Georgia governor to reopen some businesses this week

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that certain businesses in the state, including gyms, bowling alleys and nail salons, would be able to reopen this week in a "small step forward" out of the social distancing measures meant to mitigate the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“I’d like to know if it’s possible to social distance while getting a haircut”. Right… barbers start buying your 6 foot long scissors now. Jesus 😑
Fuk your social distancing you pansy a$$ sissy.This isn’t any worse than the flu. https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/17/health/santa-clara-coronavirus-infections-study/index.html
Long chainsaw
thanhdrummer typical dumb as nails magatard. Conservatives only care about an issue until it affects them or someone in their family. Maybe one day you’ll see that this isn’t “the flu” its called severe acute respiratory syndrome for a reason. I honestly hope you don’t have to find out the hard way. Taking precautions isn’t being cowardly its being smart.
Hedge trimmers in use. Damm theres some idiots in charge in the US. Incoming bloodbath
@ignignokt – English muthafukah – do you even speak it? https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/17/health/santa-clara-coronavirus-infections-study/index.html
When you don’t have your health, you have nothing.
Doesn’t matter how much money 💰 ya got.
@ericlogos tell that to Steve Jobs.
With no money there will be no food to eat dummy.
With stupid way these rich people are acting we could stand probably lose a few. They’ve made the coronavirus about nothing but money instead of Health and welfare. Rich get richer the poor can die.
3rdminist3r , absolutely true 👍👍
*2 weeks later*
Gov of Georgia: “CDC is now telling us that people can die from the virus but we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours”
R Stone what does your wife’s boyfriend think?
Best comment of the day please send it to that idiot in Georgia who have just signed many Death warrants
@Justin Time Pretty much the same as your mom.
@Ryan M er, that would be covid 19. We have no immunity built up whatsoever to it. No vaccine, no proven pharmaceutical treatment. Covid has roughly 10 times the mortality rate of the average flu. The ONLY reason Covid hasnt already killed many many times more people than the flu is due to social isolation and other efforts to slow its spread. And still we are over 40k deaths directly from covid complications and that number may be a lowball estimate given than many people that exhibited symptoms werent being tested for this entire period and still arent fully being tested. And this is not even taking into account the number of deaths from everyday causes because people are afraid to seek medical help in a timely fashion due to fear of infection.
Also, just to point out something i came across today. The Spanish Flu of 1918, which this has a similar mortality rate, the most deaths in the US didnt come in the first wave. The highest rate came when people became tired of the measures taken to stop its spread and resumed their normal lives. The cost in life was several times more in the resurge than the initial spread.
So we are re-opening restaurants and things based on if the employees are sick but also you’re saying that the tests aren’t accurate?
Yes.
Lindsey it’s like bad movie 🍿
Yep cheers Trump and his co puppets
Lol this guy is an idiot, just two weeks ago he barely learned people could be asymptomatic (despite that being public knowledge for months).
By mid May he going to realize that this was a mistake.
Trump says there will be 2 waves of the virus. He said the second outbreak will be worse. How would he know that unless it was planned .like reopening too early so people can go out catch it.
Brandi Latham Or by mid May millions of Georgians will be paying their bills, working, and growing their local economy for the next generation of Georgians to enjoy.
@johnny whatthefuck 14, 18, 25, 33, 49, PB 17
Nah they will try and hide it.
Is this the same idiot that “I DuN nO CoViD wAs aSyMpToMaTiC”
@Maria lena Kalamau What if your rubber breaks?
Idiot? Do you mean Trump?
He’s making up for that comment.
@The Great Anointed Lord Trump. Liberties to get you and people around you infected and possibly die? Wow, how selfish and self centred can you get? Looks like you cannot wait to meet your God.
Can’t wait for the press conference sometime in May when he says he didn’t know the virus could spread so easily if everything was open.
@Mike Keller
Well, he’s going to be re-elected in a landslide, because his haters are piling up on the curb like trash. So, you should probably go ahead and get started on next year’s rhetoric.
@Buck Johnson Seriously? GA flu deaths since OCT 2019 = 47 COVID19 deaths in last 6 weeks = 687 W/ SOCIAL DISTANCING & CLOSING PUBLIC GATHERINGS. You were speaking of ignorance?
Now, I don’t think death rate in GA will go up that much w/ Gov’s big announcement. Both b/c many infected stayed home til clean AND Gov can’t force people to go to theaters, restaurants, etc. Many businesses will realize it’s not worth paying to be open w/o enough customers to pay for it.
But you go right ahead, Buck, take the family out, take mama & grandma, so the rest of us can see how y’all do first.
@Russian Bot #19538532 You really don’t know how ventilators, or as president kept calling them, generators work, do you?
@Russian Bot #19538532 – Are you really that naive? They are put on respirators to BREATHE, until they can breathe on their own! It is true that approximately 80% can never come off and breath on their own, and die. But 20% DO, whereas they too would die without them! Wouldn’t you want that 20% chance??
