FDA: Hydroxychloroquine isn’t safe or effective in treating, preventing COVID-19 | USA TODAY

Despite President Donald Trump's thoughts, drug and disease experts seem to agree that hydroxychloroquine is not a proven preventative measure for COVID-19.
Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are FDA-approved to treat or prevent malaria. Hydroxychloroquine is also FDA-approved to treat autoimmune conditions such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.
Doctors, including director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci, have cautioned for months that without well-run clinical trials it is impossible to know if either drug is effective – or safe – to treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
It literally has saved lives, media must want more people to die
@Political Correctness Offends me <-------------------- yeah because DEATH therapy is what Trump likes BEST....!!!
It absolutely has. Just not anyone with Covid.
Eric Zahn NOT A TRUMP VOTER. But The hatred of trump is KILLING HUMAN BEINGS. hydroxychloroquine SAVED MY LIFE. IT SAVED MY LIFE!!! I REPEAT IT SAVED MY LIFE!!!! I was in my DEATH BED, after taking it 6 hours later, not even kidding I felt 100%!! 100 PERCENT!! People are so selfish they want to blame trump so much they would rather see people DIE than him being actually correct!! Insanity. People have lost their minds.
I know 2 people that it saved their lives
No. You know two people that survived, as most people do.
There is so much inaccuracies with this. First of all, why does the NIH say that it is effective, and the FDA say no? Wtf??????
And he’s also taking an antibiotic Z-Pac? And he’s not sick?
Popping Double cheeseburgers and Hydroxychloroquine are a deadly combo
