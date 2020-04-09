Farmers pay tribute to hospital staff with tractor convoy

TOPICS:

April 9, 2020

 

Farmers in southwestern Ontario used a convoy of tractors and trucks to thank front-line hospital staff fighting COVID-19.

5 Comments on "Farmers pay tribute to hospital staff with tractor convoy"

  1. Manifested Logic | April 9, 2020 at 2:10 PM | Reply

    Most Canadian thing ever

  2. A Al Faqeeh | April 9, 2020 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    Very nice cooooool

  3. Canadian 81 | April 9, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    Likewise, I appreciate them too:) PEACE, LOVE AND RESPECT!

  4. Peanut Butter | April 9, 2020 at 4:22 PM | Reply

    That’s pretty dam cool!👌🏻🇨🇦

  5. Enterprise | April 9, 2020 at 4:58 PM | Reply

    That’s awesome😀

