Dr. Kavita Patel tells Lawrence O’Donnell that the number of coronavirus cases will grow exponentially and we are nowhere near seeing the end of the growth in reported cases or deaths. Lawrence also discusses the latest statistics with Dr. Leana Wen. Aired on 03/18/2020.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.

Fmr. Obama Official: New Coronavirus Cases ‘Just The Tip Of The Iceberg’ | The Last Word | MSNBC