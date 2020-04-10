Former FEMA administrator Craig Fugate abruptly ended his appearance on live TV during Katy Tur's show on MSNBC after another guest, a former Obama administration official, accused him of not being “helpful” amid the coronavirus pandemic. Aired on 03/19/2020.
Former FEMA Administrator Cuts Off Coronavirus Debate On Live TV | Katy Tur | MSNBC
I kinda ironic that hospital CEO are complaining about having to pay extra for masks when they charge 500$ for 0.50$ saline bag.
@mkbxtr44 my mixtape? Wtf r u on
@guest 420 Maybe lay off the herb.. your saved vids.. your playlist,
your mix. you do realize we can see that on your channel..
They should charge $2 for it? and keep the air conditioning on, and the lights, and backup generators, excetera excetera.. money’s going to come from somewhere and if your doctor’s driving a Bentley that’s because if you ever looked at your bill two different bills one is for the hospital and one is for your doctor take that up with your doctor… all Hospital doctors Physician’s assistants nurse practitioners are all contracted..
@gojobuddy when taxes are used by the government for the people, it’s not theft. Clearly you would rather be robbed by your fellow citizens private companies
@Justwatching Utube not for the people. I get a claustrophobic feeling when I follow the news about what is happening in the USA. Even bootstraps are to expensive for most of the working class. No health care, no vaccine, no Responsible/ caring government, just naked greed.
And.. lies… every day. 😱
A great time to do a little investigation into the supply chains for emergency supplies.
trump* outbid Massachusetts THREE TIMES and bought the equipment right out from under us. I’m sure it’ll go to a red state.
Einstein, on the issues of mask that has been done. They don’t exist. It has been in the news for two weeks. The guy was bullshitting.
@mary henry I think he’s going to enjoy watching certain parts of the country burn.
Turns out it is a mega racket that is killing people. Surprised?
Even the part where trump* sent millions of dollars worth of national stockpile ppe and vents to china last month after he knew that we would need it?
Or the part where he accused NYC medical professionals of stealing it.
Its pretty predictable, any time he says someone is doing something reprehensible it’s a good idea to investigate him because he’s already done it.
The United States is so disfunctional, kids on the beaches who could care less, jurisdiction battles, a health care system that only serves half of the country because of private insurance.
Second Timothy 3:1-5 “But know this, that in the last days critical times hard to deal with will be here. 2 For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, haughty, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, disloyal, 3 having no natural affection, not open to any agreement, slanderers, without self-control, fierce, without love of goodness, 4 betrayers, headstrong, puffed up with pride, lovers of pleasures rather than lovers of God, 5 having an appearance of godliness but proving false to its power; and from these turn away.”
Not to mention the pestilence, disease, earthquakes, etc … just sayin ✌🏼
Grown adults act like children these days, I wonder who started that trend…
John Wang the baby boomers
Greg White : That is sarcasm, right? That is how I read your comment.
@Dee Dev I just imagine that guy angrily throwing toilet paper onto his truck.
Ginger P unless you are a fox and friends fan club member, in that case you probably would think 🤔 it is straight from the Ten Commandments 🙂.
Wishing us all better intuition 🙏
DDIFCC : What are you talking about? I doubt President Obama is in the Bible or mentioned in the 10 commandments. Perhaps you were responding to another post? Further, I am not articulate in the language of emojis, so you will have to use actual English words for me to understand.
So TRUTH hurts that bad🤤 well get ready….more truth is coming your way by” way “of reality.
Andy was quite generous in his closing comments for the FEMA coordinator.
@Ted Theodore 2:25 “What your other guest is saying, is NOT helpful….”
followed by Andy smirking when Craig got up and left.
Yes he was.
@Eddy Lara You think MSNBC host needs to be burnt?
Or both Democrats should be taken out and burnt?
Or all of them?
@Eddy Lara Last time I checked, New York City was mainly Democrat….. and it is OVER 50% of all cases in the United States!
New Yorkers are taking the Wuhan Virus all over the U.S., which is why the Rhode Island governor (Democrat) sent out the national guard to look for NewYorkers escaping from the state.
@Eddy Lara Washing my hands? According to Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, who is so amazingly similar to Hollywood stars way of thinking, clapping hands and blowing conch shells works.
AS YOU SEE THE EMPIRE SLOWLY FALLING APART FORMER FEMA ADMINISTRATOR JUST RUNS OUT BECAUSE HE CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH
People with over inflated ego can never get the job done..
Dump ars. Hole im chief. Now. !!!
Jerome hugh I agree a lot like barack Obama and his ego
They do not have the skill, institutional knowledge, intelligence or courage to be leaders.
Yah, but they play a mean game of golf !!!!!!!
Most government employees are social misfits!!!!
It’s disturbing to see that people in charge are unable to manage their anxiety and frustration when there is disagreement. How are they equipped to handle emergencies? One has to be open minded!!
