May 20, 2020

 

Despite President Donald Trump's thoughts, drug and disease experts seem to agree that hydroxychloroquine is not a proven preventative measure for COVID-19.
Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are FDA-approved to treat or prevent malaria. Hydroxychloroquine is also FDA-approved to treat autoimmune conditions such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Doctors, including director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci, have cautioned for months that without well-run clinical trials it is impossible to know if either drug is effective – or safe – to treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

26 Comments on "FDA: Hydroxychloroquine isn't safe or effective in treating, preventing COVID-19 | USA TODAY"

    It literally has saved lives, media must want more people to die

      yeah because DEATH therapy is what Trump likes BEST....!!!

      It absolutely has. Just not anyone with Covid.

      NOT A TRUMP VOTER. But The hatred of trump is KILLING HUMAN BEINGS. hydroxychloroquine SAVED MY LIFE. IT SAVED MY LIFE!!! I REPEAT IT SAVED MY LIFE!!!! I was in my DEATH BED, after taking it 6 hours later, not even kidding I felt 100%!! 100 PERCENT!! People are so selfish they want to blame trump so much they would rather see people DIE than him being actually correct!! Insanity. People have lost their minds.

      well isn't that great

    I know 2 people that it saved their lives

    FDA=fake news

    There is so much inaccuracies with this. First of all, why does the NIH say that it is effective, and the FDA say no? Wtf??????

    Uh-oh,FDA-see axe,see Dr.Bone Spurs,see Stephen Hahn head rolling down hill,see Baron Trump as new head of FDA..

    And he's also taking an antibiotic Z-Pac? And he's not sick?

    Bubble boy!😷

    Popping Double cheeseburgers and Hydroxychloroquine are a deadly combo

    Lies

    Cue the Russian scripts and bots. 🙂

    Anyone know a good essential oil for Polio or Tetanus?
Asking for a friend 👩🏼
    Asking for a friend 👩🏼

