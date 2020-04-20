Georgia governor to reopen some businesses this week

April 20, 2020

 

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that certain businesses in the state, including gyms, bowling alleys and nail salons, would be able to reopen this week in a "small step forward" out of the social distancing measures meant to mitigate the novel coronavirus pandemic.

82 Comments on "Georgia governor to reopen some businesses this week"

  1. Evan Garrett | April 20, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    “I’d like to know if it’s possible to social distance while getting a haircut”. Right… barbers start buying your 6 foot long scissors now. Jesus 😑

  2. 3rdminist3r | April 20, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

    When you don’t have your health, you have nothing.
    Doesn’t matter how much money 💰 ya got.

  3. Osmosis Jones | April 20, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    *2 weeks later*
    Gov of Georgia: “CDC is now telling us that people can die from the virus but we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours”

    • Justin Time | April 20, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      R Stone what does your wife’s boyfriend think?

    • Rob Wallaby | April 20, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      Best comment of the day please send it to that idiot in Georgia who have just signed many Death warrants

    • R Stone | April 20, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      @Justin Time Pretty much the same as your mom.

    • Fiercest Cow | April 20, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      @Ryan M er, that would be covid 19. We have no immunity built up whatsoever to it. No vaccine, no proven pharmaceutical treatment. Covid has roughly 10 times the mortality rate of the average flu. The ONLY reason Covid hasnt already killed many many times more people than the flu is due to social isolation and other efforts to slow its spread. And still we are over 40k deaths directly from covid complications and that number may be a lowball estimate given than many people that exhibited symptoms werent being tested for this entire period and still arent fully being tested. And this is not even taking into account the number of deaths from everyday causes because people are afraid to seek medical help in a timely fashion due to fear of infection.
      Also, just to point out something i came across today. The Spanish Flu of 1918, which this has a similar mortality rate, the most deaths in the US didnt come in the first wave. The highest rate came when people became tired of the measures taken to stop its spread and resumed their normal lives. The cost in life was several times more in the resurge than the initial spread.

  4. Lindsey | April 20, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    So we are re-opening restaurants and things based on if the employees are sick but also you’re saying that the tests aren’t accurate?

  5. Josiah Reyes | April 20, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

    Lol this guy is an idiot, just two weeks ago he barely learned people could be asymptomatic (despite that being public knowledge for months).

  6. Brandi Latham | April 20, 2020 at 8:49 PM | Reply

    By mid May he going to realize that this was a mistake.

    • Keke | April 20, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      Trump says there will be 2 waves of the virus. He said the second outbreak will be worse. How would he know that unless it was planned .like reopening too early so people can go out catch it.

    • rolback | April 20, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      Brandi Latham Or by mid May millions of Georgians will be paying their bills, working, and growing their local economy for the next generation of Georgians to enjoy.

    • Brandi Latham | April 20, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      @johnny whatthefuck 14, 18, 25, 33, 49, PB 17

    • Rob Wallaby | April 20, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      Nah they will try and hide it.

  7. Ana Villalta | April 20, 2020 at 8:49 PM | Reply

    Is this the same idiot that “I DuN nO CoViD wAs aSyMpToMaTiC”

  8. Fluffy Bunny | April 20, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    Can’t wait for the press conference sometime in May when he says he didn’t know the virus could spread so easily if everything was open.

    • Spring Bloom | April 20, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      @Mike Keller

      Well, he’s going to be re-elected in a landslide, because his haters are piling up on the curb like trash. So, you should probably go ahead and get started on next year’s rhetoric.

    • Trish Sanford | April 20, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      @Buck Johnson Seriously? GA flu deaths since OCT 2019 = 47 COVID19 deaths in last 6 weeks = 687 W/ SOCIAL DISTANCING & CLOSING PUBLIC GATHERINGS. You were speaking of ignorance?
      Now, I don’t think death rate in GA will go up that much w/ Gov’s big announcement. Both b/c many infected stayed home til clean AND Gov can’t force people to go to theaters, restaurants, etc. Many businesses will realize it’s not worth paying to be open w/o enough customers to pay for it.
      But you go right ahead, Buck, take the family out, take mama & grandma, so the rest of us can see how y’all do first.

    • Trish Sanford | April 20, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      @Russian Bot #19538532 You really don’t know how ventilators, or as president kept calling them, generators work, do you?

