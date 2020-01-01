Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dies at 77 TOPICS:cnnHappening Nowlatest Newssports January 1, 2020 The NBA announced that former commissioner David Stern died at age 77 as the result of a brain hemorrhage he suffered on December 12, 2019. #CNN #News
Rip to one of the best to ever do it, will always miss his smile.
RIP sir. You were an outstanding leader.
So this is how we’re going to start 2020
That’s what I was thinking bad sign but I’m still stay positive
Ikr but it’s time for him to rest in peace
Some among us and they know who they are, come online to resemble a big dog tethered to a tree in the front yard that just loves to hear itself bark. Then dump a big creamy pile on the lawn and lick itself clean.
Blck Ntrovert TV you racist
F’s in the chat bois 😔
F
@Geth Creator exactly thats whsts wrong with this world today so much hate
F
F
F
Damn brother R.I.P David Stern you impact on those NBA draft and commissioner will never be forgotten
The end of an era…I can’t say I loved him always, but the NBA is where it is because of him. RIP David Stern.
@Frank sickening you brought Trump into it at all, seek help
Geth Creator trumptards are saying it’s fake on twitter smh this is why I’m voting all blue
@Frank I’m a trump supporter and I dont think it’s fake. Maybe it’s just dumbass people on Twitter?
Hell of a legacy he’ll leave behind one that Adam silver will be hard-pressed to follow. I doubt anyone will ever add more value to the NBA than David Stern has.
That’s crazy this was the NBA commissioner that I grew up on
So sad
@Pod 28 is a boomer 🤦
@Jersey World boomer lite
Facts man we had a love hate relationship. He’s like a part of my childhood rip to a legend
Wow thats crazy
RIP. I was surprised to see this this morning
RIP to an NBA legend and icon. He literally made this league what it is today! His name will never be forgotten
Rest In Peace Stern 😭 you’ll be missed
No he won’t
Rest In Peace
David Stern
1942-2020
Can’t believe he died on the first day of 2020 tho
Good riddance. The lord took him out young as retribution for what he did to the lakers.
@luis _ Wow, that’s taking the sport a bit too seriously. At the end of the day, it’s just a game.
@luis _ Absolutely pathetic.
RIP Stern….
RIP Mr Stern.. humble and amazing commish
Best commish ever👍👍👍
Love Mr Stern..HE WAS FAIR TO ALL PLAYERS..DIDNT BOW DOWN TO PLAYERS..MANAGERS AND OWNERS.
RIP
One of the things i remember as a kid,is that he was always involved,always smilling.NBA players are grateful for having such an amazing leader.
He is behind a lot of good times I had at home or bars with friends and family! RIP
Are we just gonna act like he wasn’t corrupt and was a good person ok whatever rip David stern
My Deepest Condolences goes out to Mr Stern’s Family May His Soul R.I.P.😢😢
wow RIP David Stern, I remember how pissed he was when “The Mallace in the Palace” happened
He was. But an arbitrator reduced the sentence. Tim Donahue referee fixing game scandals and others. He was a great crisis manager.
When I was in high school, I used to imagine being drafted and shaking his hand at the podium. Rest in peace.