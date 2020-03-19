Former FDNY fire marshal among victims of coronavirus

TOPICS:

March 19, 2020

 

CNN's Anderson Cooper pays tribute to a former FDNY fire marshal who passed away after contracting the novel coronavirus. His son, Zachary Knox, tells CNN that his father came out of retirement to help after the 9/11 terror attacks. #CNN #News

51 Comments on "Former FDNY fire marshal among victims of coronavirus"

  1. Andrea Carrizal | March 19, 2020 at 2:11 AM | Reply

    Divine Mercy Prayers 🙏❣️

  2. VG F | March 19, 2020 at 2:11 AM | Reply

    Brilliant segment we need more stories like this about amazing people.

    • VG F | March 19, 2020 at 7:33 PM | Reply

      @The Tweatles Do you think up that insult all by yourself?

    • VG F | March 19, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

      @Thomas Brown So you were triggered? Don’t let it get to you I know it’s hard for you but try and keep up….’ if you don’t like CNN then don’t watch ‘.

    • Thomas Brown | March 19, 2020 at 7:43 PM | Reply

      @VG F you do know the whole concept of being triggered was made for snowflake Democrats there’s nothing special about taking our term and turning it around on us.

      Also CNN has he never lead any news slot in ratings, they have very large constituents on the right and the left that despise them, they masquerade as a news organization when its clear biased and opinion.. there’s really no need for them to exist, it’s that simple!!

    • VG F | March 19, 2020 at 7:45 PM | Reply

      Reading the idiotic troll comments I have received since my post I say again that we definitely need more stories like CNN’s to remind us what civility & truly patriotic is all about. Trump & troll supporters are a disgrace idiotic but a global embarrassment.

  3. megon gon | March 19, 2020 at 2:14 AM | Reply

    Son looks exactly like the young picture of his dad!

  4. Mohamed Nabil | March 19, 2020 at 2:21 AM | Reply

    The son is setting an example in the way he’s honoring his father’s memory. May he rest in peace.

  5. O SNOOPY SNOOP #1 | March 19, 2020 at 2:21 AM | Reply

    MADD RESPECT FROM NEW YORK CITY!!🙏🗽🌉🌉🗽✊😎

  6. tin pan alley 1619 Broadway | March 19, 2020 at 2:25 AM | Reply

    I’m 68 had a sorethrought and a bad cold in early February. I got better feel normal but have a dry cough. Now I’m wondering if I had Corona but my immune system fought it off . I haven’t had a cold in 5 years. I wish I could be tested so I’ll know if I’m a carrier. Either way I’m bunkering at home.

    • GourmetGilda | March 19, 2020 at 8:24 AM | Reply

      tin pan alley 1619 Broadway good for you! What a team player I feel the same but haven’t had contact with anyone ,except one person YOU?

    • Crypto Man | March 19, 2020 at 8:28 AM | Reply

      Asymmetric people could infect others they didn’t even know it’s very dangerous.

    • tin pan alley 1619 Broadway | March 19, 2020 at 9:12 AM | Reply

      @GourmetGilda I’m isolating only go out to stock food. wearing plastic gloves washing down surfaces washing hands the whole deal totally avoiding any human contact. Don’t know if I’m protecting myself or others . Not changing my habits till I have more information.greek epidermitalygist are saying its air born could stay in the air up to three hours depending on heat or humidity. Did you have a cold last month too?

    • Hildebeast Clinton | March 19, 2020 at 10:57 AM | Reply

      tin pan alley 1619 Broadway
      You posted your address

    • Hai Voai | March 19, 2020 at 11:31 AM | Reply

      VYeshttps://youtu.be/oT6aLBBRhGA

  7. Thecruz Fam | March 19, 2020 at 2:33 AM | Reply

    He looks just like his father !
    Sending positive thoughts for the family 🙏🏽

  8. Tele Opinions | March 19, 2020 at 3:09 AM | Reply

    Terribly sad. Now all his family and people who came in contact with him are probably quarantined. Who knows how he got the virus… no words.

  9. bj photography | March 19, 2020 at 3:14 AM | Reply

    Loved hearing about Mr. John Knox story and life!