    • Purple Flame Tarot | April 20, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @Russian Bot #19538532 – Are you really that naive? They are put on respirators to BREATHE, until they can breathe on their own! It is true that approximately 80% can never come off and breath on their own, and die. But 20% DO, whereas they too would die without them! Wouldn’t you want that 20% chance??

    • Randy Mathews | April 20, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      @Purple Flame Tarot don’t involve maths, they’ll just rage quit n call you names

  9. dreviscerator | April 20, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

    Reopening business in some states is like having a peeing section in a swimming pool.

    • Lawrence DeHarde | April 20, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      You really have no clue what the hell you are talking about do you. Please tell me why you can’t open up little at a time and please take your time because I can’t wait to hear your logic

    • dave zepp | April 20, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      And you swim there because you know nothing will happen…..stop listening to the other mom at the other end of the pool that’s only there because hers is broke

    • Mitchel Evans | April 20, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      A crude, graphic, but perfectly apt metaphor. Yep, that says it.

    • Thyalwaysseek | April 20, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @Lawrence DeHarde Because as soon as you start getting clusters of infections you’re right back at square one, the whole idea of stopping the spread of infections is so you don’t overwhelm your hospitals and granny isn’t rolled out into the corridor to die because the doctors are picking and choosing who should get the medical help.

  10. Matthew McConico | April 20, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

    The Cat in the Hat to the governor: “You’re not just wrong, you’re *stupid*”

    • Don GMKS | April 20, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      IF YOU LIBTARDS MOVE FROM CALI OR NY DONT FUK UP ANY OTHER STATES WITH YOUR COMMIE VOTING THE REASON YOU LEFT THAT STATE IS BECAUSE OF THE INSANE DEMOCRATS IN CHARGE

    • John Coloe | April 20, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      @Danny Shorvoyce Read the White House guidance. The answers are in there. It’s what the scientific and medical communities recommend, not what politicians concerned with poll numbers and reelection say.

    • Raymond Serpa | April 20, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      775 deaths,nearly all are over 65.Protect the old,and go to work before you starve yourselves!How many live paycheck to paycheck?

    • Raymond Serpa | April 20, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @James Bell He is right.

    • Raymond Serpa | April 20, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @Walter Powell III Where would UBI money come from?

  11. Hinatahhyuga 16 | April 20, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

    The next day Georgia closes businesses for second wave of the virus

  12. MsJgreen77 | April 20, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    This is the same Governor that didn’t know you could get it from someone that’s Asymptomatic right? How tf can you social distance at a freaking hair salon?

  13. Ekkie101 | April 20, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

    Georgia’s governor is going to kill a lot of Georgians.

  14. Brayan Gonzalez | April 20, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    Bruh our governor is literally making us a laughing stock. Smh

  15. Mykl R | April 20, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    Gerogia: Those infection numbers are weak! We gotta pump them numbers up!

    • Keke | April 20, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      Exactly.

    • ignignokt - | April 20, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      I have family in ATL. Wishing them well cause you have to count on yourself now to stay safe.

    • Raymond Serpa | April 20, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      @Jessica Parola Feb. 20,and April 20,have the same rate!You have 775 deaths,and 3,703 hospitalization!You are safe,if you social distance.5 of the deaths were under 65,Of that group,only one had no other problems.However,close contact businesses should wait until May.

    • Raymond Serpa | April 20, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      @Johnny Mnemonic A voice of reason.Georgia has 775 deaths,3,703 hospitalizations,4 of which are under 65!The population?10.62 million!

    • Hawkzblade | April 20, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      @Jessica Parola
      nowhere near peaking yet, wont be long now.

  16. Linda Elliott | April 20, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    Oh my God, he is just looking to kill more people isn’t he? Unfortunately you cannot fix stupid

  17. Paulie68 | April 20, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    Good luck ATLANTA! You’re gonna need it! Politics over LIVES! Sooo sad

  18. A P | April 20, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    Isn’t this the same idiot who didn’t know you could be A symptomatic and pass the virus. These are demonic people not leaders that you will follow directly to your death.

    • Canadian Maple | April 20, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      Exactly. I think it’s OK to reopen states like Vermont because they don’t have a lot of travelers at this time of year nor a huge population in one area. But, in cities like Atlanta?? Nah, these leaders are not ok.

  19. Gabriel Afonso | April 20, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

    Isn’t this the idiot who knew ABSOLUTELY NOTHING about COVID? 😂

  20. Fe E | April 20, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

    re-opening is like a slap on the face of healthcare workers🤜😷🇺🇸

