit out of people’s lives? don’t know what to say;;;

    • Alex C | March 12, 2020 at 12:28 AM | Reply

      @Jim Kilroy Thanks, now it makes sense. I couldn’t understand why it took so much time to make the test kits available. After this outbreak is ended, they need to officially investigate this. And, Trump needs to go to jail.

    • Jim Kilroy | March 12, 2020 at 3:24 PM | Reply

      @Alex C agreed. Trump for prison 2020

  10. Giovanni Soave | March 11, 2020 at 5:36 PM | Reply

    S Korea 10,000 tests a day after one week
    Trump: what test?

  11. T Willy | March 11, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

    Germany had the test for the virus a week after china sent the virus to them. trump didnt want their test but wanted an american one that took weeks to make. America first is now America alone

    • Some Person | March 11, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      And remember the first American test gave only false positives, and the same company is going to be doing testing for the government. Guess which Pharma executives gave millions to his inauguration fund?

  12. Celtica | March 11, 2020 at 5:49 PM | Reply

    “It is a WONDERFUL” spreading of the virus.

  13. Archimedes | March 11, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    Trump is only approving COVID-19 test kits that his family own stock in!

  14. Ivanka speads for Quincy Jones | March 11, 2020 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    I miss the days when America was thought of as leaders.

    • Noname Nameless | March 11, 2020 at 11:58 PM | Reply

      Oh if you refer to America as the U.S. you still are! At least when it comes to leading others into illegal wars for reasons you made up and hardly anybody would dare to dispute your leadership in the domain of hypocrisy, the ignorance of international laws or your talent to spark or fuel crises around the globe. Last but not least, your leadership when it comes to the denial of human induced climate change.

    • MLB 2703 | March 15, 2020 at 2:46 PM | Reply

      That only happened because Europe collapsed in WWII.

  15. Lady of the Lake | March 11, 2020 at 6:28 PM | Reply

    Germany is a well oiled machine and they never flaunt who they are or what they have. Proof is in the pudding with them always. I wish we could copy.

  16. Rory Blake | March 11, 2020 at 6:30 PM | Reply

    Best of luck to the Germans. I’ve had a cure for Alzheimer’s in our governments approval process since 2012-13. USPTO Examiners don’t appear willing even to except the existence of the microbiome

  17. big jabaz | March 11, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

    he means trump’s fda the one trump cut funding to and was attempting to dismantled and fired over 1000 scientists, that fda?

  18. Noname Nameless | March 11, 2020 at 11:05 PM | Reply

    Next up: Trump complains about the steep increase of trade deficit in the medical sector with Germany and suggests higher tariffs on German cars….

  19. Ganiscol | March 12, 2020 at 3:17 AM | Reply

    You observe what Hillary Clinton warned you about in that one debate: Imagine trump gets “the call” and has to lead in a crisis…

    He not only botched it on first attempt, he tiny-handedly made it worse with his lies and self serving incompetence.

  20. Matthew Lewis | March 12, 2020 at 9:49 AM | Reply

    I’m sorry to say this but this has nothing to do with being approved by the FDA it’s got to do with competition with the American Bio Tech companies in the same business but haven’t developed a similar test kit. Money over life..

