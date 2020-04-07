Ford has announced that it will be halting its North American production operations over the coronavirus outbreak. NBC's Tom Costello has details. Aired on 03/18/2020.
Ford To Halt North American Production Over Coronavirus Outbreak | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC
Trump Fires the Dow Jones 〽🐖
China should demand Xi Jinping step down for letting this virus become a global catastrophe.
When you bankrupt a casino?? Anything is possible.!
For real!!
ask trump he did it at the taj in atlantic city couldnt blame the kung flu then
He had to go for the biggest bankruptcy. Creating a great depression.
Or created the “space force”
its not the threat its the fact they cant sell 80 thousand dollar pick up trucks any more
you are correct
@Mark Paintner you are gosh darn rite! They will be fine if they have an off year due to this. Instead of taking 1.5tril and throwing it away like they did last week, take that money and give it to Americans, that would be 5k for every man woman and child. If you want to see the economy take off, give every man woman and child 5k!
I am surprised that Trump has not suggested we nuke the virus.
It’s early.
@Perro dehont i ask for a war that trump started and….ya’ll got nothing.
So back to my point….
The original comment is pish from a npc.
@moon dog grey He can’t start an international war because his boss doesn’t want that , so he started a war in the USA but you are to blind to see that . I’m not against Trump I just love to see how he fuckes up the USA , the negative part of it is that he gives all the power the USA had to China and his boss .
@Perro dehont HE stared?…..trump did?….a civil war?
Bhahahahahahahahhahaahahha
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Half a million died in the last civil war we had….let me know when this “armed conflict” reaches 2.
I cant believe you npc ta-hards think this is a civil war…
And just because im enjoying the feeling of superiority i get from talking to you….
How did trump START a civil war….doesnt the senate declare war?
Or is this a metaphorical start to a metaphorical war you hear about in your metaphorical bubble.
Or run it like his casinos, down the shithole.
If the Dow Jones goes down 1000 points in one day, the president should be shot out of a cannon. Donald Trump when he was a little bit sane.
Where’s the cannon? I’d pay to see if.
Don’t you think Xi Jinping should also be thrown from office for letting this virus reach a global scale?
@Crimdor He should get a medal !
Perro dehont – why…
Don’t worry everyone. The guy who made the tough decision to award Celebrity Apprentice to Meatloaf or Lil John is at the helm to save America. 😄😆
😄😆
Yeah everything is just tremendous, too!
And let’s not forget the Medal of Freedom to his bigot buddy who was insisting coronavirus is like common flu. I guess all we have to do is take two aspirins and call the dr in the morning
@6222999 Is it April yet? 🤔😄
Not worried that guy. Worried about ppl like you. Not helpful.
Nobody can buy Cars without Jobs, are you tired of Winning Trumpy Dumpy style?
Trump got rid of the pandemic response team and created the space force…
That really puts it in perspective.
maga……
Well I hope he takes all his supporters to space with him
Valdo Franc you have it wrong we are sending all sick liberals to space the force is to keep you away
@David Gainey Dream on. Donny has booked your space already.
According to my doctor, I don’t need social isolation on Saturdays and Sundays.
I have weekend Inmunity
A Cov-19 virus walks into a bar, and the bartender says: Hey…aren’t you responsible for the pandemic that everyone is concerned about? Virus says: Nope…I’m a Democratic hoax.
@Ancient Heart lol.
Finland just closed its borders due to the Corona virus.
Now, no one can cross the finish line. Unless, it’s a photo finish. 😁😄
10/10
So, they’re unplugging the robots?…
You don’t need to say “breaking news” .
“Our economy is setting records on virtually every front.”
– Dotard 😂
@dump D Funny how t’rump supporters ignore the fact that unemployment went down every year since 2011. Yet it’s only the last three they seem to recognize. 🤔😄
@Ro G They have selective amnesia about Obama’s success
@Stephen Smith you’re right, record deficits, troll.
@Fred P Trump managed that without breaking into a sweat.
@Judith Aldridge Mr Smith vanished into thin air like the Trump illusion of greatness
What is going on in Mexico? Ford has a big plant down there too!
Do you ever post an other comment but “amazing content keep it up bro” ?
The last time they did that was during the Great Depression
Price of crude oil plunging again. The petrodollar is teetering
wow we finally have the economy that the demoncrats love..
Wow you people sure are crybabies! “tHe ViRuZz ToOk ErR jEbS”
Democrats weren’t in power when the recession hit in 2008 or when the Great Depression hit in the 1920’s. And they surely aren’t in power now. Funny how these things always seem to happen with Republican presidents, then a Democrat gets elected to fix it.
Those who give up essential liberty for a little temporary security, deserve neither liberty nor security.
-Ben Franklin
Ford’s are to expensive