Fmr. Education Secretary: ‘Schools Can Be Food Distribution Centers’ | MTP Daily | MSNBC

TOPICS:

March 25, 2020

 

Former Education Secretary, Arne Duncan, on the debate over school closures because of coronavirus. Aired on 3/12/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Fmr. Education Secretary: 'Schools Can Be Food Distribution Centers' | MTP Daily | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

30 Comments on "Fmr. Education Secretary: ‘Schools Can Be Food Distribution Centers’ | MTP Daily | MSNBC"

  1. joel yazell | March 13, 2020 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    Who controls food centers? This looks terrible to me.

  2. vickytjaden | March 13, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    Please educate people, still you see people sneezing and coughing in restaurants over the food of others, or family guests in your own home keeping open soda cans inside the refrigirator after drinking from them😷🙄 Most of the american people need more education and instruction in that regard.😷😱

  3. SkyeRangerNick | March 13, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    Remember, the setting for eating matters a great deal as well. Kids draw comfort and certainty from having meals at school. This pandemic is terrifying for many many many kids. Not because they understand the big picture but because they understand the small picture around themselves and their daily weekly routine….. I mean this deeply and sincerely.

  4. DNC Blog | March 13, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    *Who controls food centers?*

  5. Club Soda | March 13, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    Hi

  6. vickytjaden | March 13, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    IF YOU LIVE IN AN INFECTED ARE DO NOT GO AND VISIT FAMILY MEMBERS, PLEASE STAY IN YOUR HOME AND AVOID RISKING YOURSELF IN AN AIRPLANE AND THE DESTINATION RELATIVES OF YOUR FAMILY.🙏

  7. Grace Morgan speaks Youtube Channel | March 13, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    Whoever is reading this and you feel heart broken, in pain, misery, frustration, regret and depression. You will come out strong because you are a fighter and fighters never lose. They always triumph

  8. Mary Emanuel | March 13, 2020 at 7:10 PM | Reply

    Getting rid of Trump is a step in the right direction!

    • ala ska | March 13, 2020 at 7:46 PM | Reply

      Your TDS need professional care. Keep LOSING.

    • Kosh 963 | March 13, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

      We should preparing for another 4 years of Trump…

      Thanks; DNC, MSDNC & Dementia Joe..

    • Richard Darlington | March 13, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

      More than a step in the right direction, it is a moral imperative!
      That and regaining control of the Senate.
      Republicans are keeping us from doing the things we need to get done out of pure spite and for no other reason.
      Time to suit up!

    • Safety First | March 13, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      Mary Emanuel Step aside and watch a real President!!!!

  9. John Sorzano | March 13, 2020 at 7:12 PM | Reply

    Greatest nation on the planet eh 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  10. mymovetube | March 13, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    Three years of struggle to contain the orange virus was not enough?????

  12. rayman46 | March 13, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    People without health insurance are a risk to all of us .

  13. Ela B | March 13, 2020 at 7:29 PM | Reply

    Michael Moore has a very long winded podcast but the information about Corina virus is essential: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep-51-emergency-podcast-system-the-awful-truth/id1490354763?i=1000468335498

  14. Kosh 963 | March 13, 2020 at 7:43 PM | Reply

    At this point, they should Quarantine– the Healthy people… (🤧)

    • oilpntr | March 13, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

      Kosh 963 thats what I’m basically doing. In the woods with my dogs thats it. And there wasn’t anyone else there today. Michigander here

    • Deborah Freedman | March 13, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      If we don’t have testing, we don’t know who is virus free.

  15. M F | March 13, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    Yeah go get your cornhead virus lunchs

  16. RJ | March 13, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    Do you really think DeVos cares one bit about public education?

  17. Miss White | March 13, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    People please go vote please..

  18. len thomas | March 13, 2020 at 10:56 PM | Reply

    COVID – 19 causes sever respiratory distress.

    There are many other problems that cause simular results not
    in the least is Asthma.

    I am not a Doctor or a registed Health Worker but I do have
    some knowledge.

    I work with Complementary Therapies and find that some of
    what I do does sometimes help people.

    One of the theories that I practice with is the work with numbers
    for healing.

    Respiratory distress affects the lungs and a virus attaches
    the DNA.

    The number for the Lungs is 220 and for the DNA, is 528.

     

    So how do I use these numbers?

    I would hold an object in 1 hand (a crystal) and (air write)
    over the object 220 and with a pause then 528 and then set the Frequency with
    GHZ. And then hold the hands together.

     

    I also use that technique as a distant healing by starting
    with the persons name and then the numbers. This is not spiritual in any way
    even though it is invisible and because it is, many reject it.

    There are many numbers that are attached to living systems
    within the body.

    Step outside of the box, you may be surprised.

    Leonard Thomas (Mr T) Charman, Master Healer, Attunements.

    E.  manyan.starr@hotmail.com.au

    P.  029586 2427

  19. Safety First | March 13, 2020 at 11:32 PM | Reply

    Thank goodness for Trump at least he knows what to do!!!

  20. JamieLan2011 | March 13, 2020 at 11:55 PM | Reply

    It’s really sad to hear that millions of people have to _depend_ on the school system for food, and now that system has its operation threatened by a pandemic.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.