@Purple Flame Tarot don’t involve maths, they’ll just rage quit n call you names
Reopening business in some states is like having a peeing section in a swimming pool.
You really have no clue what the hell you are talking about do you. Please tell me why you can’t open up little at a time and please take your time because I can’t wait to hear your logic
And you swim there because you know nothing will happen…..stop listening to the other mom at the other end of the pool that’s only there because hers is broke
A crude, graphic, but perfectly apt metaphor. Yep, that says it.
@Lawrence DeHarde Because as soon as you start getting clusters of infections you’re right back at square one, the whole idea of stopping the spread of infections is so you don’t overwhelm your hospitals and granny isn’t rolled out into the corridor to die because the doctors are picking and choosing who should get the medical help.
The Cat in the Hat to the governor: “You’re not just wrong, you’re *stupid*”
IF YOU LIBTARDS MOVE FROM CALI OR NY DONT FUK UP ANY OTHER STATES WITH YOUR COMMIE VOTING THE REASON YOU LEFT THAT STATE IS BECAUSE OF THE INSANE DEMOCRATS IN CHARGE
@Danny Shorvoyce Read the White House guidance. The answers are in there. It’s what the scientific and medical communities recommend, not what politicians concerned with poll numbers and reelection say.
775 deaths,nearly all are over 65.Protect the old,and go to work before you starve yourselves!How many live paycheck to paycheck?
@James Bell He is right.
@Walter Powell III Where would UBI money come from?
The next day Georgia closes businesses for second wave of the virus
This is the same Governor that didn’t know you could get it from someone that’s Asymptomatic right? How tf can you social distance at a freaking hair salon?
Ms don’t go out till your ready , little scared mice need to stay in .
anthony bourdon That is completely nonsensical on every level. I’m guessing you went out with all of the white people to protest
Yep same idiot has just caused a future bloodbath.
@Ethan Smith Dude I am white and I think they are fucking selfish idiots. Plz dont bring race into it.
Stay inside lib , wait for your husband to get home from work , have dinner ready and make =up done , that’s your job .oh and don’t vote or jury duty.
Georgia’s governor is going to kill a lot of Georgians.
GOOD. As long as 100 of em are GOPers.
Bruh our governor is literally making us a laughing stock. Smh
@Lawrence DeHarde it’s fact for sure
You were always a laughing stock Gonzalez and the governor has nothing to do with it.
@t1tacal
who’s the twat talking then.
as the whole world laughs as georgians drop down with the virus.
Lawrence DeHarde His base is small, and unless legitimate dirt is recovered on Biden moderates will either not vote or vote blue
Yep expect many deaths
Gerogia: Those infection numbers are weak! We gotta pump them numbers up!
Exactly.
I have family in ATL. Wishing them well cause you have to count on yourself now to stay safe.
@Jessica Parola Feb. 20,and April 20,have the same rate!You have 775 deaths,and 3,703 hospitalization!You are safe,if you social distance.5 of the deaths were under 65,Of that group,only one had no other problems.However,close contact businesses should wait until May.
@Johnny Mnemonic A voice of reason.Georgia has 775 deaths,3,703 hospitalizations,4 of which are under 65!The population?10.62 million!
@Jessica Parola
nowhere near peaking yet, wont be long now.
Oh my God, he is just looking to kill more people isn’t he? Unfortunately you cannot fix stupid
Linda Elliott that’s fine that you still have a job, but that’s not the case for many Americans right now, as your son has witnessed our unemployment system is overwhelmed and inefficient, many do not have others to help them during these times. I never said open up the entire economy all at once either, but it has to start somewhere, otherwise if the current state continues, many people will be experiencing much more severe and prolonged suffering.
this virus isn’t killing any more than the flu https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/17/health/santa-clara-coronavirus-infections-study/index.html
You have your president to think for that if only in January he took it seriously maybe you would be at work right now 🤔
Keke sounds good buddy, I think you are a prime example of the need to reopen schools. Do you have the intellectual competence to develop a coherent sentence? Doesn’t seem like it. I have no idea what your even talking about in half the damn message.
.
Good luck ATLANTA! You’re gonna need it! Politics over LIVES! Sooo sad
Isn’t this the same idiot who didn’t know you could be A symptomatic and pass the virus. These are demonic people not leaders that you will follow directly to your death.
Exactly. I think it’s OK to reopen states like Vermont because they don’t have a lot of travelers at this time of year nor a huge population in one area. But, in cities like Atlanta?? Nah, these leaders are not ok.
Isn’t this the idiot who knew ABSOLUTELY NOTHING about COVID? 😂
You don’t know anything about COVID Gabriel, that make you an idiot. You probably already had it and didn’t even notice. https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/17/health/santa-clara-coronavirus-infections-study/index.html
lets hope HE finds out asap.
re-opening is like a slap on the face of healthcare workers🤜😷🇺🇸