FBI announces findings following Pensacola NAS shooting investigation | USA TODAY

Attorney General William P. Barr and FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich announce the findings of the criminal investigation into the Dec. 6, 2019, shootings at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida which killed three U.S. Service members and wounded eight other Americans.

More than a dozen Saudi military personnel training in the U.S. are being expelled following an investigation into a shooting rampage at a Florida military base that killed three American service members, multiple media outlets reported.

Eight others were wounded in the Dec. 6 attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

