Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dies at 77

January 1, 2020

 

The NBA announced that former commissioner David Stern died at age 77 as the result of a brain hemorrhage he suffered on December 12, 2019. #CNN #News

43 Comments on "Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dies at 77"

  1. Brandon Truong | January 1, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    Rip to one of the best to ever do it, will always miss his smile.

  2. Jeffrey S. Green | January 1, 2020 at 5:05 PM | Reply

    RIP sir. You were an outstanding leader.

  3. Neok 50 | January 1, 2020 at 5:05 PM | Reply

    So this is how we’re going to start 2020

  4. P M | January 1, 2020 at 5:10 PM | Reply

    F’s in the chat bois 😔

  5. Jacob Martin | January 1, 2020 at 5:13 PM | Reply

    Damn brother R.I.P David Stern you impact on those NBA draft and commissioner will never be forgotten

  6. kray97 | January 1, 2020 at 5:16 PM | Reply

    The end of an era…I can’t say I loved him always, but the NBA is where it is because of him. RIP David Stern.

  7. kinjay 21 | January 1, 2020 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    Hell of a legacy he’ll leave behind one that Adam silver will be hard-pressed to follow. I doubt anyone will ever add more value to the NBA than David Stern has.

  8. Jersey World | January 1, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

    That’s crazy this was the NBA commissioner that I grew up on

  9. its a wacky world | January 1, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    RIP. I was surprised to see this this morning

  10. Cesar Gutierrez | January 1, 2020 at 5:31 PM | Reply

    RIP to an NBA legend and icon. He literally made this league what it is today! His name will never be forgotten

  11. Melvin Ramos | January 1, 2020 at 5:35 PM | Reply

    Rest In Peace Stern 😭 you’ll be missed

  12. Quincy Jackson | January 1, 2020 at 5:41 PM | Reply

    Rest In Peace
    David Stern
    1942-2020

    Can’t believe he died on the first day of 2020 tho

  13. Timothy John | January 1, 2020 at 5:48 PM | Reply

    RIP Mr Stern.. humble and amazing commish

  14. Sean moynihan | January 1, 2020 at 5:49 PM | Reply

    Best commish ever👍👍👍
    Love Mr Stern..HE WAS FAIR TO ALL PLAYERS..DIDNT BOW DOWN TO PLAYERS..MANAGERS AND OWNERS.
    RIP

  15. Kelvin Cruz | January 1, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

    One of the things i remember as a kid,is that he was always involved,always smilling.NBA players are grateful for having such an amazing leader.

  16. peter skrzyniarz | January 1, 2020 at 6:12 PM | Reply

    He is behind a lot of good times I had at home or bars with friends and family! RIP

  17. Bill Cosby | January 1, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    Are we just gonna act like he wasn’t corrupt and was a good person ok whatever rip David stern

  18. Bobby Mitchell,Jr. | January 1, 2020 at 6:37 PM | Reply

    My Deepest Condolences goes out to Mr Stern’s Family May His Soul R.I.P.😢😢

  19. ocantu1987 | January 1, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    wow RIP David Stern, I remember how pissed he was when “The Mallace in the Palace” happened

    • S .McNeal | January 1, 2020 at 8:33 PM | Reply

      He was. But an arbitrator reduced the sentence. Tim Donahue referee fixing game scandals and others. He was a great crisis manager.

  20. connor Ranz | January 1, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    When I was in high school, I used to imagine being drafted and shaking his hand at the podium. Rest in peace.

