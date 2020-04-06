Feds mobilized to get medical supplies across U.S. border

April 6, 2020

 

Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen says Canada made clear that medical supplies should be unimpeded moving across the U.S. border.

22 Comments on "Feds mobilized to get medical supplies across U.S. border"

  1. Snowmadic | April 6, 2020 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    Trudeau shouldn’t have given away 16 tons of Canadian PPE!

  2. Tom | April 6, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    great video keep up the amazing work

  3. Tom | April 6, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    amazing video you deserve more subscribers

  4. Joshua Ervin | April 6, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

    Canada always crying and moaning. We’re not shipping ANY medical equipment anywhere. Get that through your thick little heads. We don’t need Canada and there’s nothing, I repeat NOTHING you can do about it.

  5. D McQ | April 6, 2020 at 7:25 PM | Reply

    Can’t we make our own in Canada? This is pure Theatre. Enjoy the show sheeple.

    • Sir David of Tor | April 6, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

      D McQ : why do you think that?

    • Nonaya Business | April 6, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      We have the pulp USA doesn’t have for the masks so cut them off and make our own!

    • Sir David of Tor | April 6, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      Nonaya Business : if you listened, the federal and provincial governments are doing that. Listen to Doug ford’s press conference tomorrow… he is going to bring in prototypes for an Ontario company, who retooled their plant to make them. I am sure that Ontario is not the only place where that is happening.

  6. Scotland1908 | April 6, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    A fierce competition, wild wild west. Hopefully Freeland and Hussen will realize this is the real world. Delusional boot licking and pandering Liberals needed this pandemic as a wake up call.

  7. brian poole | April 6, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

    Even if we do manage to procure masks there’s no guarantee Trudeau won’t send them to China AGAIN

  8. Haw Boy | April 6, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    Canada just gives it away . I don’t blame trump .

  9. kevyNova123 | April 6, 2020 at 7:52 PM | Reply

    If you have back then why so many dam rules for this money!

  10. Phlegethon | April 6, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

    This morning you received millions of face masks from where? From China. Great job not mentioning that part.

  11. joemad | April 6, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    The guy who just got demoted is running the show… Nice…. Oh he’s throwing our money at the problem…. That a boy

  12. Jack Par | April 6, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

    The MP’s no matter which party that put them self ahead of Canadians should be dumped. I’m finding more are getting greedy with all this crises and only care about getting their votes.

