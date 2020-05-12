Florida oranges wasting away during pandemic | USA TODAY

America's Food Chain: Florida orange grower sees fruit go to waste and expenses rise
Changes in protocol and processes due to COVID-19 are causing oranges to waste away on trees for a Florida Valencia grower.

  1. Jalael Edwards | May 12, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    I’m a vegan and this is very sad to hear for all of us!

  2. Miguel Cortez | May 12, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    sorry to see oranges prices going up. sad to see it going to waste

  3. R.i.p. to the lies R.E.A | May 12, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    This is a well-thought-out plan . But just like chess we seen this coming.

  4. Thesun Willcomeouttmrw | May 12, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    Hire more illegals at minimum wage.

  5. Taylor family | May 12, 2020 at 8:45 PM | Reply

    Yes it Is Sad!! But why?? Why isn’t the fruit able to be picked!? Like there has to be people out there that are looking for jobs that this Would Get Done!? I just don’t get it.. I feel like there’s more to the Story here.. 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

  6. Life Primitive Job | May 12, 2020 at 8:56 PM | Reply

    Good videl guy

  7. Jimmy and Kathy Harrell | May 12, 2020 at 8:56 PM | Reply

    Really sad!

  8. Mag | May 12, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

    Those poor workers remind me of dark times in my life ,where i had to work like a robot for a starving wage.I hate rich bastards who exploit people.

  9. Johnson Family Vids & Vlogs | May 12, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

    🙏🏽🙏🏻🙏🏿🙏🏻

  10. Debra Moses | May 12, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    #realDonaldTrump

  11. J R | May 12, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    People are hungry😡

  12. mojoe Lindell | May 12, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    That happens when the Nazi take over the USA. Daaa

  13. Max ofalltrades | May 12, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    Ooohhhh No !!! Me too I’m a vegeterian and this is soooo sad

  14. Christine Stange | May 12, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

    What terrible situation. Crop is rotting. Americans are starving.

  15. Sarah A | May 12, 2020 at 11:05 PM | Reply

    I’m so sorry to all the farmers, for this huge loss 😔.

