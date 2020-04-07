Ford To Halt North American Production Over Coronavirus Outbreak | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC

TOPICS:

April 7, 2020

 

Ford has announced that it will be halting its North American production operations over the coronavirus outbreak. NBC's Tom Costello has details. Aired on 03/18/2020.
54 Comments on "Ford To Halt North American Production Over Coronavirus Outbreak | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC"

  1. Garfield Kitty Tales | March 18, 2020 at 2:47 PM | Reply

    Trump Fires the Dow Jones 〽🐖

  2. Bob Hope | March 18, 2020 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    When you bankrupt a casino?? Anything is possible.!

  3. Sonny Dayz | March 18, 2020 at 2:57 PM | Reply

    its not the threat its the fact they cant sell 80 thousand dollar pick up trucks any more

    • Mark Paintner | March 18, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

      you are correct

    • Paul Maye | March 18, 2020 at 4:34 PM | Reply

      @Mark Paintner you are gosh darn rite! They will be fine if they have an off year due to this. Instead of taking 1.5tril and throwing it away like they did last week, take that money and give it to Americans, that would be 5k for every man woman and child. If you want to see the economy take off, give every man woman and child 5k!

  4. Bug Man | March 18, 2020 at 2:59 PM | Reply

    I am surprised that Trump has not suggested we nuke the virus.

    • Jeremy Johnson | March 18, 2020 at 4:57 PM | Reply

      It’s early.

    • moon dog grey | March 18, 2020 at 5:09 PM | Reply

      @Perro dehont i ask for a war that trump started and….ya’ll got nothing.

      So back to my point….
      The original comment is pish from a npc.

    • Perro dehont | March 18, 2020 at 5:37 PM | Reply

      @moon dog grey He can’t start an international war because his boss doesn’t want that , so he started a war in the USA but you are to blind to see that . I’m not against Trump I just love to see how he fuckes up the USA , the negative part of it is that he gives all the power the USA had to China and his boss .

    • moon dog grey | March 18, 2020 at 5:48 PM | Reply

      @Perro dehont HE stared?…..trump did?….a civil war?
      Bhahahahahahahahhahaahahha
      🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
      Half a million died in the last civil war we had….let me know when this “armed conflict” reaches 2.
      I cant believe you npc ta-hards think this is a civil war…
      And just because im enjoying the feeling of superiority i get from talking to you….
      How did trump START a civil war….doesnt the senate declare war?

      Or is this a metaphorical start to a metaphorical war you hear about in your metaphorical bubble.

    • Olive Ch-E | March 18, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

      Or run it like his casinos, down the shithole.

  5. Lisa Carr | March 18, 2020 at 3:01 PM | Reply

    If the Dow Jones goes down 1000 points in one day, the president should be shot out of a cannon. Donald Trump when he was a little bit sane.
    Where’s the cannon? I’d pay to see if.

  6. Ro G | March 18, 2020 at 3:03 PM | Reply

    Don’t worry everyone. The guy who made the tough decision to award Celebrity Apprentice to Meatloaf or Lil John is at the helm to save America. 😄😆

  7. Mark Paintner | March 18, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    Nobody can buy Cars without Jobs, are you tired of Winning Trumpy Dumpy style?

  8. o o | March 18, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    Trump got rid of the pandemic response team and created the space force…

  9. Ivy The Blind Husky | March 18, 2020 at 3:05 PM | Reply

    According to my doctor, I don’t need social isolation on Saturdays and Sundays.

    I have weekend Inmunity

    • Ancient Heart | March 18, 2020 at 4:58 PM | Reply

      A Cov-19 virus walks into a bar, and the bartender says: Hey…aren’t you responsible for the pandemic that everyone is concerned about? Virus says: Nope…I’m a Democratic hoax.

    • Ivy The Blind Husky | March 18, 2020 at 5:03 PM | Reply

      @Ancient Heart lol.

      Finland just closed its borders due to the Corona virus.

      Now, no one can cross the finish line. Unless, it’s a photo finish. 😁😄

  10. thegreatgambeeno | March 18, 2020 at 3:06 PM | Reply

    10/10

  11. Ryan Wilson | March 18, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

    So, they’re unplugging the robots?…

  12. O’ Mahoney | March 18, 2020 at 3:11 PM | Reply

    You don’t need to say “breaking news” .

  13. Biggus Dickus | March 18, 2020 at 3:15 PM | Reply

    “Our economy is setting records on virtually every front.”

    – Dotard 😂

  14. David Christ | March 18, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

    What is going on in Mexico? Ford has a big plant down there too!

  15. TheComicalCanadian | March 18, 2020 at 3:29 PM | Reply

    amazing content keep it up bro

  16. Rough collies | March 18, 2020 at 3:38 PM | Reply

    The last time they did that was during the Great Depression

  17. Ken Toloneci | March 18, 2020 at 3:55 PM | Reply

    Price of crude oil plunging again. The petrodollar is teetering

  18. Cool Dude | March 18, 2020 at 6:21 PM | Reply

    wow we finally have the economy that the demoncrats love..

    • Olive Ch-E | March 18, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

      Wow you people sure are crybabies! “tHe ViRuZz ToOk ErR jEbS”

    • Blink Once on Sunday! | March 19, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      Democrats weren’t in power when the recession hit in 2008 or when the Great Depression hit in the 1920’s. And they surely aren’t in power now. Funny how these things always seem to happen with Republican presidents, then a Democrat gets elected to fix it.

  19. S P | March 18, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

    Those who give up essential liberty for a little temporary security, deserve neither liberty nor security.
    -Ben Franklin

  20. Trump News | March 18, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

    Ford’s are to expensive

