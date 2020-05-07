Governor Kemp announces immediate steps to reopen part of Georgia's economy this Friday. Aired on 4/20/2020.
Georgia To Reopen Businesses This Friday, With Restrictions | MTP Daily | MSNBC
Guess only people with 6 foot long arms can reopen their shops
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Jaime Alonzo nope what’s that?
@Ben7seven7 point well made.
@blessedchild2 anointed yes, a mop.
I just came here for the comments.
@fallen alpha sertainly you can be an a hole and not be a meth addict, yet meth addicts become irresponsible as holes.so much that the high becomes priority over even their children.the biggest percentage of meth addicts lose their kids to c.p.s.how much more of an a hole can a person be?
@dan man to let everyone know I just came here for the comments, and to see how many people come here just for the comments. Also to see how many people ask why did I comment? So far you are the only one.
@F LThank you Mr Scholar with an opinion.
@CaptainSnakyYeah I love to see people arguing “intelligently” it is better than the Kardashians
@F L my friend you seem to have a lot of anger repressed, have you seen a doctor for that. For real you need to Chill, live life and let other live or something like that….
Having some states open and some closed in lockdown is like having a peeing section and non peeing section in pools !
@Fallout legacy 67 Use of masks, good hygiene, and social distancing is working fine in many countries using that as their only strategy right now. The complete shutdowns are completely unnecessary. Unless you can shut down the entire world, at the same time, for about 3 weeks solid, (and literally EVERYONE on the planet), then it’s a pointless endeavor that only hurts the economy and delays the inevitable death toll from this.
@mdocodThanks Mdocod for your comment. I’m not freaking out, it’s just getting this virus and knowing what it’s capable of gives me pause. I basically went to the grocery shopping with gloves on two weeks ago and now I’m having symptoms after taking precautions. I can only imagine what some of us will be facing with the eagerness to get back to it. There will be a more sensible time to be amongst each other, it’s just not right now. But at the end of the day to each it’s own. God says in his word “Let every man be fully persuaded within himself” So really if people want to get back to the swing of things, it doesn’t matter how many stories of doom the media airs people are going to do what makes them feel at home in their skin. We all need to keep in mind the story ends differently for everyone. So if that’s a risk they are willing to take, then there’s nothing more to be said. I hope you are staying well and don’t let the state of affairs get you down. Better days are ahead.
@vinny thehourshower so what
@elijah mikle Democrats have no ideas, Republicans have bad ideas, and Trump is both of them just an abomination. Look at what other first world countries are doing for their people, then look at the United States and explain to me how you can defend the us gov. They aren’t trying all they want is their precious economy back up and running regardless what’s at stake.
Christian environmentally friendly 👌🏽
I just found out that having a tattoo is “essential”.
@Shawn Line you realize that’s not possible??? 😂
@Shawn Line he can’t run again in 2024 if he wins in 2020 but if he loses I don’t think he’ll run again in 2024
@Penguinhn Videos don jr 46
@Shawn Line oh
And laudry drug money again.
#itsallaboutthemoney
I’d like to see someone get a massage while the masseuse practices social distancing. That makes no sense. Covid19 isnt the problem, stupidity is.
@Jaime Alonzo clearly english isn’t your primary language. just exit left.
@Soul Glow you do know this is the world wide web?languages most spoken in order.
1 mandarin
2 spanish
3 english
Why do i have to exit?
@Jaime Alonzo ur still on that? I’ll help u but after that, u can join the other left behind kids in the corner. so.. there’s a concept called terminology. when we are talking about a specific industry typically a noun is placed in front of it so indicate context and how the word should be translated. in this discussion, supplementing a word based on whatever language isnt appropriate. what is more appropriate is to break the word down by industry, then translate. crown means nothing like I said. new virus is basis of corona. so if u want to translate, translate new. not corona. understand.
now, go join ur friends, ok? we will send over a remedial instructor to help u guys in a little while
@America is US I wouldn’t trust our citizens! When trump was talking about injecting disinfectant some were actually drinking lysol because they are stupid. So no I don’t trust people to have common sense
@Dave Waldon Great for you! Some are older or have pre existing conditions and are at higher risk! Some are in the ICU because of covid. Be sensitive of others
I guess people will be dying to get there hair and nails done
@Carlin Durfee k? My numbers are overblown because obviously everyone isn’t going to get it, but the point i was trying to make isn’t an attempt at trolling. I’m glad you and your town are fine but i live in new jersey where everything isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. I’ve already lost an uncle to covid and find it a little irritating when people think quarantining is pointless and we should be out skipping around and holding hands
Literally
Check your office of national statistics to see.
@Rich Lopez Well then if there isn’t anything to worry about go outside and lick some doorknobs because there isn’t anything to worry about!