Welcome to the age of angry white male. They will blame it on feminism, islam, transgenders, lesbians, gays, short people, disabled people. In essence everyone is to blame except them self.
@jabberwolf Then start by getting rid of the nonessential police & judges & prison guards & free all prisoners. And get rid of the nonessential CIA & military & NSA & banker.
@The Ultimate Reductionist He was business consultant for agencies and came from Goldman Sachs. He is NOT the same as those in the CIA, NSA, judges, guards and others that serve a purpose. Even bankers give out loans to people and serve some purpose.
@Dawn Oceanside Do you see nurses and doctors give up half way through an operation or helping someone, and just walking away? Because that’s basically what walking away means for them.
@Renard Thatch The federal government’s response is so weak, that New York has to directly ask every single state for resources, and has to promise to return the favor to every single state that helps. It’s so bad that even China is donating respirators to New York. That’s right, they have to bypass the federal government to get help from other countries because our federal government is not only useless, but impeding the state’s efforts to deal with this.
Dude just took his ball and went home, snowflake.
@Peter Seymour truth hurts
@Wayne Mobley he couldn’t handle it
NO ANOTHER REPUBLICAN COWARD.
@Ricardo Laakso you have to be a trump SUPPORTER.
@Harry Veras You have to be a Chump Sheep
As a nurse, I’m glad he’s the FORMER administrator of FEMA.
@fsaari Its not contained you gullible putz.
@randy maybe you’re right, maybe youre wrong….but most likely youre wrong
Quan Nguyen why? You have a hospital administrator who forgot to plan for a disease outbreak, why is he let off the hook??? Frankly Nurses and DR are using the wrong equipment because they *chose* to do so… The environmental services industry has been using NIOSH approved reusable masks for 50 years. Yet medical personnel don’t use NIOSH masks. You are using paper masks for 50 years and now you want to blame everyone else. Don’t worry we *the public* will now bear the burden of our over paid elitist medical professionals.
Quan Nguyen he couldn’t handle the TRUTH
fsaari
Don’t you know you can’t talk sense to IDIOTS!!! Reasoning doesn’t work, that’s why they’re called IDIOTS 🤪
“The governors are acting. What they need is coordination.” Yes and thats what homeland security is supposed to be doing thru fema. But alas tis not to be so
That’s the responsibility of the federal government, and the president … ah, it’s Donald Trump.
His departure is EXACTLY what the Trump administration is doing to America: dumping it! Same response.
Yes. You could call that a coordinated response!
No
DeBlasio and the NYC health commissioner encouraging people to attend the NYC parades last month wasn’t exactly the best move. Or the media pushing back against shutdowns of air traffic by equating it to racism and xenophobia wasn’t helpful. The CDC inexplicably screwing up tests (which never happens in pandemic simulations) was the original sin. Sure Trump has blame. So do a LOT of others. How about Democratic candidates encouraging people to attend their political rally’s last month. A moron could see this coming as soon as Wuhan became a story in mid-January. The Democrats answer to this election is basically a potted plant named Biden.
@Michael Duffy The Democrats and their minions have attacked this President ever since day one. They said they would get him and they have tried again and again. Failed every time. Now the use this major health problem that is global to bring him down. Those people that do that have issued my vote for Trump. I have seen it all and I KNOW that they are horrible people. Trump is the man for the job and has my and everyone I know, support. He has saved lives in this and those that are trying to add stress and applaud and point fingers at him have saved no one at at the same time will be receiving government assistance. They are biting the hand that feeds them, not good people at all.
That guy is guilty of something, he couldn’t have gotten out of there any faster.
Guilty of knowing.
Guilty of spewing bullcrap on my screen.
He was unprepared for a serious debate.
He’s probably getting a cut of all the profiteering going on with the equipment. Trump is probably getting the biggest cut though.
It’s a shame that money is more important then human life. The evil and greedy selfish human’s.
It is essentially war profiteering, except during a disease pandemic affecting the domestic populace and not the military.
ORANGE MAN GOOD!!
“It seems Craig has left”.
Given the fact that he said the best thing that FEMA can do is “stay out of the way”, was he ever really there?
shame on Craig. you seem to be an as….le
Craig had a moment of “Cognitive Dissonance”. His mind simply couldn’t handle the truth.
Who is Craig? This is a fake news network.
@robert gardner It is foolish to outright label everything on a network as “fake news.” Fox News has a lot of shows made to appear like news, when they are just the opinion section, but I wouldn’t discount the whole network as “fake news” because they have some actual reporters in there. I suggest you do the same with any network, and not simply label them as fake news because someone says something that hurt your feelings.
Craig had the normal reaction of revulsion and recoil in the presence of the Jew. I recommend it for everyone.
Another man-child!! Good that he shows how well he handled himself…
The gentleman at the end was gracious…and the other guy could not tolerate “opposition”.