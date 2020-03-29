First Person To Test Coronavirus Vaccine Speaks Out | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC

Researches are in the clinical trial phase for a COVID-19 vaccine within a “record” number of days. Jennifer Haller, the first human coronavirus vaccine patient, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber for an exclusive interview, detailing her experience as researches race to find a cure for the coronavirus affecting individuals around the world. Haller tells Melber she will have to do daily logs of her temperature, symptoms, and side effects and will be monitored for 14 months. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 03/16/2020.
She’s got a lot of guts to do that. Wishing her the best of luck and good health!
@ANEEQ HASSAN for dat whom we consult…
It’s a vaccine lol, not a cure.
@x z Right she chose to do this not knowing the side effects if their are any. She is sooo brave we are all proud of you. Thank you ya got guts kid. Prayer need for everyone in the world right now!!!! EVERYONE…..
She is brave one bc I won’t put no vaccine I don’t trust them😩🤦♀️💯
@Gabriel RR Chua facts!!!😳💯
She truly knows what life is about…what an unselfish person. There’s a special place for her…bless her heart…..🙏
@One Love why on earth would Christians do that?
Even the bible said do not put the Lord your God to test.
And even so, why did God give you a brain hah?
So if u see fire ,will you put your hand in it because u are a christian? Look please use your brain, I believe u got one
Yeah I’m sure she even went as far as taking the vaccine before it was tested on animals not
No, no she doesn’t, a virus is not a disease, only antibiotics can cure it, now she is nothing more than a carrier of the virus, and she will have to make sure she does not go out because she will be sick and will have to wait for the antibiotics to come out….she is not smart!
Mathew Stovell speaks the language of truth. All of you are blind and won’t see until every knee bows. Vaccines are sorcery. Pharmakia
@Mathew Stovell You do realize that 5G is an extreme long wavelength which has not been proven to cause harm on any consistent test?
This woman did her part – now the rest of us need to do our part and self-isolate.
@Anthony Smith that’s because they don’t want to support him! And I agree! Forget trump!
Well if I don’t to work I won’t get paid
Yes for sure and if we must go out stay 6 feet away from everyone
Right
treesa rae thats your problem. My uncle got 40 lb of chicken from his work so im good.
Lord Jesus may this the beginning of the END of the virus…… God bless this wonderful lady 🙂
WwJS yea Dr Jesus
bombflo1 not lost & NOT GULLIBLE either Do I look like a male?
Jesus Christ is the Lord.
Amen 🙏
Amen thank lord jesus for all this
That woman is a brave woman , i wouldn’t be suprised if the cure is found because if this woman
jesus, you are either lying or dumber than Obama
@I love noodles OMG I just read about it… As human being we should be ashamed of ourselves for exploiting weaker people for stupid knowledge…
@Marie Nurse Aesthetician you’re a puppet
@Joe McC life is scary
@julius peterson I think you’ve replied to the wrong person hun because you make absolutely no sense none whatsoever. Try again.
Isn’t this how that Will Smith movie started?
I am legion😂
@Kevin Kalantari oh no
@terfa alex Amen.
Oh yes. Your right. I’m not joking. This could start the covid 19 to mutate into another virus. Covid 20.
I Am LEGEND 🧟♂️
These are real heroes, no matter how crazy you think they are and no matter how crazy they actually are. Heroes!
@SEFO MEDIA “CORONA VIRUS” ALL CORONA VIRUSES are classified as a “COMMON COLD VIRUS”. . CORONA is classified as a CLASS 4 (+) Single Strand or (SS) RNA VIRUS and that is the (a) COMMON COLD VIRUS!
@Rich yeah well it’s cold outside anyways, I’m tougher than nails
Bet money the only reason she’s doing it is because it’s been tested on animals 1st not a hero at all
@SEFO MEDIA WOW! Can you read English? “CORONA VIRUS” ALL CORONA VIRUSES are classified as a “COMMON COLD VIRUS”. . CORONA is classified as a CLASS 4 (+) Single Strand or (SS) RNA VIRUS and that is the (a) COMMON COLD VIRUS!