@Shiddy I agree. I have family who are high risk. I’m sorry you lost your uncle. Its disrespectful of people to say well I want to work so let people die! Its disrespectful to people who have lost family and to health care workers! Stay safe!
Ain’t Georgia the setting of The Walking Dead?
Judeau Indeed! That was just a rehearsal. Now we’re about to have the live action version 🤦🏾♀️
Stfu trash
Yeah. And also conveniently where the CDC and Georgia Guidstones is too.
Wow.
We all know who were not voting for next time 😉
Democrats?
I’ve pretty much lost hope for the 2020 election, that’s why I’m not even going to vote. Trump’s probably going to win a second term, but I hope he doesn’t .
@Garrett Berg agreed
You , I need to vote that’s why Trump won the last election. Lol
I plan on watching the data from Georgia to see when the numbers start going up. I predict less than three weeks.
@Pizza Pizza The problem is those kids will take the Virus home and infect their parents who Will die leaving the kid without a mother or father or maybe both.
downhilltwofour00 the disease has less than a .1% death rate for healthy folks under 60, so that’s highly unlikely… but regardless what else can we do??? Keep everything closed until a vaccine is discovered, tested, approved, and given to everyone??? The effects of that would be far worse than anything that would happen due to covid19…
@Pizza Pizza It is indeed a conundrum.
@Pizza Pizza as far as the percentage of who it affects the most..I guess it depends how lucky you are because in our state 20 to 30 year olds are dying. Many who were healthy and had no underlying health problems. I’m not in the high risk group and my parents died when I was younger, so at least I don’t have to worry about them, but I’m still concerned about those 60+ and everyone should be.
Phillippe Lorrie my parents are in their 70’s but even they have said that they’ve lived many happy years and that the thought of millions of young families being thrown out onto the street just to protect people like them is disturbing…
When the businesses open:
Corona: time to go harder
It’s official: stupid is as stupid does 👍
Yep … time to cull the herd.
TOM HANKS LIFE STORY
@JAMIE NEWMAN what are talking about? Tom Hanks is not stupid
@Almoe MasonWOW……. YOU BOUT AS STUPID AS HANKS IS
Here I thought Florida had the worst and stupidest Governor 🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️
Any state that voted Trump is basically full of stupid .
I’ll be here with my popcorn in 3 weeks When Georgia becomes NYC like. Only the governor will be way less competent.
And will have less resources to deal with the spread.
Ya know, I’m starting to feel like America is run and populated by absolute dullards.
@Zack Burke lmao
@Zack Burke true. All humans are trash, especially those that think one type of human is better than another!
*We* humans are the real virus on this planet. This is just nature doing its thing.
@Zack Burke So, you’re rooting for “people in general” to get sick, and I assume, die? I’m guessing you’re a leftist with that attitude. Conservatives don’t express or hold such opinions. My wife can’t wait for Ruby Tuesday to reopen. She’s Thai and has been in the country about 15 months. But she’s probably a “Hog”, too, huh? Glad to have you as part of the human race, Zack.
@Erroneous Monk You’re right. The baying hordes of the conservative portion of Americans are well known for their accepting views of others. That’s what they’re most famous for! Accepting others.
Zack Burke Ha! DULLARD…that’s the MK1 cheat code 😆
job interview:
HR: so what’s your special power ?
me: my arms are 6feet long !
MrRobot 😂😂😂 you’re too funny 🤣🤣🤣👍👍❤️❤️😘
He’s turned his handicap into… A WEAPON of mass commerce!!!
The Governor has fell and bumped his head….
“Hair done nails done everything did.“. -Covid-19
Woo
Oh you fancy huh?
Matt ….”you dead.” It just seemed like an appropriate ending to the lyrics. Sorry.
Alternate title:
“Georgia to see new, ‘inextricable’ jump in COVID cases”
Yeti or Not Georgia Dr on Covid! A must watch!! https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2646243689034698&id=100009472795324&ref=bookmarks
Georgia: Let’s take one step forward and FIVE steps backward. 😂😂😂
@Shawn Line also you said majority vote. Clinton had the majority vote in the last election. It’s only up to the electoral college.
@Penguinhn Videos you should scroll up! I said a little bit more than
@Shawn Line whatever trump has done is not anywhere near abolishing slavery. Don’t even pretend like it is.
@Penguinhn Videos tell that to the people in regime ran countries chanting Trump’s name! You’ve never been right goodbye clown!
@Shawn Line Clown? You mean you?
nobody:
the georgia governor: some of you may die, but that is a sacrifice i am willing to make.
thekittyloveyou.link/SOSNFTzAIVsk
@Glen Surles ill have no sympathy for you should you fall ill…..
@Glen Surles just because the trash says your open doesn’t mean I’m heading that way.
@joe mathis and no one will care for u ether bud trust me
Stay home then? Why should everyone cater to your fear?