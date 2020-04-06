Feds mobilized to get medical supplies across U.S. border

Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen says Canada made clear that medical supplies should be unimpeded moving across the U.S. border.
Trudeau shouldn’t have given away 16 tons of Canadian PPE!
great video keep up the amazing work
amazing video you deserve more subscribers
Canada always crying and moaning. We’re not shipping ANY medical equipment anywhere. Get that through your thick little heads. We don’t need Canada and there’s nothing, I repeat NOTHING you can do about it.
I THINK YOU SHOULD STUDY ECONOMICS A LITTLE YANKEE DOODLE .
Canada never crying and moaning. yankee.
Echte Brabander Think that’s offensive? Let’s discuss which high government official met with your PM in India. How insignificant your country is.
Valen Kangaroo
that’s right.! Trudeau never cries…..ever.
Can’t we make our own in Canada? This is pure Theatre. Enjoy the show sheeple.
D McQ : why do you think that?
We have the pulp USA doesn’t have for the masks so cut them off and make our own!
Nonaya Business : if you listened, the federal and provincial governments are doing that. Listen to Doug ford’s press conference tomorrow… he is going to bring in prototypes for an Ontario company, who retooled their plant to make them. I am sure that Ontario is not the only place where that is happening.
A fierce competition, wild wild west. Hopefully Freeland and Hussen will realize this is the real world. Delusional boot licking and pandering Liberals needed this pandemic as a wake up call.
Even if we do manage to procure masks there’s no guarantee Trudeau won’t send them to China AGAIN
That’s just dumb.
Trump did the same thing in Feb…sent tons of PPE to China!
brian poole you win, best comment.
Yeah he will
Canada just gives it away . I don’t blame trump .
If you have back then why so many dam rules for this money!
This morning you received millions of face masks from where? From China. Great job not mentioning that part.
The guy who just got demoted is running the show… Nice…. Oh he’s throwing our money at the problem…. That a boy
The MP’s no matter which party that put them self ahead of Canadians should be dumped. I’m finding more are getting greedy with all this crises and only care about getting their votes.