Amouagist she’s not a hero she’s a coward if you really look into it
Soooooooo we’re gonna need updates on Jennifer to make sure the “vaccine” works
She needs a noble peace prize
Tyler Durden I am crying right now. I feel so helpless after reading your post. 😢
AsiaMontana YT Excuse me?!
AsiaMontana YT You scared the crap outta me!
Chi ha nap sing Tanga??? Cheyenne? Loposi nap Colo said job? Jajajaja!
If she’s not exposed to the virus then how do they know it works?
@REDstillLIVES thats not how trials work lol. they extract blood and get a antigen titer test. basically checking if your body developed the antigen for the SARS Cov 2 virus
Zebra Safari wouldn’t be surprised if chisesosa gets the flu shot🤣🤣🤣🤣
Well i think in vaccines and flu shots and stuff, they put a little bit of the flu im the shot so you can build immunity to it. I think thats whats happening
@ChiseSosa that’s how they make vaccines, the vaccines are weakened version of the virus so that the immune system can produce immunity to fight the virus, the immune system just need to upgrade the immunity when the strong version of the virus enter your body
You don’t sign up for being a tester and only get the vaccine. She will be given live doses of the real virus soon to test whether the vaccine worked at all.
Its not jenifer aniston, not jenifer lawerence but its JENIFER HALLER respect.🙏🏻
I thought it was Jennifer.
@future attorney lol 😂😂😂 yeah u right
Much givin.
Tha k you Jennifer Anniston..loved you on friends!
She’s risking her life so we can get rid of the coronavirus
@STEREO Freq what do u mean “already?” We’ve known covid19 has been coming for months.
@proserpine I haven’t known covid 19 was coming for months. I’m so scared this is going on worldwide. What hints for you that this was coming?
*face palm* this demographic… I just can’t. Good luck lemmings.
Danielle we’ve known about this since December. Reports out of China. Of course we knew this would eventually spread if planes, trains, and ships were not grounded. Where have u been?
She is an actress
I love this woman and if this all works well she is set and stoned in history💙
I agree
God Bless in Jesus Christ Name Amen.
I pray to every one who is helping and suffering their life’s for the world and may your the good Lord be with u
Why don’t you help and be part of that suffering to help? Just sitting in your house
The Good Lord gave us discernment to stay away from stuff like this.
Bobby Clemente amen! Vaccines are made with aborted baby fetal tissue. God is very angry especially with Christians who don’t speak out against this disturbing process.
She doesn’t look or sound sick.
Shes not,its a vaccine so she doesnt have corona. The vaccine just allows the body to make the antibodies for the corona when it does hit
a vaccine is there to prevent you from getting it after being exposed, which means she’s going to be exposed to the virus later to see of it works
@Tiffy no, this vaccine was just to test the side affects of it and see its flaws. Maybe later but i doubt they would expose the virus to her. That’s too dangerous
Blitzburgh 43 she said she was healthy and didnt have the virsus.this is to prevent from us contract the virus like the other vaccines we get as children
Alicia Huntsman yeah I know. My bad.
I’m scared everytime I cough or sneeze. Damnit.
Yeah me too !
I can fix that
OttoSavvage how ?
Blunts Smoking 🔫
Conspiracy Theorist: check her for a chip and signs of mind control.
Really ? Why would you say that 🤔
a1tyrese on snapchat lmaoo
@Stephan Chevrier because there are conspiracy theories that think th vaccine will be a way for the government to inject all people with mind controlling agents willingly but un knowingly during the hysteria
@Vau Gr
They said the same thing with…
– chips in lost dogs
– first flu vaccine
– barcodes
– television
Etc….
@The Duke never said i agree, dis agree or care… was just explaining where the comment came from
Volunteer? They didn’t even test it… probably gonna give you aids like the people in Africa when they said they were helping by giving vaccines…
alondro paul where did you get this information from?
“Would you be excited if this works out?”
Bless his heart lord… 🤦🏽♂️
SuperCyberGangsta she got a chip in her body lmao she will die in a few years they dont say that…
Rivalfnm where did you get that information from
Everyone who will is willing to risk their life’s during this time, are heroes! Pretty courageous, I commend her for her bravery and for risking her life to potentially save life’s.