  10. ILii Khan Panjpao | March 19, 2020 at 3:34 AM | Reply

    Whenever a New Yorker dies my heart shreds.
    RIP John Knox

    • get lost | March 19, 2020 at 5:06 AM | Reply

      new yorkers are all liberal trash

    • Larry Ames | March 19, 2020 at 6:41 AM | Reply

      I have come to realize “liberal” is MAGA speak for educated. Oh, how proudly they display their stupid. RIP Mr. Knox!

    • catalinacurio | March 19, 2020 at 6:50 AM | Reply

      get lost I wish on you Karma!

    • P- Squash | March 19, 2020 at 7:43 AM | Reply

      @Larry Ames incorrect. “Liberal” means easily brainwashed by CNN to think an 84 year old person doesn’t easily pass away from otherwise mild causes – that no young person would die of
      “Liberal” means people that don’t major in construction, carpentry, masonry, electrical, flooring, foundation repair, etc etc… Liberals major in unscientific nonsense and end up with a worthless 4 year degree and a huge student loan
      Liberal means believing that a FLU is as dangerous as EBOLA, and that we should all have a hysterical reaction and that society as we know it should be shut down.
      Liberal means being an Obama supporter on welfare.
      Liberal means having a lower level of education and a lower level of intelligence than conservatives.
      Liberal means people that live off taxpayers, where as conservatives ARE the taxpayers.
      Liberal means being a brainwashed zombie that believes everything Fake News CNN and MSNBC tells them.
      I hope I cleared up some things for you

    • Wigit | March 19, 2020 at 8:26 AM | Reply

      Listen to these lowlife Trumpers calling a fireman ‘liberal trash’.

  11. Joseph Kim | March 19, 2020 at 3:37 AM | Reply

    Losing a hero during a crisis is heartbreaking.

  12. CatPower | March 19, 2020 at 3:46 AM | Reply

    A true American Hero.
    We could use more people like Zackary Knox in America.
    Thank you for your service.

    • Wigit | March 19, 2020 at 2:04 PM | Reply

      Keep posting, Squash. You’re really showing your mental illness now.👍😆

    • P- Squash | March 19, 2020 at 2:04 PM | Reply

      @The Blade I would relay some things I’ve learned throughout my studies, but since you are an Obama supporter, I would have to convert it to Common Core, so that you, Lateesha, Quanisha, Leroy, Toby, and all the other Obama supporters could understand (but you still wouldn’t)

    • P- Squash | March 19, 2020 at 2:05 PM | Reply

      @The Blade <---- Foreign troll constantly going on America's news sites

    • Wigit | March 19, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

      And there we have it. Squash is a typical racist loser. You mooks just can’t help yourselves. Wow.

    • P- Squash | March 19, 2020 at 2:09 PM | Reply

      @The Blade <--- Russian troll working with Putin and Clinton over at Uranium One

  13. awarenessvillage | March 19, 2020 at 3:56 AM | Reply

    What a wonderful interview about one of New York City’s finest citizens. My sympathies to the Knox family. 💜☮

  14. Armando7654 | March 19, 2020 at 4:09 AM | Reply

    China starts getting back on track after being hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic

  15. russell campbell | March 19, 2020 at 4:48 AM | Reply

    Great piece about an extraordinary person.

  16. Anna Andrews | March 19, 2020 at 5:14 AM | Reply

    Anderson thank you for giving the world the ability to know Mr John Knox. Zack, thank you for the devotion your father gave of himself, patriotism at it’s best. Sincere Condolences to you, your Family and all who knew and loved Mr John Knox! 🙏🏽 ❤️

  17. chenggui zhang | March 19, 2020 at 6:53 AM | Reply

    Tears in his eyes make me sad.

  18. Veronica Electronica | March 19, 2020 at 7:35 AM | Reply

    What a handsome distinguished sweet hearted hero that NYC has lost too soon. RIP John Knox, you’ll always be remembered for your love and dedication. ❤️💋🗽

  19. Anti Trumper | March 19, 2020 at 9:13 AM | Reply

    Sad…. For those who think that this a hoax, diversion or it can’t happen to me.. RIP Mr. Knox and thank you for your years of service. 🚒

  20. DOUGLAS HOTCHKISS | March 19, 2020 at 10:19 AM | Reply

    For us about to die, we salute you.

