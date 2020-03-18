Fred Guttenberg, father of Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg, tells MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian why he is endorsing Biden and believes the former vice president is doing enough to address the issue of guns. Aired on 03/11/20.

Father Of Parkland Victim Endorses Joe Biden | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC