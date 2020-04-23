Feds announce $7B emergency student benefit amid COVID-19

TOPICS:

April 23, 2020

 

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough says the government's latest aid package was in response to feedback from students.

19 Comments on "Feds announce $7B emergency student benefit amid COVID-19"

  1. Steve Giroux | April 22, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

    So I am a student full time from home based due to Covid-19 Corona virus, and I take care of 2 teenagers would I be qualified for the funds on a monthly basis?

  2. joemad | April 22, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    Love the sultry molestor’s voice… I can understand how many women and some men have fallen for this jester

  3. Karyn D | April 22, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    Would someone who just got hired for Canada Border Services who just started training for four months but only got 9 days qualify? This person was working for about 10 years for one company, quit their job to go into training out of province and then sent home due to covid.

  4. Canadian wafflz YT | April 22, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    Nice. More in debt.

    • William Rakita | April 22, 2020 at 11:16 PM | Reply

      What even is debt right now when the whole world is in crisis. This is necessary to not fall into a deep deep depression.

  5. Eran Puzirevsky | April 22, 2020 at 11:13 PM | Reply

    Quite dishonest, this will never achieve enough votes. Total disgraceful purposeful lies. I bet you liberals will say conservatives dont care about students and jobs. Setup shame on trudeau to do this deceitful handout

  6. blue note | April 22, 2020 at 11:58 PM | Reply

    If not stopped, Trudeau will leave Canada a smoking ruin He’s like a felon on the run, living off your stolen credit card.

  7. Hammy Kaur | April 23, 2020 at 12:05 AM | Reply

    It’s for Canadian or international students???

  8. josh hunter | April 23, 2020 at 12:35 AM | Reply

    Where the benefits for the hard working business owners who pay them selves in dividends??

  9. Disney Momma | April 23, 2020 at 9:27 AM | Reply

    When will the Government do something for pensioners? We are still taxpayers too, who to will be helping to pay down all this debt.

  10. Mike Campbell | April 23, 2020 at 9:28 AM | Reply

    The almost daily changes to government support programs indicate a lack of planning. Do it right the first time and move on. Is this just a method where Trudeau has something to say for another day?

  11. Colin Cooper | April 23, 2020 at 12:40 PM | Reply

    Just an unsustainable vote buy!

  12. Clara Lauze | April 23, 2020 at 3:20 PM | Reply

    How can they talk about creating jobs when they don’t even have a plan to reopen the economy????

  13. SOOHWAN KIM | April 23, 2020 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    The college course ended on November 29, 2019. However, the graduation ceremony is scheduled for September 2020. OMG!!! OMG!!!

