Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich holds news conference | USA TODAY

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich holds a news conference after his release from federal prison.
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich walked out of federal prison late Tuesday evening and flew back to Chicago after President Donald Trump commuted his sentence.
Speaking to Chicago TV station WGN-TV, Blagojevich said he was "grateful" to Trump.
"He didn’t have to do this, he’s a Republican president and I was a Democratic governor. I’ll have a lot more to say tomorrow.” Blagojevich, 63, told WGN-TV in an interview on the Denver airport tram on his way out of Colorado.
Blagojevich, a Democrat and one-time contestant on "The Celebrity Apprentice," had been serving a 14-year sentence in a Colorado federal prison. He was convicted in 2011 of federal charges of using his powers as governor to extract campaign money and other political favors in exchange for naming a successor to fill the Illinois Senate seat left open when Barack Obama became president, but Trump objected to the length of his sentence.
“Persecution masquerading as Prosecution”! What a great quote!
He had black hair before he went to the jail.
Selling seats is not illegal his mistake was talking about selling it behind closed doors which really is not the worst crime in history of US politics like some people are acting like
Blagojevich was set up by obama , he was never guilty
I had a weird feeling he may have been a fall guy
There were recording wth are you talking about
Type “blago” into the search box and witness suppression of Google’s search algorithm in a remarkable way.
Lucky to be white enough to get commuted.
“Hope, is better than dispare”!!!
I love this get the hell out of Illinois u robbedus enough and should have been left in jail
im glad your home thanks pres trump
That was a really beautiful speech he made and I’m glad I watched it….. that was fascinating the story about his father . I’m so glad he also spoke out against the horrible privatized system of Prisons we have here and I’m glad he really pointed out some hard statistics .
More people need to do their research and know about how horrible the privatized prison system is here and how it ties in with Manufacturing and I’m not just talkin about license plates .
Blago showed class in his press conference. I think he still has a future in politics.
I’m really glad I watched this and that was a beautiful speech…. I am so glad he spoke out against the horrible corrupt privatized prison system we have here
14 F’ing years for what? Trump is the greatest president we have ever had.
Pardons corrupt friends. Fucked up is what it is
this inner city born viet vet chicagoan LOYOLA U. CLASS OF 72 SEZ WELCOME HOME MY BROTHER……HAIL TO THE CHIEF !! TRUMP THE MERCIFUL !!!
why was anyone covering this? who knos his new address so he can be welcomed correctly.
Return of the hero
Open air corruption.
Blago suffered mental anguish like Jesus had to suffer physical pain. He did no wrong.
The REAL criminals of Illinois never had to serve a day in jail.
Amazing