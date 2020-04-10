Former FEMA administrator Craig Fugate abruptly ended his appearance on live TV during Katy Tur's show on MSNBC after another guest, a former Obama administration official, accused him of not being “helpful” amid the coronavirus pandemic. Aired on 03/19/2020.

Former FEMA Administrator Cuts Off Coronavirus Debate On Live TV | Katy Tur | MSNBC